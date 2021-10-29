Moody's changes Fluvius' outlook to stable, affirms A3 ratings

Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Fluvius System Operator CV ("Fluvius") to stable from negative. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed Fluvius's backed (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and its A3 backed long-term issuer rating and backed senior unsecured ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Fluvius will maintain financial metrics above the minimum guidance for its A3 rating, namely Funds from operations (FFO)/net debt above 8% and net debt / fixed assets less revaluation surpluses not above 80%, over the 2021-24 regulatory period. This follows decisions by the Boards of Fluvius and its shareholders to implement measures mitigating the impact of lower allowed returns in the 2021-24 regulatory period, including a new dividend policy, and the allowance of c.EUR22 million of advances for smart meter investments in 2022 by the Flemish energy regulator, the VREG. Nevertheless, Fluvius is expected to remain relatively weakly positioned in its rating category, with a financial profile at the bottom of the range expected for an A3 rating during the regulatory period.

The mitigating measures voted by the Boards of Fluvius and its shareholders include a dividend policy for regulated electric and gas activities whereby each of Fluvius'shareholders with an equity/Regulated Asset Base ratio above 40% (in Belgian GAAP) will receive up to 120% dividend payout while those shareholders with equity/RAB (in Belgian GAAP) below 40% will receive an 80% dividend payout. Other mitigating measures include additional financial criteria for capital expenditure, which we expect to be about 15% lower than our previous expectations, a cost savings programme to reach the regulator's target of EUR150 million by 2024, and the application for an advance payment scheme. The change in financial policy is considered a governance consideration under Moody's ESG principles.

As revaluation surpluses will earn a decreasing return over time and eventually earn no return, when setting rating guidance we consider the ratio of Net debt / Fixed Assets less revaluation surpluses, which stood at c. 72.4% at end 2020.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

Fluvius's A3 ratings continue to reflect the robust credit quality of the distribution system operators (DSOs) which currently own the company and severally guarantee its liabilities. This is underpinned by the low business risk profile of their regulated electricity and gas distribution network operations in Flanders, Belgium. We view the regulatory framework as transparent and generally supportive albeit relatively new and untested in the context of European regulated network peers following the transition of tariff-setting responsibilities from the national to the regional regulators in 2014.

Following the merger of Eandis and Infrax, ex-Eandis bonds continue to be guaranteed by its original owners, the DSOs Gaselwest, Imewo, Intergem, Iveka, Iverlek, Sibelgas and Fluvius Antwerpen (the latter a result of the merger of IMEA, Integan and Iveg).

Fluvius's A3 issuer rating incorporates a two-notch uplift for potential state support from its standalone credit quality (Baseline Credit Assessment or BCA) of baa2. This is based on Moody's assessment of high dependence between Fluvius and its owners, all 300 municipalities within the Community of Flanders (Aa2 negative), and a strong likelihood of Fluvius receiving support in the event this were needed to avoid a debt payment default.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Fluvius will maintain cash-flow based financial metrics above the guidance for the current rating i.e., FFO / net debt above 8% and net debt / fixed assets less revaluation surpluses not above 80% over the 2021-24 regulatory period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the Fluvius Economic Group was able to maintain FFO / net debt in the low teens in percentage terms and Net debt / Fixed assets less revaluation surpluses was below 70% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could arise if metrics for the Fluvius Economic Group appeared unlikely to meet the requirements for the current ratings, namely FFO / Net Debt was to fall below 8% or Net Debt / Fixed Assets less revaluation surpluses was to be above 80%, as a result of high capital expenditure or failure to achieve planned cost savings. The ratings may also come under downward pressure if Moody's assessed a lower probability of support from the Community of Flanders or if the rating of the sub-sovereign was downgraded by more than two notches.

Fluvius System Operator CV (ex Eandis System Operator CVBA) is a Belgian utility established in March 2006, which provides the regulated activities of operating the electricity and gas distribution networks in the Community of Flanders, Belgium. Fluvius was formed through the merger of Eandis and Infrax CVBA in July 2018 and is 100% owned by the municipalities of the Community of Flanders. Fluvius, together with its eleven DSO shareholders form the Fluvius Economic Group which derives around 98% of its operating profit from the regulated energy distribution activities, with the remaining 2% derived predominantly from regulated sewerage and contract-based CATV network operations. The group also holds small district heating infrastructure in selected areas.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207, and Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

