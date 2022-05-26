Moody's changes Fogo de Chao's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, May 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Fogo de Chão, Inc. ("Fogo de Chao") ratings, including its Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Caa1 on its senior secured bank credit facilities. The ratings outlook was changed to positive from negative.

The change in outlook to positive reflects the substantial improvement in Fogo de Chao's operating performance and credit metrics over the past year, which are now above pre-pandemic levels, and Moody's expectation that these will be sustained despite increased challenges related to labor and commodity cost inflation and a potential negative impact on consumers. The rating is constrained by the comany's weak liquidity related to approaching debt maturities, with its undrawn $40 million revolver due to expire on April 5, 2023 and $32.5 million incremental term loan set to mature on August 11, 2023. Fogo de Chao had around $41.5 million of cash on the balance sheet as of April 3, 2022[1]. However, it paid a $40 million dividend to its sponsor on April 25 and borrowed $11.2 million under its unrated Woodforest Bank Loan due December 2025. When combined, the dividend and near term revolver expiration both reduce excess liquidity cushion; which a key governance consideration and a ratings constraint.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed Caa1 (LDG3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fogo De Chao, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fogo de Chao's Caa1 rating is constrained by weak liquidity due to approaching debt maturities and reduced excess liquidity cushion. Also considered are its small size and limited product diversity relative to other rated restaurant chains. Fogo de Chão is also subject to potential earnings volatility due to exposure to commodities such as beef, and exposure to currency fluctuations as 4.6% of Q1 2022 revenue was generated in Brazil while all debt is denominated in US dollars. Fogo de Chão benefits from its strong operating margins, which are largely attributable to its continuous service model (gaucho chefs serve tableside) and lower operating costs relative to peers and brand awareness within its core markets. The company's geographic diversity in both the U.S. and Brazil, as well as its unique Brazilian steakhouse customer experience, help drive same store sales and cash generation.

The positive outlook reflects Fogo de Chao's improved operating performance and credit metrics that Moody's expects to be sustained despite increased challenges related to labor and commodity cost inflation and a potential negative impact on consumers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves liquidity through a longer term extension of its debt maturity profile while maintaining solid credit metrics, including debt to EBITDA below 6.5 times and EBIT to interest above 1.0x, and at least break even free cash flow.

Ratings could be downgraded should there be any deterioration in liquidity, such as failure to extend its maturity profile well ahead of its incremental term loan going current, or material erosion in performance or credit metrics.

Fogo De Chão, Inc. (initially "Prime Cut Merger Sub Inc.") based in Plano, TX, operates a Brazilian steakhouse ("Churrascaria") restaurant chain with 48 restaurants in the U.S., 7 in Brazil, 6 franchised restaurants in Mexico and 2 in the Middle East. Revenue for the twelve month period January 2, 2022 exceeded $430 million. Fogo De Chão is owned by affiliates of RhÃ´ne Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form S-1/A 18-May-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

