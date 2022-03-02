Moody's changes Fortum's outlook to negative; affirms Baa2 ratings

Paris, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from
stable the outlook of Fortum Oyj (Fortum). At the same time,
Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings, the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's senior unsecured
MTN programme, and the baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to negative reflects the higher risks to Fortum's
credit profile resulting from the conflict in Ukraine (B3, RuR)
and the consequent sanctions imposed on the Government of Russia (Baa3
RuR), as well as the increased exposure caused by high and volatile
gas prices and the heightened risk of disruptions to European gas supply.
Both Fortum and its 77.96% owned subsidiary Uniper have
a long-standing presence in Russia, with Fortum generating
around 20% of its consolidated EBITDA in the country. In
view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Moody's considers
there to be a higher degree of uncertainty around the quality of these
earnings and cash flow, which creates downside risk to the rating.
In addition, the Fortum group has, through Uniper, large
trading exposures to commodity prices, as evidenced by Uniper's
audited balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and is exposed to
high and volatile gas prices. This could create significant liquidity
risks, as liquidity requirements will fluctuate in tandem with volatility
in commodity prices. Uniper carries a substantial amount of derivatives
on its balance sheet and, towards the end of 2021, Fortum
provided Uniper with intra-group financing in the form of a credit
facility agreement of up to EUR 8 billion in order for Uniper to meet
its margin payments and strengthen liquidity. As the underlying
trades related to gas and electricity unwind, these margin payments
should be returned to Uniper. However this does create large counterparty
credit risks. Nevertheless, absent any significant problems
in the trading positions and financial settlements, Moody's
expects Fortum's liquidity profile to remain good over the next
12 months.
While not unique to the Fortum Group, Uniper has a particularly
high exposure to any disruptions in European gas supply given its significant
gas fired power generation, and hence is exposed to the risk that
gas cannot be sourced from existing contractual arrangements. The
impact of any disruption is difficult to quantify given the range of possible
supply disruption scenarios, the complexity of contractual arrangements,
and the possibility of mitigating measures, but it remains a material
risk that needs to be managed.
However, Moody's acknowledges that Fortum is -- through
its focus on fixed-cost hydro and nuclear generation in the Nordics
-- a main beneficiary of higher power prices. In particular,
the rating agency expects its generation segment in the Nordics to continue
to deliver strong operating results through 2022. Equally,
the underlying operating performance of Uniper continues to be strong.
As such, Fortum should continue to build financial cushion that
partly mitigates the eventual negative implications related to its Russian
exposure, which is reflected in the affirmation of the Baa2 rating.
More generally, Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to reflect
(1) the company's scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively
low-cost and carbon-free hydro and nuclear power generation
fleet; (3) its lower risk activities, including heat and other
businesses under contracts; and (4) the 50.8% ownership
by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable). These positives are
counterbalanced by (1) the sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices,
given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet;
(2) its material share of earnings generation in Russia; and (3)
a greater carbon footprint with the increased stake in Uniper.
Given Fortum's 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland
(Aa1 stable), Moody's considers the company to be a government-related
issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift
from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a Baseline
Credit Assessment of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of moderate
support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of moderate
support takes account of the Finnish government's track record of being
steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively recognizing
the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding in Fortum.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings is currently not anticipated in view of
the negative outlook. The outlook could be stabilised should geopolitical
tensions ease allowing for Fortum to continue to benefit from stable cash
flow out of Russia. In addition, a stabilisation of the outlook
would also require evidence that main suppliers continue to fulfil supply
obligations of natural gas to Uniper -- in line with historical trends.
Downward pressure on the Baa2 ratings would arise if material concerns
arise around the sustainability of cash flows out of Russia, unless
offset by other mitigants initiated by Fortum. Negative pressure
could also develop should there be increased concern around delivery of
Russian gas into Germany, which could impair Uniper's ability
to fulfil contractual obligations or require it to procure gas in the
wholesale markets. Quantitatively, Fortum's Baa2 ratings
would come under downward pressure should it fail in maintaining its Funds
from operations (FFO)/net debt in the high 20s in percentage terms.
In addition, Fortum's Baa2 ratings could come under pressure
if Moody's were to revise the government support assumption currently
incorporated into the ratings. Moody's will continue to monitor
the degree of structural subordination in the consolidated capital structure;
a material step-up in liabilities at Uniper could prove negative
for the ratings of Fortum's bond obligations.
METHODOLOGIES
The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and
Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power
generators in the Nordic region. The company has also a significant
presence in Russia. In 2020, Fortum reported a comparable
EBITDA of EUR2.4 billion.
