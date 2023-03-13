info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Fortum's rating outlook to stable; affirms Baa2 ratings

13 Mar 2023

Paris, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to stable from negative the outlook of Fortum Oyj (Fortum). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating, the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's senior unsecured MTN programme, and the baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of rating outlook to stable reflects Fortum's strong operational results in 2022 on a stand-alone basis and an expectation that the company's financial profile will remain strongly positioned against the minimum financial requirements for the rating, namely a Funds From Operations (FFO)/ Net Debt ratio of at least 25%. Moreover, the stable outlook also incorporates Fortum's revised strategy, as outlined on 2 March, in which the company said it would turn its focus back to its Nordic home market and follow a prudent investment strategy, and Moody's expectation that the Finnish company will be able to fund its step-up in capital expenditure over the next three years largely with its own free cash flow.

Absent larger acquisitions or sizeable investment programs on top of the EUR2.4 billion already announced, Moody's would expect Fortum to remain strongly positioned in its rating category until at least the end of 2025. While Moody's expects credit metrics over the next three years to be commensurate with upward pressure on the rating, the rating agency also integrates Fortum's financial policies whereby its stated long-term leverage target of net debt/ EBITDA in the range of 2.0x-2.5x suggests that the balance sheet could be levered up from its current level over time.

The affirmation of Fortum's Baa2 rating reflects improving credit metrics and increased visibility around Fortum's strategic direction over the next three years. At the end of 2022, Fortum exited out of Uniper and received EUR500 million for its ownership stake. In addition, EUR4 billion of intragroup loans were reimbursed and Fortum was released from the parent guarantees it had put in place in favor of Uniper resulting in a substantially improved liquidity profile. Whereas Uniper burdened Fortum's financial results at the beginning of 2022, it was deconsolidated from the third quarter onwards and reported as discontinued operations in Fortum's 2022 results. Nonetheless, Fortum's retained earnings – as reported on its balance sheet – declined by EUR3.6 billion in 2022 and substantially reduced the company's equity position. In the event that the German government would be willing to sell Uniper's Nordic hydro and nuclear assets, Fortum has a right of first offer to acquire these assets until 2026.

In its results presentation, Fortum also confirmed that the company continued to seek an orderly exit out of Russia. During 2022, the company took an impairment charge of EUR1.7 billion related to its Russian operations. As at the end of 2022, Fortum's Russian assets had a book value of EUR1.8 billion. Whereas a sale of these assets could result in further increased financial flexibility for Fortum, Moody's continues to consider there to be a high degree of uncertainty around the divestment. Receipt in hard currency of any sales proceeds would represent an upside to our base case.

Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively low-cost and carbon-free hydro and nuclear power generation fleet; (3) its lower risk activities, including heat and other businesses under contracts; and (4) the 51.26% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable).

These positives are counterbalanced by (1) the sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices, given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet; (2) its material share of earnings generation in Russia (albeit these are intended to be divested); (3) some degree of uncertainty around strategic direction over the medium term.

Given Fortum's 51.26% ownership by the Government of Finland, Moody's considers the company to be a government-related issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one notch uplift from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a Baseline Credit Assessment of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of moderate support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of moderate support takes account of the Finnish government's track record of being steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively recognizing the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding in Fortum.

LIQUIDITY

Following the divestment of Uniper and the reimbursement of the EUR4 billion of intragroup loans it had provided to Uniper, Fortum's liquidity profile is now good.

The liquidity profile is supported by cash balances of EUR3.5 billion (excluding Russia) and undrawn committed credit facilities of EUR7.2 billion as of 31 December 2022. This notably includes  a revolving credit facility of EUR2 billion (maturity in June 2023 with 6+6 months extension), its core revolving credit facility of EUR2.4 billion (maturity in June 2025 with 1+1 year extension option), and the Solidium bridge financing facility of EUR2 billion maturing in September 2023. In addition, Fortum has also got access to a bilateral EUR800 million revolving credit facility (maturity in December 2023) and EUR100 million of committed overdraft limits.

At the end of December 2022, Fortum had around EUR4.1 billion of short term debt falling due. Out of this, a EUR1 billion bond has already been repaid and the company aims to reimburse the drawn EUR350 million of the Solidium loan in due course due to its substantially higher borrowing cost. Fortum also has a right to extend EUR1.6 billion of its short term maturities from 2023 to 2024.

During 2022, Fortum experienced large movements in collateral tied up in its derivative positions. Liquidity pressure eased in the fourth quarter as electricity prices declined.  As of 31 December 2022, cash tied up in collateral amounted to approximately EUR2.3 billion (down from around EUR5 billion at its peak on 26 August). In the current environment with lower commodity prices, Moody's expects a large part of the collateral flows to reverse and further bolster Fortum's liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is not anticipated in the short term given a degree of uncertainty around Fortum's credit profile beyond 2025. In addition to more clarity around the strategic direction, Moody's would also expect Fortum to display FFO/ Net Debt metrics sustainably above the low 30s in percentage terms, with no significant increase in business risk, for upward rating pressure to develop.

Downward pressure on the Baa2 rating would arise if Fortum should fail to maintain FFO/net debt of at least 25%. In addition, Fortum's Baa2 rating could come under pressure if Moody's were to revise the government support assumption currently incorporated into the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power generators in the Nordic region. In 2022, Fortum reported a comparable EBITDA of around EUR2.0 billion (excluding the Russian segments).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Knut Slatten
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

