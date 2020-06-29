Moody's changes Fiji's outlook to negative from stable, affirms Ba3 rating

Singapore, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Fiji's local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Ba3 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative is driven by the risk that the government is not able to reverse a large increase in its debt burden and weakening in debt affordability as a result of the significant shock to Fiji's tourism sector due to the global coronavirus outbreak. In particular, in a downside scenario where a gradual recovery in international travel to Fiji does not materialise over the next few quarters, the government's credit profile would weaken and may be consistent with a lower rating.

The sharp deterioration in global economic outlook and significant reduction in risk appetite due to the coronavirus pandemic are creating a severe economic and financial shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Fiji, the closure of borders, restrictions on international travel, and potential, protracted weakness in travel demand will have a significant impact on the country's tourism sector, which will in turn weigh on its economic prospects and result in a sharply higher debt burden and weaker debt affordability.

The rating affirmation reflects limited financing risks given Fiji's large captive source of domestic financing through the national provident fund and increased external financing from development partners that keep a lid on interest payments, despite the large shock to government finances. The policymaking institutions' track record of effective macroeconomic management provide some economic resiliency, while ample foreign exchange reserves limit external vulnerability risks. These credit strengths are balanced against the economy's small size and limited diversification that continue to constrain its shock absorption capacity, as the coronavirus shock reveals. Sudden weather events and the effects of long-term climate change also pose risks to Fiji's narrowly diversified economic base.

Fiji's long-term local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Baa3. The Ba3 long-term foreign currency bond ceiling and B1 long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling are also unchanged. The short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not-Prime. These ceilings act as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other entities domiciled in the country.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The impact of coronavirus on Fiji's tourism sector will weaken the government's fiscal profile. In particular, sharply lower international tourist arrivals and the resulting economic contraction relative to pre-coronavirus levels over the next 1-2 years will significantly reduce government revenue and widen the fiscal deficits and sharply raise the debt burden. Absent a gradual resumption in international travel over the next few quarters, whether because of continued border closures or a reduced appetite for tourism, Fiji's credit profile may deteriorate further to be consistent with a lower rating.

The tourism sector contributes around 40% of GDP, accounts for around 45% of total domestic exports including services, employs a third of the labour market, and makes up around 30% of government revenue. Weak tourism activity will only be partly offset by the likely increase in agriculture production, including for sugar cane, in a solid growing season. Moody's expects that the government's coronavirus stimulus package and assistance to affected businesses and households will only provide a modest boost to domestic spending.

Moody's assumes that the Pacific travel bubble that is currently under discussion will allow for travel between Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands including Fiji to resume late this year. The travel bubble would be significant as it would set Fiji on a path to normalisation in tourism-related flows, with Australia and New Zealand accounting for nearly two-thirds of Fiji's visitor arrivals. Arrivals would be further supported by a gradual reopening of international borders outside the travel bubble in 2021. In general, Moody's assumes that the recovery in tourism will span multiple quarters, with visitor arrivals only reaching pre-coronavirus levels some time in 2022.

Depressed levels of tourism activity at least through 2021 will result in lower government revenue. Moody's expects the government's fiscal deficit to widen to slightly more than 9% of GDP in fiscal year 2020 (ending July 2020) and remain wide at around 11% of GDP in fiscal year 2021. This is significantly wider compared to the average deficit of 3.6% of GDP over fiscal years 2016-19, which spanned periods of higher spending for post-cyclone rehabilitation and ahead of a general election. Underlying Moody's assumptions is that government spending will remain broadly unchanged despite lower revenue, in order to provide some support to domestic demand.

In turn, wider government deficits, combined with lower nominal GDP than would have been achieved without the coronavirus shock, will lead to a sharp increase in the government's debt burden. Moody's expects Fiji's debt to GDP ratio to jump to 60-65% of GDP by the end of fiscal 2020, compared to around 48% as of the end of fiscal 2019, and increase further to around 65-70% of GDP by the end of fiscal 2021 -- compared to a median debt burden of around 55% of GDP for similarly rated peers.

As tourism-related flows gradually normalise, Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to narrow significantly to around 5% of GDP from fiscal 2022, and for the debt to GDP ratio to begin declining. However, significant risks remain that further delays in border openings compared to the current assumptions or a weaker than expected recovery in tourism after borders reopen will lead to weaker growth and higher debt for longer.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The rating affirmation reflects Fiji's large captive source of domestic financing and increased external financing from development partners that keep a lid on interest payments, despite Moody's expectations that the country's fiscal and debt dynamics will weaken over the next 1-2 years. Policymaking institutions have also demonstrated a track record of effective macroeconomic management, including through large climate shocks, that provide some economic resiliency. Moreover, ample foreign exchange reserves and the financial support from development partners limit external vulnerability risks.

These credit strengths are balanced against economy's small size and limited diversification that continue to constrain its shock absorption capacity, as the coronavirus shock reveals. Sudden weather events and the effects of long-term climate change also pose risks to Fiji's narrowly diversified economic base.

Domestic sources of financing include the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) in particular, whose assets amount to 150% of the government's debt currently, and to a lesser extent banks that are liquid and well-capitalised. Fiji's increased engagement in recent years with development partners such as the international financial institutions as well as Australia and New Zealand has also raised the level of external financial support, which Moody's expects will exceed the government's external financing needs. These sources of financing contain liquidity risks for the government and preserve debt affordability.

External vulnerability risks are further limited by ample foreign exchange reserves and a stable balance of payments. In particular, Moody's expects the coverage by foreign exchange reserves of external debt due to remain high, while the reserve coverage of retained imports is likely to exceed six months by the end of this year. This is supported by Moody's forecast for the current account deficit to widen only modestly to around 13-15% of GDP in 2020, compared to around 12.5% in 2019, as the sharp decline in imports of goods and fuel by tourism-related businesses, including hotels and the national airline, Fiji Airways, and repatriation of incomes by foreign-owned businesses will largely offset the reduction in tourism-related exports.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile, as both the Fijian economy and the government's finances are highly vulnerable to both sudden climate events and gradual climate change trends, a key constraint on the sovereign rating. As mentioned, Fiji largely relies on its tourism and agricultural sectors to drive output and employment. These sectors are heavily exposed to the physical impact of climate change. Meanwhile, rehabilitation costs associated with past cyclones have weighed on government finances. While the government is highly focused on climate change mitigation and building more resilient infrastructure and early warning systems, the benefits in increased resilience will take time to materialise.

Social considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile. Access to basic services continues to be addressed by government's social programmes, mandatory savings in FNPF provide many households with emergency funds, and per capita incomes have risen steadily despite the occurrence of large climate shocks. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak, through movement restrictions and border closures globally, including in Fiji, will have a significant, negative impact on the country's tourism sector and key economic driver.

Governance considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile. Moody's assessment of Fiji's institutions and governance strength takes into account the country's continued progress on institutional reforms that continue to be reflected in its Worldwide Governance Indicator scores. These include stronger rule of law and control of corruption. Moody's expects reform momentum to continue to be underpinned by technical assistance from development partners.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

The negative outlook signals that a rating upgrade is unlikely over the near term. The outlook would likely be changed to stable if prospects for Fiji's tourism sector were to significantly improve in the coming quarters, containing the deterioration in the government's fiscal and debt metrics or resulting in a rapid reversal of the sharp increase in government debt. Signs of faster and sustained fiscal consolidation once the crisis passes would also be credit positive. Moreover, ongoing and further reforms that were to translate into sustained improvements in economic competitiveness and the business climate, supporting economic diversification and resiliency, would further create conditions for a stable outlook.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

The rating would likely be downgraded if a weaker than expected recovery in Fiji's tourism sector causes the country's economic potential and fiscal outcomes to remain significantly weaker over the medium term compared to pre-coronavirus levels. The emergence of a further large shock, possibly stemming from a natural disaster, that the government were unable to cushion, would also put downward pressure on the rating. Balance of payments strains that were to result in a significant decline in external buffers, threatening policy credibility and macroeconomic stability, would additionally be credit negative.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 12,147 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.9% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.5% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 17.6% (2019 Actual)

Economic resiliency: ba2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 24 June 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Fiji, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

