Rating Action:

Moody's changes FNAC DARTY's outlook to stable from negative, affirms Ba2 CFR

22 Mar 2021

Senior unsecured notes ratings downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Paris, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of France-based retailer FNAC DARTY SA (Fnac Darty) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Fnac Darty's €300 million notes due in 2024 and €350 million notes due in 2026 to Ba3 from Ba2.

"The stabilisation of the outlook reflects Fnac Darty's solid trading performance in 2020, notably during the key Christmas period, and despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic", said Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Assistant Vice President -- Analyst and Lead Analyst for Fnac Darty. "While trading conditions remain challenging, with some store closures since January 2021 in France, we expect Fnac Darty's leverage to improve to below 4.0x and liquidity to remain good over the next 18 months", added Mr Leglise.

The downgrade of the outstanding senior unsecured notes to Ba3, one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflects the removal of guarantees from operating subsidiaries and the resulting structural subordination of the notes to sizable liabilities of Fnac Darty's operating subsidiaries, including trade payables, pensions and operating leases.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook stabilisation primarily reflects Fnac Darty's good management of the effects of the pandemic crisis on its operations and financials. The company posted resilient results during the key Christmas period with like-for-like sales growth of 9.6% during Q4-2020. During 2020, Fnac Darty's sales were up 1.9%, mostly driven by an accelerated shift to online shopping which mitigated the decline in store sales. Also, stay-at-home orders and lower consumer spending on travel and leisure, have favoured purchases of home furnishing equipment, including electronic products.

Moody's estimates that Fnac Darty's leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) was around 5.0x at end-December 2020. Pro forma the repayment of the State guaranteed loan, leverage would be around 4.1x. The rating agency expects the company's leverage to trend below 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months, mostly thanks to improved sales and earnings, which will position Fnac Darty more strongly in the rating category.

Moody's believes that downside risks to profitability remain due to the prolonged effects of the pandemic, as illustrated by the current lockdown imposed in a number of European countries since January, including partial lockdowns in France. However, Moody's believes that trading conditions will gradually improve and that the company's strong omnichannel operations will help mitigate the headwinds in 2021.

Fnac Darty has good liquidity. As at end-December 2020, the company had €1.6 billion of cash available and access to an undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of €400 million. Fnac Darty needs a large liquidity buffer because of the high seasonality of its activities. But, given its resilient trading performance in 2020 and ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF), on an annual basis, Fnac Darty recently decided to repay its €500 million State guaranteed loan, which was contracted in 2020 at the height of the pandemic crisis. Pro forma this transaction, the company will still have good liquidity, supported by the recent renewal of its RCF and its upsizing to €500 million from €400 million. Also, the recent issuance of a €200 million convertible bond due 2027, which will be used to refinance the €200 million term loan due in 2023, will further extend the company's debt maturity profile.

The company recorded positive FCF generation of €166 million (Moody's-adjusted) in 2020, mostly thanks to working capital inflows and lower capital spending. Moody's expects the company will continue to generate positive FCF in the next 2 years despite a reversal in working capital and higher capital spending linked to digital and logistic investments in the next 12-18 months. While Fnac Darty has announced the resumption of dividend payments this year, Moody's expects the company to maintain a balanced financial policy, given its net leverage commitment of below 2.0x, which approximately equates to 4.3x Moody's gross adjusted leverage.

Social risks are increasing because of changing consumer preferences and spending patterns. The shift to online has increased the margin pressure on incumbent retailers like Fnac Darty. The company will need to continue to invest in digital and logistic operations to improve the customer experience. The company's new strategic initiatives announced in February 2021 target a further enhancement of its omnichannel capabilities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from Ba2 reflects the recent removal of upstream guarantees from the bond documentation, and from all other credit facilities. The Ba3 rating assigned to the €650 million senior unsecured notes, one-notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflects their pari passu position in the capital structure with the new €500 million syndicated RCF, the €100 million EIB loan and the newly issued €200 million convertible bond. Because there are no upstream guarantees from Fnac Darty's guarantor subsidiaries, Moody's ranks the company's non-financial liabilities at the top of the debt waterfall, including sizeable trade payables (€1.8 billion at end-December 2020, although given the company's seasonality trade payables can be lower during the rest of the year), short-term lease commitments and Darty's UK pension liabilities (a legacy pension scheme from Comet).

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Fnac Darty's credit metrics will remain adequate for the rating category and that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile in the next 12-18 months. While earnings and margins will continue to be negatively affected by store lockdowns in 2021, Moody's expects profitability will gradually improve and the company will continue to generate positive FCF in the next 2 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if Fnac Darty's gross debt/EBITDA ratio approaches 3.5x and an EBIT/interest ratio at or above 2.5x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. This would require an increase in earnings, approaching the levels achieved before the coronavirus outbreak. A positive rating action would also require sustained positive FCF generation and the maintenance of a prudent financial policy.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Fnac Darty if its (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio is sustainably above 4.5x or if its EBIT/interest ratio approaches 2.0x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. Deteriorating liquidity, a more aggressive financial policy or persistently negative FCF could also trigger a rating downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Fnac Darty is one of the leading European retailers of cultural, leisure and technological products, with €7.5 billion of revenue in 2020. It has a diversified product mix across consumer electronics (TV, video, audio, photo and phones), household appliances, editorial products (books, audio, video, gaming, toys) and services (after-sales, insurance, ticketing and gift cards, among others). The company has become the market leader in consumer electronics and leisure products in France after the acquisition of Darty in 2016. Fnac Darty is listed on the Paris Exchange and has a current market capitalisation of around €1.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

