Moody's changes Eurogrid's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook of Eurogrid GmbH (Eurogrid) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Eurogrid's Baa1 backed senior unsecured debt ratings. All rated debt is guaranteed by Eurogrid's subsidiaries 50Hertz Transmission GmbH (50Hertz) and 50Hertz Offshore GmbH.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's change of outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's view that the key credit metrics of Eurogrid, the owner of German electricity transmission system operator 50Hertz, could weaken below the rating agency's guidance for the existing Baa1 rating as a result of a significant increase in planned capital spending, which will be largely debt-funded. The rating action also takes into account the recent change in Eurogrid's funding policy, which points to the company now accepting a weaker credit profile as part of its financial management.

On 25 November 2022, Elia Group NV/SA (Elia), a holding company which owns 99.99% of Belgium's monopolist electricity transmission system operator Elia Transmission Belgium SA/NV (ETB) and indirectly 80% of Eurogrid, issued a press release [1] on the group's Q3/2022 results, including a revised forecast of the group's capital expenditures (capex) for the five-year period 2023-27 of EUR15.9 billion, with EUR7.2 billion for ETB and EUR8.7 billion for Eurogrid's main subsidiary and debt guarantor 50Hertz. This compares against EUR9.6 billion budgeted for the 2022-26 period, including EUR4.0 billion for ETB and EUR5.6 billion for 50Hertz. Elia named as main drivers for the substantially higher capex budget the accelerated implementation of projects to drive the energy transition and inflationary pressures. 50Hertz's expected capex over the period 2023-27 is focused on offshore network connections to wind farms in the Baltic Sea and enhancements to the onshore electricity transmission network, with a focus on new high-capacity DC lines.

Reflecting the increased capex plans; the current and upcoming regulatory settlements; and assuming that ETB's capital structure will continue to be aligned with the regulatory gearing in Belgium, Moody's estimates that the credit metrics of both Eurogrid and the consolidated Elia group will be weakly positioned for the current rating level. Moody's expects leverage, calculated as net debt to regulated asset base, or in the case of Eurogrid, fixed assets, at or above 70%, and funds from operations (FFO) to net debt around 8% through 2025. In the context of expected higher capex, Eurogrid on 19 December 2022 released an updated version of its funding policy [2] which includes as main change a commitment to a still solid, but comparatively weaker credit profile, which will also guide the company's dividend policy.

At the same time, the ratings affirmation reflects that Eurogrid's ratings continue to be underpinned by the strong business risk profile of the regional monopoly electricity transmission business operated by 50Hertz, and the relatively stable and predictable cash flows the latter generates under a developed regulatory framework. In addition, Eurogrid's Baa1 ratings continue to factor in the indirect 20% ownership by the Government of Germany (Aaa stable) through its development bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW, Aaa stable) and Elia's ultimate partial public ownership by Belgian municipal holding companies, reflecting Eurogrid's and Elia's importance for their national economies.

LIQUIDITY

Eurogrid's liquidity profile is adequate. As of 30 June 2022, the company had EUR3.53 billion in available liquidity, mostly dedicated to financing renewable obligations, which are pass-through items for the company under the renewable energy law (Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz, or EEG). Eurogrid's liquidity is further supported by a EUR750 million committed syndicated revolving credit bank facility, available for grid operations, which currently matures in February 2026, as well as by a EUR150 million uncommitted overdraft bank line.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be returned to stable if consolidated Elia group's net debt/regulated asset base as well as Eurogrid's net debt/fixed assets were expected to remain at around 70%; and if FFO/net debt as well as RCF/net debt were expected to remain in the high single digits in percentage terms and above 6% at least respectively, in each case both for Eurogrid and the consolidated Elia group. This could be the result, for example, of lower capital spending than expected; new equity funding; a significant amendment to the allowed equity returns in Germany, currently set at 5.07%, for the next five-year regulatory period which starts in 2024; or a combination of these.

Because of the ongoing investment requirements for both the Belgian and German transmission networks and associated funding needs, upward rating pressure is limited. Nonetheless, the ratings could be upgraded if Eurogrid's as well as the consolidated Elia group's financial profiles were to improve on a sustained basis, with the consolidated Elia group's net debt/regulated asset base respectively Eurogrid's net debt to fixed assets remaining below the low 60s; and for both, FFO/net debt in the low teens and RCF/net debt at least in the high single digits (all in percentage terms).

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Eurogrid or the consolidated Elia group, or both, were unlikely to maintain the minimum ratio guidance on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Eurogrid is the holding company and 100% owner of 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, one of the four German electricity transmission network companies, covering a balancing zone that includes East Germany and Hamburg. For the first six months in 2022, the company reported consolidated revenue of EUR3,572 million and EBIT of around EUR152 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press release Elia, 25 November 2022 (https://www.eliagroup.eu/en/news/press-releases/2022/11/20221125_quarterly-statement-elia-group-q3-2022)

[2] Announcement new funding policy Eurogrid, 19 December 2022 (https://www.eurogrid.com/en-us/Investor-Relations/Funding-and-Dividend-Policy)

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark Remshardt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

