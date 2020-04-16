Moody's changes Evonik's outlook to negative, affirms Baa1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the Baa1 long term issuer rating and senior unsecured bond ratings of
Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik"). Moody's also affirmed the (P)Baa1
rating on the senior unsecured MTN programme of Evonik and its guaranteed
subsidiary Evonik Finance B.V. The rating outlook on both
entities was changed to negative from stable.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Evonik's financial profile is weakly positioned with gross leverage
persistently above 3.0x, even pro forma the €500 million
April 2020 bond redemption funded with divestment proceeds from the MMA
disposal. This is somewhat offset against the diverse end market
exposure and exposure to more resilient markets such as food & animal
feed, consumer & personal care, pharma & healthcare.
Still, the company has between 15-20% automotive &
mechanical engineering exposure. Moody's expects transformational
changes in the automotive sector to result in persistent pressure.
Evonik EBITDA in 2020 should benefit from additional self-help
measures with estimated SG&A savings of around €80 million,
synergies from past acquisitions of more than €80 million and incremental
EBITDA of around €60 million from the acquired PeroxyChem business.
Assuming that these measures support EBITDA generation at the bottom end
of current management guidance of €2.0 billion to €2.3
billion due to the impact from the coronavirus, this would translate
into Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 3.5x,
which is above the threshold to maintain a Baa1 rating.
Also, in comparison to other rated European specialty chemical companies
and direct peers Arkema (Baa1 stable) and Solvay SA (Baa2 stable) Evonik
is weakly positioned. Although Arkema and Solvay SA have different
end market exposure and are around €3.0 billion smaller in
terms of annual revenues, Arkema has a stronger financial profile
at the same rating level, while Solvay SA point-in-time
has a similar Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio at a
rating level one notch lower than Evonik.
The liquidity profile of Evonik remains solid. Evonik at year-end
2019 reported cash and cash equivalents of nearly €2.4 billion,
of which around €583 million were used to fund the acquisition of
PeroxyChem in February 2020 and €500 million were used to repay the
April 2020 bond, with around €1.3 billion available.
In addition, Evonik has access to a €1.75 billion revolving
credit facility due June 2024 and currently undrawn. Free cash
flow generation will be constrained by capital investment at prior year's
level -- around €1.0 billion on a Moody's-adjusted
basis (adjusted for leasing) and dividend payments of €1.15
per share, or around €536 million.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Moody's has changed the outlook to negative to reflect the weak
positioning in the Baa1 rating category and the expectation that it will
be very challenging for Evonik to achieve the required metrics to maintain
the rating within the next 6-12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Absent the restoration of metrics commensurate with Baa1 -- debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x and RCF/net debt of around 25% - ratings
could be downgraded to Baa2 within the next 6-12 months.
Ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin
were sustainably above 20% underpinned by the enhanced resilience
of the group's business portfolio, a permanent improvement
in financial profile evidenced by total debt to EBITDA sustainably below
2.0x and RCF to net debt in the mid to high thirties (%).
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Evonik Industries AG
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Evonik Finance B.V.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Evonik Industries AG, headquartered in Essen, Germany,
is the holding company of the Evonik group, one of the leading European
specialty chemicals producers. In 2019, Evonik reported revenue
of €13.1 billion and EBITDA of €2.15 billion,
equivalent to a margin of 16.4%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Kohlhase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454