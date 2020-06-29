Moody's changes Fiji's outlook to negative from stable, affirms Ba3 rating

Singapore, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Government of Fiji's local and foreign currency long-term
issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at Ba3 and changed the outlook
to negative from stable.
The change in outlook to negative is driven by the risk that the government
is not able to reverse a large increase in its debt burden and weakening
in debt affordability as a result of the significant shock to Fiji's
tourism sector due to the global coronavirus outbreak. In particular,
in a downside scenario where a gradual recovery in international travel
to Fiji does not materialise over the next few quarters, the government's
credit profile would weaken and may be consistent with a lower rating.
The sharp deterioration in global economic outlook and significant reduction
in risk appetite due to the coronavirus pandemic are creating a severe
economic and financial shock. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. For Fiji, the
closure of borders, restrictions on international travel,
and potential, protracted weakness in travel demand will have a
significant impact on the country's tourism sector, which
will in turn weigh on its economic prospects and result in a sharply higher
debt burden and weaker debt affordability.
The rating affirmation reflects limited financing risks given Fiji's
large captive source of domestic financing through the national provident
fund and increased external financing from development partners that keep
a lid on interest payments, despite the large shock to government
finances. The policymaking institutions' track record of
effective macroeconomic management provide some economic resiliency,
while ample foreign exchange reserves limit external vulnerability risks.
These credit strengths are balanced against the economy's small size and
limited diversification that continue to constrain its shock absorption
capacity, as the coronavirus shock reveals. Sudden weather
events and the effects of long-term climate change also pose risks
to Fiji's narrowly diversified economic base.
Fiji's long-term local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain
unchanged at Baa3. The Ba3 long-term foreign currency bond
ceiling and B1 long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling are also
unchanged. The short-term foreign currency bond and deposit
ceilings remain unchanged at Not-Prime. These ceilings act
as a cap on the ratings that can be assigned to the obligations of other
entities domiciled in the country.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The impact of coronavirus on Fiji's tourism sector will weaken the
government's fiscal profile. In particular, sharply
lower international tourist arrivals and the resulting economic contraction
relative to pre-coronavirus levels over the next 1-2 years
will significantly reduce government revenue and widen the fiscal deficits
and sharply raise the debt burden. Absent a gradual resumption
in international travel over the next few quarters, whether because
of continued border closures or a reduced appetite for tourism,
Fiji's credit profile may deteriorate further to be consistent with
a lower rating.
The tourism sector contributes around 40% of GDP, accounts
for around 45% of total domestic exports including services,
employs a third of the labour market, and makes up around 30%
of government revenue. Weak tourism activity will only be partly
offset by the likely increase in agriculture production, including
for sugar cane, in a solid growing season. Moody's
expects that the government's coronavirus stimulus package and assistance
to affected businesses and households will only provide a modest boost
to domestic spending.
Moody's assumes that the Pacific travel bubble that is currently
under discussion will allow for travel between Australia, New Zealand
and the South Pacific islands including Fiji to resume late this year.
The travel bubble would be significant as it would set Fiji on a path
to normalisation in tourism-related flows, with Australia
and New Zealand accounting for nearly two-thirds of Fiji's
visitor arrivals. Arrivals would be further supported by a gradual
reopening of international borders outside the travel bubble in 2021.
In general, Moody's assumes that the recovery in tourism will
span multiple quarters, with visitor arrivals only reaching pre-coronavirus
levels some time in 2022.
Depressed levels of tourism activity at least through 2021 will result
in lower government revenue. Moody's expects the government's
fiscal deficit to widen to slightly more than 9% of GDP in fiscal
year 2020 (ending July 2020) and remain wide at around 11% of GDP
in fiscal year 2021. This is significantly wider compared to the
average deficit of 3.6% of GDP over fiscal years 2016-19,
which spanned periods of higher spending for post-cyclone rehabilitation
and ahead of a general election. Underlying Moody's assumptions
is that government spending will remain broadly unchanged despite lower
revenue, in order to provide some support to domestic demand.
In turn, wider government deficits, combined with lower nominal
GDP than would have been achieved without the coronavirus shock,
will lead to a sharp increase in the government's debt burden.
Moody's expects Fiji's debt to GDP ratio to jump to 60-65%
of GDP by the end of fiscal 2020, compared to around 48%
as of the end of fiscal 2019, and increase further to around 65-70%
of GDP by the end of fiscal 2021 -- compared to a median debt burden
of around 55% of GDP for similarly rated peers.
As tourism-related flows gradually normalise, Moody's
expects the fiscal deficit to narrow significantly to around 5%
of GDP from fiscal 2022, and for the debt to GDP ratio to begin
declining. However, significant risks remain that further
delays in border openings compared to the current assumptions or a weaker
than expected recovery in tourism after borders reopen will lead to weaker
growth and higher debt for longer.
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION
The rating affirmation reflects Fiji's large captive source of domestic
financing and increased external financing from development partners that
keep a lid on interest payments, despite Moody's expectations
that the country's fiscal and debt dynamics will weaken over the
next 1-2 years. Policymaking institutions have also demonstrated
a track record of effective macroeconomic management, including
through large climate shocks, that provide some economic resiliency.
Moreover, ample foreign exchange reserves and the financial support
from development partners limit external vulnerability risks.
These credit strengths are balanced against economy's small size and limited
diversification that continue to constrain its shock absorption capacity,
as the coronavirus shock reveals. Sudden weather events and the
effects of long-term climate change also pose risks to Fiji's
narrowly diversified economic base.
Domestic sources of financing include the Fiji National Provident Fund
(FNPF) in particular, whose assets amount to 150% of the
government's debt currently, and to a lesser extent banks
that are liquid and well-capitalised. Fiji's increased
engagement in recent years with development partners such as the international
financial institutions as well as Australia and New Zealand has also raised
the level of external financial support, which Moody's expects
will exceed the government's external financing needs. These
sources of financing contain liquidity risks for the government and preserve
debt affordability.
External vulnerability risks are further limited by ample foreign exchange
reserves and a stable balance of payments. In particular,
Moody's expects the coverage by foreign exchange reserves of external
debt due to remain high, while the reserve coverage of retained
imports is likely to exceed six months by the end of this year.
This is supported by Moody's forecast for the current account deficit
to widen only modestly to around 13-15% of GDP in 2020,
compared to around 12.5% in 2019, as the sharp decline
in imports of goods and fuel by tourism-related businesses,
including hotels and the national airline, Fiji Airways, and
repatriation of incomes by foreign-owned businesses will largely
offset the reduction in tourism-related exports.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile,
as both the Fijian economy and the government's finances are highly vulnerable
to both sudden climate events and gradual climate change trends,
a key constraint on the sovereign rating. As mentioned, Fiji
largely relies on its tourism and agricultural sectors to drive output
and employment. These sectors are heavily exposed to the physical
impact of climate change. Meanwhile, rehabilitation costs
associated with past cyclones have weighed on government finances.
While the government is highly focused on climate change mitigation and
building more resilient infrastructure and early warning systems,
the benefits in increased resilience will take time to materialise.
Social considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile. Access
to basic services continues to be addressed by government's social programmes,
mandatory savings in FNPF provide many households with emergency funds,
and per capita incomes have risen steadily despite the occurrence of large
climate shocks. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The outbreak,
through movement restrictions and border closures globally, including
in Fiji, will have a significant, negative impact on the country's
tourism sector and key economic driver.
Governance considerations are material for Fiji's credit profile.
Moody's assessment of Fiji's institutions and governance strength
takes into account the country's continued progress on institutional reforms
that continue to be reflected in its Worldwide Governance Indicator scores.
These include stronger rule of law and control of corruption. Moody's
expects reform momentum to continue to be underpinned by technical assistance
from development partners.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
The negative outlook signals that a rating upgrade is unlikely over the
near term. The outlook would likely be changed to stable if prospects
for Fiji's tourism sector were to significantly improve in the coming
quarters, containing the deterioration in the government's
fiscal and debt metrics or resulting in a rapid reversal of the sharp
increase in government debt. Signs of faster and sustained fiscal
consolidation once the crisis passes would also be credit positive.
Moreover, ongoing and further reforms that were to translate into
sustained improvements in economic competitiveness and the business climate,
supporting economic diversification and resiliency, would further
create conditions for a stable outlook.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
The rating would likely be downgraded if a weaker than expected recovery
in Fiji's tourism sector causes the country's economic potential
and fiscal outcomes to remain significantly weaker over the medium term
compared to pre-coronavirus levels. The emergence of a further
large shock, possibly stemming from a natural disaster, that
the government were unable to cushion, would also put downward pressure
on the rating. Balance of payments strains that were to result
in a significant decline in external buffers, threatening policy
credibility and macroeconomic stability, would additionally be credit
negative.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 12,147 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1% (2019 Actual) (also
known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.9%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.5% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 17.6% (2019 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 24 June 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Fiji, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
