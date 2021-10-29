Moody's changes Fluvius' outlook to stable, affirms A3 ratings

Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed the outlook of Fluvius System Operator CV ("Fluvius")
to stable from negative. Concurrently, the rating agency
has affirmed Fluvius's backed (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN programme
ratings, and its A3 backed long-term issuer rating and backed
senior unsecured ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fluvius will maintain
financial metrics above the minimum guidance for its A3 rating,
namely Funds from operations (FFO)/net debt above 8% and net debt
/ fixed assets less revaluation surpluses not above 80%,
over the 2021-24 regulatory period. This follows decisions
by the Boards of Fluvius and its shareholders to implement measures mitigating
the impact of lower allowed returns in the 2021-24 regulatory period,
including a new dividend policy, and the allowance of c.EUR22
million of advances for smart meter investments in 2022 by the Flemish
energy regulator, the VREG. Nevertheless, Fluvius is
expected to remain relatively weakly positioned in its rating category,
with a financial profile at the bottom of the range expected for an A3
rating during the regulatory period.
The mitigating measures voted by the Boards of Fluvius and its shareholders
include a dividend policy for regulated electric and gas activities whereby
each of Fluvius'shareholders with an equity/Regulated Asset Base
ratio above 40% (in Belgian GAAP) will receive up to 120%
dividend payout while those shareholders with equity/RAB (in Belgian GAAP)
below 40% will receive an 80% dividend payout. Other
mitigating measures include additional financial criteria for capital
expenditure, which we expect to be about 15% lower than our
previous expectations, a cost savings programme to reach the regulator's
target of EUR150 million by 2024, and the application for an advance
payment scheme. The change in financial policy is considered a
governance consideration under Moody's ESG principles.
As revaluation surpluses will earn a decreasing return over time and eventually
earn no return, when setting rating guidance we consider the ratio
of Net debt / Fixed Assets less revaluation surpluses, which stood
at c. 72.4% at end 2020.
RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION
Fluvius's A3 ratings continue to reflect the robust credit quality of
the distribution system operators (DSOs) which currently own the company
and severally guarantee its liabilities. This is underpinned by
the low business risk profile of their regulated electricity and gas distribution
network operations in Flanders, Belgium. We view the regulatory
framework as transparent and generally supportive albeit relatively new
and untested in the context of European regulated network peers following
the transition of tariff-setting responsibilities from the national
to the regional regulators in 2014.
Following the merger of Eandis and Infrax, ex-Eandis bonds
continue to be guaranteed by its original owners, the DSOs Gaselwest,
Imewo, Intergem, Iveka, Iverlek, Sibelgas and
Fluvius Antwerpen (the latter a result of the merger of IMEA, Integan
and Iveg).
Fluvius's A3 issuer rating incorporates a two-notch uplift for
potential state support from its standalone credit quality (Baseline Credit
Assessment or BCA) of baa2. This is based on Moody's assessment
of high dependence between Fluvius and its owners, all 300 municipalities
within the Community of Flanders (Aa2 negative), and a strong likelihood
of Fluvius receiving support in the event this were needed to avoid a
debt payment default.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Fluvius
will maintain cash-flow based financial metrics above the guidance
for the current rating i.e., FFO / net debt above
8% and net debt / fixed assets less revaluation surpluses not above
80% over the 2021-24 regulatory period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the Fluvius Economic Group was able to
maintain FFO / net debt in the low teens in percentage terms and Net debt
/ Fixed assets less revaluation surpluses was below 70% on a sustained
basis.
Downward rating pressure could arise if metrics for the Fluvius Economic
Group appeared unlikely to meet the requirements for the current ratings,
namely FFO / Net Debt was to fall below 8% or Net Debt / Fixed
Assets less revaluation surpluses was to be above 80%, as
a result of high capital expenditure or failure to achieve planned cost
savings. The ratings may also come under downward pressure if Moody's
assessed a lower probability of support from the Community of Flanders
or if the rating of the sub-sovereign was downgraded by more than
two notches.
Fluvius System Operator CV (ex Eandis System Operator CVBA) is a Belgian
utility established in March 2006, which provides the regulated
activities of operating the electricity and gas distribution networks
in the Community of Flanders, Belgium. Fluvius was formed
through the merger of Eandis and Infrax CVBA in July 2018 and is 100%
owned by the municipalities of the Community of Flanders. Fluvius,
together with its eleven DSO shareholders form the Fluvius Economic Group
which derives around 98% of its operating profit from the regulated
energy distribution activities, with the remaining 2% derived
predominantly from regulated sewerage and contract-based CATV network
operations. The group also holds small district heating infrastructure
in selected areas.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207,
and Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
