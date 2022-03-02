Moody's changes Fortum's outlook to negative; affirms Baa2 ratings

Paris, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook of Fortum Oyj (Fortum). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's senior unsecured MTN programme, and the baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative reflects the higher risks to Fortum's credit profile resulting from the conflict in Ukraine (B3, RuR) and the consequent sanctions imposed on the Government of Russia (Baa3 RuR), as well as the increased exposure caused by high and volatile gas prices and the heightened risk of disruptions to European gas supply.

Both Fortum and its 77.96% owned subsidiary Uniper have a long-standing presence in Russia, with Fortum generating around 20% of its consolidated EBITDA in the country. In view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Moody's considers there to be a higher degree of uncertainty around the quality of these earnings and cash flow, which creates downside risk to the rating.

In addition, the Fortum group has, through Uniper, large trading exposures to commodity prices, as evidenced by Uniper's audited balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and is exposed to high and volatile gas prices. This could create significant liquidity risks, as liquidity requirements will fluctuate in tandem with volatility in commodity prices. Uniper carries a substantial amount of derivatives on its balance sheet and, towards the end of 2021, Fortum provided Uniper with intra-group financing in the form of a credit facility agreement of up to EUR 8 billion in order for Uniper to meet its margin payments and strengthen liquidity. As the underlying trades related to gas and electricity unwind, these margin payments should be returned to Uniper. However this does create large counterparty credit risks. Nevertheless, absent any significant problems in the trading positions and financial settlements, Moody's expects Fortum's liquidity profile to remain good over the next 12 months.

While not unique to the Fortum Group, Uniper has a particularly high exposure to any disruptions in European gas supply given its significant gas fired power generation, and hence is exposed to the risk that gas cannot be sourced from existing contractual arrangements. The impact of any disruption is difficult to quantify given the range of possible supply disruption scenarios, the complexity of contractual arrangements, and the possibility of mitigating measures, but it remains a material risk that needs to be managed.

However, Moody's acknowledges that Fortum is -- through its focus on fixed-cost hydro and nuclear generation in the Nordics -- a main beneficiary of higher power prices. In particular, the rating agency expects its generation segment in the Nordics to continue to deliver strong operating results through 2022. Equally, the underlying operating performance of Uniper continues to be strong. As such, Fortum should continue to build financial cushion that partly mitigates the eventual negative implications related to its Russian exposure, which is reflected in the affirmation of the Baa2 rating.

More generally, Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively low-cost and carbon-free hydro and nuclear power generation fleet; (3) its lower risk activities, including heat and other businesses under contracts; and (4) the 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable). These positives are counterbalanced by (1) the sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices, given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet; (2) its material share of earnings generation in Russia; and (3) a greater carbon footprint with the increased stake in Uniper.

Given Fortum's 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable), Moody's considers the company to be a government-related issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a Baseline Credit Assessment of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of moderate support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of moderate support takes account of the Finnish government's track record of being steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively recognizing the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding in Fortum.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is currently not anticipated in view of the negative outlook. The outlook could be stabilised should geopolitical tensions ease allowing for Fortum to continue to benefit from stable cash flow out of Russia. In addition, a stabilisation of the outlook would also require evidence that main suppliers continue to fulfil supply obligations of natural gas to Uniper -- in line with historical trends.

Downward pressure on the Baa2 ratings would arise if material concerns arise around the sustainability of cash flows out of Russia, unless offset by other mitigants initiated by Fortum. Negative pressure could also develop should there be increased concern around delivery of Russian gas into Germany, which could impair Uniper's ability to fulfil contractual obligations or require it to procure gas in the wholesale markets. Quantitatively, Fortum's Baa2 ratings would come under downward pressure should it fail in maintaining its Funds from operations (FFO)/net debt in the high 20s in percentage terms. In addition, Fortum's Baa2 ratings could come under pressure if Moody's were to revise the government support assumption currently incorporated into the ratings. Moody's will continue to monitor the degree of structural subordination in the consolidated capital structure; a material step-up in liabilities at Uniper could prove negative for the ratings of Fortum's bond obligations.

METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power generators in the Nordic region. The company has also a significant presence in Russia. In 2020, Fortum reported a comparable EBITDA of EUR2.4 billion.

