Rating Action: Moody's changes Formula One's outlook to positive from stable; affirms B2 CFR Rating Action: Moody's changes Formula One's outlook to negative from positive; affirms B2 CFR 02 Apr 2020 London, 02 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Alpha Topco Limited (Formula One or the company) and the B2 rating of the senior secured facilities (Term Loan B & Revolving Credit Facility) issued by the company's subsidiary, Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l. The outlook has been changed to negative from positive. Today's rating action reflects: • Severe disruption to the 2020 race calendar and risks that the 2020 season will be materially curtailed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak • Expectations for weakened earnings and cash flow generation, higher leverage and liquidity erosion in 2020 as a result of this disruption to the race calendar • The company's cost flexibility, low capital spending and strong liquidity headroom to manage through severe downside scenarios including full cancellation of the 2020 season • The resilient nature of the company's cash flows driven by multi-year contracts and the strength of the Formula One franchise supporting recovery of business and financial performance after the coronavirus crisis • However, challenges remain to improve the company's balance sheet after 2020 in the context of a potentially weaker economic environment RATING RATIONALE The B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) strong liquidity headroom and low capital spending supporting an extended period of race cancellations and postponements; (2) track record of strengthening its franchise and increasing fan base; (3) high earnings visibility and strong cash flow conversion will support business and financial recovery post crisis. The rating also reflects the company's (1) escalated leverage in 2020 due to earnings erosion and potentially additional funding to be raised to support its liquidity through the coronavirus crisis; (2) potential revenue challenges in 2021 due to the timing of TV contract renewals; (3) renewal of the current Concorde Agreement, expiring in December 2020, between the company, the competing racing teams and the FIA, the sport's regulator and governing body; (4) dependence on a relatively small number of key events and broadcasting contracts; and (5) need to balance higher-income pay-TV agreements with larger access free-to-air distribution. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented and has adversely affected Formula One due to disruptions to the race calendar. Formula One has cancelled its Australia and Monaco grand prix races and postponed six races scheduled between March and early June 2020. Further postponements are likely, although there is substantial flexibility to reorganise the race calendar at the point when travel restrictions are lifted. It is not possible to predict the outcome of the 2020 season at this stage, with a range of possible outcomes from a modest curtailment to around 15-18 races to a full cancellation of the season. Formula One has strong liquidity and a sufficiently flexible cost base to manage through a severely curtailed 2020 season, which Moody's consider would likely be able to support a full cancellation. As of 31 December 2019, Formula One had substantial liquidity headroom of around $900 million, comprising $400 million cash balance and $500 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility. Moody's expects this to be sufficient to absorb cash outflows from potential refunds of advance payments from promoters, sponsors and broadcasters, team payments, other overheads and interest costs in the event that the 2020 season is cancelled. The assessment of liquidity headroom in a full cancellation scenario is complex and there remains a degree of risk that liquidity would not be sufficient, although Moody's considers this risk to be low. The company may also be able to draw on support from its owner, Liberty Media Corporation which currently has substantial available resources. There is a relatively high probability that the company will breach its leverage covenant in 2020 which applies when the revolving credit facility (RCF) is drawn or available. The terms of the senior secured facilities permit the leverage covenant to be amended or waived by the requisite proportion of the RCF lenders. Moody's considers that Formula One is relatively well placed to recover post coronavirus crisis, underpinned by its contracted revenue nature, strong franchise, large fan base and high cash conversion. The company might face some revenue challenge in 2021 due to the timing of TV contract renewals, as well as a weak macroeconomic backdrop. However the strength and attractiveness of the Formula One franchise provides some protection in the context of wider broadcasting market challenges. Moody's will continue to monitor the coronavirus impacts on Formula One and also the conclusion of negotiations of the new Concorde agreement, the term used to describe the series of bilateral agreements between the company, the competing teams and the sport's regulator, the FIA, which set out the parameters of how the sport currently operates and is governed. Moody's does not expect a renewed Concorde Agreement to result in a less favourable economic outcome for the company. Nevertheless there remains a degree of execution risk until a new agreement is signed. ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Increasing environmental concerns may affect the image of the sport and the company's ability to grow its sponsorship and other income. Formula One has recently announced its plans to become net carbon neutral by 2030. It estimates that 73% of its 2019 carbon emissions arose from logistics and travel, compared to only 0.7% from the race cars' power units. Moody's will continue to monitor closely the company's environmental policies and the reaction of sponsors and consumers. The company's financial policy targets leverage is in the range of 5.0-5.5x net debt to company adjusted EBITDA. This is a secondary consideration behind management of the disruption caused by the coronavirus in 2020 and future financial targets may alter. However the company remains well placed to recover balance sheet metrics once normal activities resume. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The senior secured facilities at Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l. are rated B2 in line with the corporate family rating, given the pari passu capital structure following the full repayment of the second-lien term loan in July 2017. OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the high levels of uncertainty over the 2020 race season and Moody's expectations of increased leverage and weakened liquidity in 2020. This results in risks that the company may not be able to restore its Moody's-adjusted leverage to below 7x within around 1-2 years following the coronavirus crisis. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. The ratings could be stabilised if the coronavirus outbreak is contained, travel restrictions are lifted, and the company regains revenue and earnings growth and positive free cash flow, and is capable of improving Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA towards 6.5x whilst restoring its liquidity headroom. The rating could be downgraded if concerns over liquidity arise in 2020 as a result of further disruption to the race calendar. A downgrade could also arise if there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a B2 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if: • Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to remain sustainably above 7x • Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt remains sustainably in the low single digit percentages In addition a downgrade could occur if a renewed Concorde Agreement is negotiated with materially adverse terms for the company, such as a higher total prize fund paid to the teams (when measured as a percentage of EBITDA before team payments). PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Alpha Topco Limited is the holding company for the group of companies that exploit the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. In 2019, the companies owned by Alpha Topco Limited generated revenue of $2.0 billion. Alpha Topco — through its holding companies Delta Debtco Limited and Delta Topco Limited — is controlled by Liberty Media Corporation. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

