Moody's changes Fineland's outlook to negative; affirms B2/B3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlook of Guangzhou
Fineland Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. to negative
from stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Fineland's B2 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating.
"The negative outlook reflects Fineland's worsening sales and credit
metrics over the next 6-12 months due to weak market conditions
and a potential delay in the company's launch of urban redevelopment
projects (URPs)," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.
"The affirmation of the rating reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain adequate liquidity and a disciplined approach in its business
development," adds Hui.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Fineland's contracted sales to decline over the
next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid
tight funding conditions. Evolving regulations over investments
in URPs could also delay its project launches, further pressuring
its sales growth. Its projected weak sales performance will also
weigh on the company's operating cash flow, credit metrics
and liquidity.
In 2021, the company's contracted sales declined 27%
year-on-year to RMB12.2 billion, due to weak
market conditions and some delays in its launch of URPs in Guangzhou.
Moody's expects Fineland's debt leverage, as measured
by revenue/adjusted debt, to worsen to 40%-45%
over the next 12-18 months from 53% for the 12 months ended
June 2021 on expected lower revenue. Similarly, its interest-servicing
ability, as measured by EBIT/interest coverage, will fall
to 1.5x-1.7x from 1.8x over the same period
because of expected declines in revenue and profit margins. These
ratios will position the company at the weaker end of the B2 CFR.
However, Moody's expects Fineland to maintain adequate liquidity.
The company has RMB918 million of onshore bonds that will be puttable
in December 2022 and had unrestricted cash of RMB5.8 billion as
of June 2021. While Fineland will have to keep part of the cash
at the project level to support its operations, Moody's expects
the company to have sufficient resources, including cash and operating
cash flow, to service its maturing debt at the holding and operating
company levels over the next 6-12 months. Still, the
upcoming debt repayment by internal cash sources will reduce the funding
available for its operations over the next 12-18 months.
Fineland's B2 CFR reflects its long track record of property development
and established brand in Guangdong Province and its adequate liquidity.
On the other hand, the CFR is constrained by the company's (1) small
scale and geographic concentration in Guangdong province, and (2)
weak credit metrics.
The B2 CFR also takes into account Fineland's private company status,
as its information disclosure and corporate governance are less transparent
than that of its listed peers.
Fineland's B3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than
its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination
risk reflects the fact that most of Fineland's claims are at the
operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company
in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company
lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.
As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding
company will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership,
as the chairman owns 100% of the company. Moody's
has also considered the low level of related party transactions relative
to Fineland's scale over the past 3 years, as well as the
management's ability to operate the company through various industry
cycles for the past two decades.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Fineland's ratings is unlikely in the near term,
given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Fineland
can grow its contracted sales, as well as improve its credit metrics
and liquidity.
Credit metrics that could indicate a stable rating outlook include EBIT/interest
above 2.0x and unrestricted cash/short-term debt above 1.0x
on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Fineland's ratings
if the company's contracted sales, profitability, credit
metrics or liquidity weaken or if the company purses aggressive expansion.
Credit metrics indicating a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling
below 1.5x-2.0x, or liquidity weakening,
as reflected by unrestricted cash/short-term debt decreasing below
1.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1995, Guangzhou Fineland Real Estate Development Co.,
Ltd. is a property developer based in Guangdong Province targeting
mid to high-end customers. The company adopts Eastern-style
design within its development to cater for different customers.
As of the end of 2021, the company was wholly owned by Fang Ming,
who is also the founder and chairman of the company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Alfred Hui
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077