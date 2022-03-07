Moody's changes Fineland's outlook to negative; affirms B2/B3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlook of Guangzhou Fineland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Fineland's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating.

"The negative outlook reflects Fineland's worsening sales and credit metrics over the next 6-12 months due to weak market conditions and a potential delay in the company's launch of urban redevelopment projects (URPs)," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

"The affirmation of the rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and a disciplined approach in its business development," adds Hui.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Fineland's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. Evolving regulations over investments in URPs could also delay its project launches, further pressuring its sales growth. Its projected weak sales performance will also weigh on the company's operating cash flow, credit metrics and liquidity.

In 2021, the company's contracted sales declined 27% year-on-year to RMB12.2 billion, due to weak market conditions and some delays in its launch of URPs in Guangzhou.

Moody's expects Fineland's debt leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, to worsen to 40%-45% over the next 12-18 months from 53% for the 12 months ended June 2021 on expected lower revenue. Similarly, its interest-servicing ability, as measured by EBIT/interest coverage, will fall to 1.5x-1.7x from 1.8x over the same period because of expected declines in revenue and profit margins. These ratios will position the company at the weaker end of the B2 CFR.

However, Moody's expects Fineland to maintain adequate liquidity. The company has RMB918 million of onshore bonds that will be puttable in December 2022 and had unrestricted cash of RMB5.8 billion as of June 2021. While Fineland will have to keep part of the cash at the project level to support its operations, Moody's expects the company to have sufficient resources, including cash and operating cash flow, to service its maturing debt at the holding and operating company levels over the next 6-12 months. Still, the upcoming debt repayment by internal cash sources will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months.

Fineland's B2 CFR reflects its long track record of property development and established brand in Guangdong Province and its adequate liquidity.

On the other hand, the CFR is constrained by the company's (1) small scale and geographic concentration in Guangdong province, and (2) weak credit metrics.

The B2 CFR also takes into account Fineland's private company status, as its information disclosure and corporate governance are less transparent than that of its listed peers.

Fineland's B3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Fineland's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership, as the chairman owns 100% of the company. Moody's has also considered the low level of related party transactions relative to Fineland's scale over the past 3 years, as well as the management's ability to operate the company through various industry cycles for the past two decades.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Fineland's ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Fineland can grow its contracted sales, as well as improve its credit metrics and liquidity.

Credit metrics that could indicate a stable rating outlook include EBIT/interest above 2.0x and unrestricted cash/short-term debt above 1.0x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Fineland's ratings if the company's contracted sales, profitability, credit metrics or liquidity weaken or if the company purses aggressive expansion.

Credit metrics indicating a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 1.5x-2.0x, or liquidity weakening, as reflected by unrestricted cash/short-term debt decreasing below 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1995, Guangzhou Fineland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. is a property developer based in Guangdong Province targeting mid to high-end customers. The company adopts Eastern-style design within its development to cater for different customers. As of the end of 2021, the company was wholly owned by Fang Ming, who is also the founder and chairman of the company.

