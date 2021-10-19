Moody's changes Flender's outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Zephyr German Holdco GmbH ("Flender"), a German manufacturer of gearboxes, couplings and generators. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B1 instrument ratings to the upsized €1,321 million equivalent senior secured term loan B and €170 million 6.5-year senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), issued from Flender International GmbH. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

Proceeds from the €275 million add-on term loan together with €50 million cash from balance sheet will be used to finance a shareholder distribution to private-equity owner Carlyle.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B1 ratings with a negative outlook reflects the increase in leverage compared to the expectation of leverage improvements when the rating has been assigned beginning of 2021. We now expect Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase above 5.0x in fiscal year 2021 pro forma for the proposed transaction from 4.6x as per LTM June 2021, with limited deleveraging expected in the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore FCF/debt is unlikely to be improved to the mid-single digits over the next years as previously expected. Additionally, we regard financial policy being aggressive on the back of a significant shareholder distribution only nine months after the leveraged buy-out.

The rating action considers the solid order book and the expected benefits from cost structure improvements, rising raw material prices and the ability to pass these on to end customers could be more challenging going forward.

More general, the B1 rating of Flender is supported by its: (1) leading market position within the highly consolidated market for wind gearboxes, where it holds the number one position outside of China and stabilising effect of an important aftermarket business; (2) mission critical nature of gearboxes in wind turbines, however, only making up a moderate portion of the bill of materials of OEMs; (3) its industrial division, with a very diversified end market exposure as well as a decent share of service revenue; (4) diversified manufacturing footprint for its size, with facilities in the US, Europe and Asia and (5) expected increase in profitability from a sizeable cost improvement program to be executed within 24 months.

The rating is, however constrained by Flender's: (1) short financial track record in general and as a stand-alone company in particular; (2) high dependency on the overall health of the wind turbine industry; (3) relatively low profitability for parts of the business; (4) risk of continued price pressure on turbine manufacturers, which could spill over on suppliers like Flender and (5) initially low free cash flow / debt (before dividends), driven by expected high capital expenditure in the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Flender's liquidity as adequate, supported by expected positive free cash flow generation and the absence of short-term debt maturities. We understand liquidity sources after the shareholder distribution will include around €83m in cash on balance sheet as well as full access to the €170 million senior secured RCF.

The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances. The covenant is set with substantial headroom and Moody's expects Flender to ensure consistent compliance with this covenant at all times.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Moody's governance assessment for Flender mainly factors in its private equity ownership, which implies an aggressive financial policy given a tolerance of high leverage and debt-funded shareholder distributions.

Environmental issues are a benefiting factor to Flender's credit profile, as its products enable the transition to a fossil-free environment. Given the decarbonisation focus of governments around the world, Moody's believes the company's business profile will continue to benefit from this transition for a foreseeable future.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The group's €1,321 million equivalent senior secured term loan B and €170 million senior secured RCF are guaranteed by subsidiaries accounting for approximately 80% of total consolidated EBITDA and secured mainly by share pledges and certain intercompany receivables. All debt is treated pari passu. Applying the 50% standard recovery rate for capital structures, both the TLB and the RCF are rated B1 in line with the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company might not be able to achieve the planned growth in revenues and improvements in profitability that lead to the expected deleveraging. For the next 12-18 months, we project Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA to hover around 5.0x and free cash flow / debt of below 4%. The negative outlook assumes that no further dividends will be paid in our forward view.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure requires a sustained track record of Flender as a standalone entity, reflected in (1) sustaining a debt / EBITDA ratio below 4.0x as; (2) sustaining the EBITA margin above 8%,(3) improving its free cash flow generation such as FCF / debt increases toward high single digit figures and (4) a further improved liquidity profile.

Negative ratings pressure could arise if; (1) the company failed to sustain debt / EBITDA below 5.0x; (2) the EBITA margin deteriorates toward 5%; (3) a failure to improve the free cash flow / debt ratio towards 4% and (4) if the company's liquidity starts to weaken.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Flender International GmbH

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Zephyr German Holdco GmbH

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, Flender is a manufacturer of mechanical drive technology with a product and service portfolio of gearboxes, couplings and generators for a broad range of industries, with a large focus on the wind turbine market. Founded in 1899 and part of Siemens since 2005, the company has been carved out in March 2021 and is owned by funds affiliated with the Carlyle Group. For its fiscal year of 2020, ending September 30, the company reported revenue of €2.2 billion and EBITA of €169 million.

