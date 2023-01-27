Moody's changes Fertitta Entertainment's outlook to stable; affirms B3 CFR

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Fertitta Entertainment, LLC's ("Fertitta Entertainment") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating, B2 senior secured notes rating and Caa2 senior unsecured notes rating. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR rating reflects Fertitta Entertainment's high leverage despite good revenue generation from its restaurants and casinos driven in part by high commodity costs and a labor structure that is expected to remain stubbornly high and prevent meaningful margin expansion. For the LTM period ending September 30, 2022, debt to EBITDA was about 6.7x.

The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the high inflationary environment and challenging labor market will continue to pressure operating profitability for high-end dining and casino operators, creating uncertainty that Fertitta Entertainment will be able to meaningfully improve credit metrics over the near term through earnings growth alone. The outlook also reflects the expectation that leverage will modestly improve from current levels but remain very high, and that the company will maintain its very good liquidity position.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fertitta Entertainment, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fertitta Entertainment, LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fertitta Entertainment's credit profile is constrained by its high leverage and history of debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder returns related to its private ownership. For the LTM period ending September 30, 2022, debt to EBITDA was high at about 6.7x but we forecast leverage improving to below 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. Credit metric improvement is expected through modestly positive same-store sales and earnings contributions from recent acquisitions, as well as the expectation for moderating commodity costs into 2023. However, we expect labor pressures will remain stubbornly high due to both high wages and a tight labor market. The specter of continually high labor and commodity inflation presents the single highest risk to improving restaurant and casino operator earnings, as well as the impact of the inflationary environment on consumers' ability to dine out. Fertitta Entertainment benefits from its material scale, the brand value of its various restaurant and gaming properties, good geographic diversification and very good liquidity.

Fertitta Entertainment's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result an upgrade include a more moderate financial policy with regards to acquisitions and shareholder returns as well as a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Specifically an upgrade would require debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times and EBIT to interest sustained above 1.75 times. A higher rating would also require very good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event that overall top line performance weakens or continued cost pressures result in further earnings detioration. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5 times or EBIT to interest were sustained around 1.25 times. A deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also negatively affect the ratings or outlook.

Fertitta Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Golden Nugget hotel, casino and entertainment resorts in downtown Las Vegas and Laughlin Nevada, Lake Charles Louisiana, Biloxi Mississippi, Atlantic City New Jersey and Criple Creek Colorado. The company also owns and operates approximately 475 (full-service) mostly upscale and casual dining restaurants under the trade names Mastro's Restaurants, Catch, Del Frisco's, Morton's Steakhouse, Landry's Seafood House, The Palm, Chart House, Saltgrass Steak House, Rainforest Café, Cadillac Ranch, Houlihan's, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., McCormick & Schmicks Seafood, Dos Caminos, Bill's Bar & Burger, Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap, as well as restaurants from RUI. Golden Nugget, LLC is wholly owned indirectly by Fertitta Entertainment, LLC. which is wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. Revenues were approximately $4 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021

