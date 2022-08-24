Moody's changes Four Seasons' outlook to stable; affirms Ba3 CFR

Toronto, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") ("Moody's") affirmed Four Seasons Hotels Limited's ("Four Seasons") Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating and the Ba3 rating on its senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that with industry conditions normalizing, leverage will be sustained below 4.5x and that Four Seasons will generate strong free cash flow while remaining resilient to potential macro headwinds," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "The company's liquidity is weak as its November 2023 $830 million term loan maturity nears; however, we expect the company to refinance its debt in a timely manner."

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Four Seasons Hotels Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Four Seasons Hotels Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Four Seasons' Ba3 CFR benefits from: (1) an asset light, profitable fee-based hotel management business model supporting strong free cash flow and resiliency to industry volatility; (2) a well-recognized brand and broad geographic diversification; (3) Moody's expectation that debt /EBITDA will stabilize around 4x in 2022 and 2023; and (4) a strong ownership group. The company is constrained by: (1) small scale in terms of revenue and number of hotel rooms versus competitors; (2) revenue concentration in one segment (luxury) of the hotel industry; and (3) lag in business travel weighing on longer-term growth, with industry recovery still subject to intermittent regional volatility and evolving macro headwinds.

Four Seasons has weak liquidity. Moody's estimates that sources will total close to $480 million, consisting of cash on hand of about $380 million as of Q3-22 and Moody's forecast of about $100 million in positive free cash flow through Q4-2023. Uses of cash through Q4-2023 total about $830 million, consisting of mandatory amortizations and the term loan due November 2023. Moody's expects the company to refinance its debt in a timely manner. The company does not have a revolving credit facility or any financial maintenance covenants. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited because Four Seasons does not own hotels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that leverage will remain around 4x over the next 12 to 18 months, and that the company will refinance its November 2023 maturity in a timely manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remains below 3.5x and EBITA to interest expense rises above 4.5x while maintaining good liquidity within a stable operating environment.

The ratings could be downgraded if refinancing risk increases ahead of the November 2023 maturity. Downward pressure would also arise if debt to EBITDA remains above 4.5x and EBITA to interest expense falls below 3.5x, the company generates sustained negative free cash flow or financial policies become more aggressive.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Four Seasons Hotels Limited is a leading luxury hotel management company with a portfolio of 122 managed hotel properties in 47 countries, several of which include a residential component.

