Moody's changes Fiji's outlook to stable from negative; affirms B1 rating

Singapore, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Fiji's local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings and local currency senior unsecured ratings at B1. Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's assessment that risks to the credit profile are balanced. On the upside, the recovery in the tourism sector is stronger than previously expected. With the sector accounting for a significant share of the economy, this bodes well for the real GDP growth in the next few years. In tandem with the robust economic recovery, Moody's expects the government to run smaller fiscal deficits, which will support a gradual decline in the debt burden. On the downside, moderating global and regional growth may weaken demand for tourism in Fiji and result in greater fiscal and external challenges than Moody's currently expects.

The B1 rating is supported by Moody's assessment that Fiji's improving governance and institutions strength and continued engagement with development partners will drive continued progress on reforms, adding some economic resilience. The associated financial assistance from development partners will also provide some stability to government debt affordability and contain government liquidity risks. At the same time, the rating also takes into account Fiji's small economy and limited diversification that will continue to constrain the economy's capacity to absorb shocks, including shocks and negative trends related to climate change. A relatively high debt burden, albeit declining, that is sensitive to exchange rate pressure, also constrain the rating.

Fiji's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba1 and B1 respectively. The local currency ceiling is set three notches above the issuer rating, reflecting moderate political and external vulnerability risks. The foreign currency ceiling of B1, three notches below the local-currency ceiling, reflects very limited capital account openness and a moderate but rising stock of external debt, which may result in transfer and convertibility restrictions at times of perceived need, notwithstanding currently steady foreign reserves buffers.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE

STRONG TOURISM RECOVERY WILL DRIVE A SHARP REBOUND IN ACTIVITY

The tourism sector, which accounted for about one-third of the economy in 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, is recovering at a stronger pace than Moody's previously expected. Visitor arrivals have been accelerating since the country fully reopened its borders and removed quarantine requirements in April this year. Tourist arrivals in August 2022 were nearly 80% of 2019 levels. Cumulatively, arrivals from January to August 2022 represented about 60% of visitor numbers during the same period in 2019. Moody's expects full year 2022 tourist arrivals to reach about 60-65% of 2019 levels.

Moody's expects the recovery in the tourism sector to continue into next year, albeit at a more moderate pace compared to this year, amid slowing global and regional growth. Moody's does not expect the general elections that are due by the end of this year to create policy and political uncertainty to the extent that it negatively impacts macroeconomic conditions in Fiji. Accordingly, Moody's expects tourist arrivals to reach around 75-85% of 2019 levels in 2023, before reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

The strong recovery in the tourism sector will drive real GDP growth to above-trend rates for the next two to three years. Moody's projects Fiji's economy to expand by 12-13% in 2022, taking the level of real GDP to almost 90% of 2019 level. The rating agency expects the level of real GDP to return to its pre-COVID level in 2024.

DEBT BURDEN WILL DECLINE GRADUALLY, BUT REMAIN ELEVATED COMPARED TO PEERS

Moody's expects the ongoing economic recovery to support a gradual fiscal consolidation, with the government recording smaller deficits starting from this fiscal year (fiscal 2023, ending July 2023). The rebound in economic activity will drive significant improvements in government revenues, outpacing growth in expenditures even as the government provides temporary support to vulnerable families to cope with higher inflation and as the government continues to invest in infrastructure to build Fiji's climate resilience. Moody's projects the fiscal deficit to narrow to 7-8% of GDP for fiscal 2023 and average around 3-4% over the next two fiscal years. This compares with a deficit of 11.1% in fiscal 2021 and 13.8% in fiscal 2022.

High nominal GDP growth, combined with fiscal consolidation, will support a gradual decline in government debt burden which has risen sharply, to 89.4% of GDP in fiscal 2022 from 48.7% in fiscal 2019. Moody's projects the government debt to fall to around 85% of GDP in fiscal 2023, before declining further to around 80% in fiscal 2025. While the debt burden is on a declining trend, Moody's projections show that the debt level will still be higher than the forecasted median of around 60% of GDP for B-rated sovereigns.

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) is a major and stable source of domestic financing for the government. The assets of the FNPF increased from FJD5.1 billion in 2016 to FJD8.2 billion in 2021, equivalent to about 145% of government domestic debt. The FNPF held about 60% of total government domestic debt as at end-2021. Moody's expects the FNPF to remain a stable source of domestic financing for the government at moderate cost. Moody's expects domestic funding costs to remain moderate, with monetary policy remaining accommodative to support the still-fragile economic recovery.

Fiji's continued engagement in recent years with development partners such as the international financial institutions has also raised the level of external financial support. These sources of external financing contain government liquidity risks, provide some stability to debt affordability and limits external vulnerability risks. Fiji's government interest payments climbed to about 17% of government revenue in fiscal 2021 and 2022 from 10.3% in 2019, on the back of a sharp fall in revenue while interest payments remained largely stable. Moody's expects government interest payments to decline to 11-12% of government revenue by fiscal 2025, compared to the median of 15% for B-rated sovereigns.

IMPROVING INSITUTIONAL AND GOVERNANCE STRENGTH TO ADD ECONOMIC RESILIENCY OVER TIME

The country's engagement with development partners have also supported progress in reforms, contributing to improvements in Fiji's governance and institutions strength, which will add some economic resiliency over time. Fiji's rankings in the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), published by the World Bank, have been improving since the country's return to electoral democracy in 2014.

The government's swift response to the pandemic, including its ability to achieve high vaccination rates among its population since the latter half of 2021, demonstrates the effectiveness of its institutions. High vaccination rates in Fiji have contributed to the robust recovery in the tourism sector.

Executive institutions have also demonstrated effectiveness focusing on longer-term development and financing needs, such as raising climate-change resilience and working with international partners to expand the size of finances available to the government. The government has also developed a large pool of domestic savings that will continue to be an important source of domestic financing and macroeconomic stability. Lawmaking is transparent, and the government benefits from technical support from multilateral development banks and key regional partners such as Australia and New Zealand.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATING AT B1

The affirmation of the rating at B1 reflects Moody's assessment that Fiji's large captive source of domestic financing and access to lower-cost external financing from development partners will provide some stability to debt affordability and contain liquidity risk. This is despite Fiji's debt level having risen to quite high levels in the last two years and will remain elevated, though declining, in the next few years.

Meanwhile, external vulnerability risks are limited by adequate foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover around six months of imports and a stable balance of payments. Moody's expects the current account deficit to come in at 12-13% of GDP in 2022 from 13.2% in 2021, before narrowing further in the next few years as services exports continue to pick up.

These credit strengths are balanced against economy's small size and limited diversification that continue to constrain its shock absorption capacity. In particular, sudden weather events and the effects of long-term climate change pose risks to Fiji's narrowly diversified economic base. Furthermore, Fiji fiscal strength is very weak, constrained by its high debt burden and moderate debt affordability.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Fiji's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) reflecting its high exposure to physical climate risks mitigated in part by proactive climate adaptation efforts, and moderately negative social and governance risks.

Fiji's exposure to environmental risk is highly negative (E-4) given the country's high exposure to short and longer-term physical climate risks caused by severe tropical cyclones and rising sea levels, that risk severe disruptions to the tourism sector and in general lives and livelihoods in Fiji. Susceptibility to environmental risks is amplified by Fiji's limited economic diversification away from weather-dependent sectors such as tourism and agriculture. While the government has been proactive in investing in climate adaptation, risks to Fiji's agricultural and tourism sectors from severe weather shocks remain. Fiji is also exposed to moderate risks related to water management and natural capital due its island geography.

Fiji's exposure to social risk is moderately negative (S-3), driven by high youth unemployment, weak health care provision and low life expectancy. Although infrastructure efforts in Fiji are comparably better than in other similar remote island economies, provision of basic services and infrastructure are significant challenges due to the archipelago's geography.

Fiji's exposure to governance risk is moderately negative (G-3). The challenges of policy administration due to the small population size and lack of technical expertise are balanced against the country's continued progress on institutional reforms -- backed by ongoing technical assistance from development partners -- that have improved the rule of law and control of corruption.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 12,048 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -5.1% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -11.1% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -13.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 47.8% (2021)

Economic resiliency: ba2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 04 October 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Fiji, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

The rating would likely be upgraded if ongoing and further reforms were to translate into sustained improvements in economic competitiveness and the business climate, which in turn would raise Fiji's growth potential and/or raise policy credibility and effectiveness beyond Moody's current expectations. There would also be upward rating pressures if the government debt burden declined faster than Moody's currently expects, pointing to higher fiscal strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The rating would likely be downgraded if a large shock, possibly stemming from a natural disaster, were to substantially weaken Fiji's economic prospects and fiscal outcomes for a prolonged period. There would also be downward rating pressures if domestic political risk were to increase to an extent that it disrupted economic and fiscal management or strained relationships with development partners, weakening institution and fiscal strength.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

