Moody's changes Formula One's outlook to negative from positive; affirms B2 CFR

London, 02 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Alpha Topco Limited (Formula One or the company)
and the B2 rating of the senior secured facilities (Term Loan B &
Revolving Credit Facility) issued by the company's subsidiary, Delta
2 (Lux) S.a.r.l. The outlook has been changed
to negative from positive.
Today's rating action reflects:
• Severe disruption to the 2020 race calendar and risks that the
2020 season will be materially curtailed as a result of the coronavirus
outbreak
• Expectations for weakened earnings and cash flow generation,
higher leverage and liquidity erosion in 2020 as a result of this disruption
to the race calendar
• The company's cost flexibility, low capital spending
and strong liquidity headroom to manage through severe downside scenarios
including full cancellation of the 2020 season
• The resilient nature of the company's cash flows driven by multi-year
contracts and the strength of the Formula One franchise supporting recovery
of business and financial performance after the coronavirus crisis
• However, challenges remain to improve the company's
balance sheet after 2020 in the context of a potentially weaker economic
environment
RATING RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) strong liquidity headroom
and low capital spending supporting an extended period of race cancellations
and postponements; (2) track record of strengthening its franchise
and increasing fan base; (3) high earnings visibility and strong
cash flow conversion will support business and financial recovery post
crisis.
The rating also reflects the company's (1) escalated leverage in
2020 due to earnings erosion and potentially additional funding to be
raised to support its liquidity through the coronavirus crisis; (2)
potential revenue challenges in 2021 due to the timing of TV contract
renewals; (3) renewal of the current Concorde Agreement, expiring
in December 2020, between the company, the competing racing
teams and the FIA, the sport's regulator and governing body;
(4) dependence on a relatively small number of key events and broadcasting
contracts; and (5) need to balance higher-income pay-TV
agreements with larger access free-to-air distribution.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented and has adversely affected Formula
One due to disruptions to the race calendar.
Formula One has cancelled its Australia and Monaco grand prix races and
postponed six races scheduled between March and early June 2020.
Further postponements are likely, although there is substantial
flexibility to reorganise the race calendar at the point when travel restrictions
are lifted. It is not possible to predict the outcome of the 2020
season at this stage, with a range of possible outcomes from a modest
curtailment to around 15-18 races to a full cancellation of the
season.
Formula One has strong liquidity and a sufficiently flexible cost base
to manage through a severely curtailed 2020 season, which Moody's
consider would likely be able to support a full cancellation. As
of 31 December 2019, Formula One had substantial liquidity headroom
of around $900 million, comprising $400 million cash
balance and $500 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility.
Moody's expects this to be sufficient to absorb cash outflows from
potential refunds of advance payments from promoters, sponsors and
broadcasters, team payments, other overheads and interest
costs in the event that the 2020 season is cancelled.
The assessment of liquidity headroom in a full cancellation scenario is
complex and there remains a degree of risk that liquidity would not be
sufficient, although Moody's considers this risk to be low.
The company may also be able to draw on support from its owner,
Liberty Media Corporation which currently has substantial available resources.
There is a relatively high probability that the company will breach its
leverage covenant in 2020 which applies when the revolving credit facility
(RCF) is drawn or available. The terms of the senior secured facilities
permit the leverage covenant to be amended or waived by the requisite
proportion of the RCF lenders.
Moody's considers that Formula One is relatively well placed to
recover post coronavirus crisis, underpinned by its contracted revenue
nature, strong franchise, large fan base and high cash conversion.
The company might face some revenue challenge in 2021 due to the timing
of TV contract renewals, as well as a weak macroeconomic backdrop.
However the strength and attractiveness of the Formula One franchise provides
some protection in the context of wider broadcasting market challenges.
Moody's will continue to monitor the coronavirus impacts on Formula
One and also the conclusion of negotiations of the new Concorde agreement,
the term used to describe the series of bilateral agreements between the
company, the competing teams and the sport's regulator, the
FIA, which set out the parameters of how the sport currently operates
and is governed. Moody's does not expect a renewed Concorde Agreement
to result in a less favourable economic outcome for the company.
Nevertheless there remains a degree of execution risk until a new agreement
is signed.
ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Increasing environmental concerns may affect the image of the sport and
the company's ability to grow its sponsorship and other income.
Formula One has recently announced its plans to become net carbon neutral
by 2030. It estimates that 73% of its 2019 carbon emissions
arose from logistics and travel, compared to only 0.7%
from the race cars' power units. Moody's will continue
to monitor closely the company's environmental policies and the
reaction of sponsors and consumers.
The company's financial policy targets leverage is in the range of 5.0-5.5x
net debt to company adjusted EBITDA. This is a secondary consideration
behind management of the disruption caused by the coronavirus in 2020
and future financial targets may alter. However the company remains
well placed to recover balance sheet metrics once normal activities resume.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured facilities at Delta 2 (Lux) S.a.r.l.
are rated B2 in line with the corporate family rating, given the
pari passu capital structure following the full repayment of the second-lien
term loan in July 2017.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the high levels of uncertainty over the
2020 race season and Moody's expectations of increased leverage
and weakened liquidity in 2020. This results in risks that the
company may not be able to restore its Moody's-adjusted leverage
to below 7x within around 1-2 years following the coronavirus crisis.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. The
ratings could be stabilised if the coronavirus outbreak is contained,
travel restrictions are lifted, and the company regains revenue
and earnings growth and positive free cash flow, and is capable
of improving Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA towards 6.5x
whilst restoring its liquidity headroom.
The rating could be downgraded if concerns over liquidity arise in 2020
as a result of further disruption to the race calendar. A downgrade
could also arise if there are clear expectations that the company will
not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a B2 rating
following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
• Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to remain sustainably
above 7x
• Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt remains sustainably
in the low single digit percentages
In addition a downgrade could occur if a renewed Concorde Agreement is
negotiated with materially adverse terms for the company, such as
a higher total prize fund paid to the teams (when measured as a percentage
of EBITDA before team payments).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Alpha Topco Limited is the holding company for the group of companies
that exploit the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship.
In 2019, the companies owned by Alpha Topco Limited generated revenue
of $2.0 billion. Alpha Topco — through its
holding companies Delta Debtco Limited and Delta Topco Limited —
is controlled by Liberty Media Corporation.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
