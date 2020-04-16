Moody's changes Evonik's outlook to negative, affirms Baa1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa1 long term issuer rating and senior unsecured bond ratings of Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik"). Moody's also affirmed the (P)Baa1 rating on the senior unsecured MTN programme of Evonik and its guaranteed subsidiary Evonik Finance B.V. The rating outlook on both entities was changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Evonik's financial profile is weakly positioned with gross leverage persistently above 3.0x, even pro forma the €500 million April 2020 bond redemption funded with divestment proceeds from the MMA disposal. This is somewhat offset against the diverse end market exposure and exposure to more resilient markets such as food & animal feed, consumer & personal care, pharma & healthcare. Still, the company has between 15-20% automotive & mechanical engineering exposure. Moody's expects transformational changes in the automotive sector to result in persistent pressure.

Evonik EBITDA in 2020 should benefit from additional self-help measures with estimated SG&A savings of around €80 million, synergies from past acquisitions of more than €80 million and incremental EBITDA of around €60 million from the acquired PeroxyChem business. Assuming that these measures support EBITDA generation at the bottom end of current management guidance of €2.0 billion to €2.3 billion due to the impact from the coronavirus, this would translate into Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 3.5x, which is above the threshold to maintain a Baa1 rating.

Also, in comparison to other rated European specialty chemical companies and direct peers Arkema (Baa1 stable) and Solvay SA (Baa2 stable) Evonik is weakly positioned. Although Arkema and Solvay SA have different end market exposure and are around €3.0 billion smaller in terms of annual revenues, Arkema has a stronger financial profile at the same rating level, while Solvay SA point-in-time has a similar Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio at a rating level one notch lower than Evonik.

The liquidity profile of Evonik remains solid. Evonik at year-end 2019 reported cash and cash equivalents of nearly €2.4 billion, of which around €583 million were used to fund the acquisition of PeroxyChem in February 2020 and €500 million were used to repay the April 2020 bond, with around €1.3 billion available. In addition, Evonik has access to a €1.75 billion revolving credit facility due June 2024 and currently undrawn. Free cash flow generation will be constrained by capital investment at prior year's level -- around €1.0 billion on a Moody's-adjusted basis (adjusted for leasing) and dividend payments of €1.15 per share, or around €536 million.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's has changed the outlook to negative to reflect the weak positioning in the Baa1 rating category and the expectation that it will be very challenging for Evonik to achieve the required metrics to maintain the rating within the next 6-12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Absent the restoration of metrics commensurate with Baa1 -- debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and RCF/net debt of around 25% - ratings could be downgraded to Baa2 within the next 6-12 months.

Ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin were sustainably above 20% underpinned by the enhanced resilience of the group's business portfolio, a permanent improvement in financial profile evidenced by total debt to EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x and RCF to net debt in the mid to high thirties (%).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Evonik Industries AG

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Evonik Finance B.V.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Evonik Industries AG, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is the holding company of the Evonik group, one of the leading European specialty chemicals producers. In 2019, Evonik reported revenue of €13.1 billion and EBITDA of €2.15 billion, equivalent to a margin of 16.4%.

