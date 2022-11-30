Moody's changes Franchise Group's outlook to negative; downgrades SGL to SGL-3

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Franchise Group, Inc.'s ("Franchise Group") outlook to negative from stable and downgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-2. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan rating to B1 from Ba3. All other ratings were affirmed, including the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B3 senior secured second lien term loan rating.

The outlook change to negative reflects Franchise Group's weaker than expected operating performance and credit metrics mostly resulting from a challenging home furnishing environment and poor execution at American Freight, with increased discounting driving softer revenue and lower profitability. When coupled with ongoing capital spending, dividends and the continuation of providing its customers financing options, free cash was highly negative for the first nine months of 2022. Franchise Group also repurchased $77.9 million of common stock in its most recent quarter. The company is still in the process of reviewing different options to transition Badcock's customer financing program to a third party, and the timing of this transition remains uncertain. Per Moody's estimates, when including earnings, interest and debt related to consumer lending, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was around 4.4x for the twelve month period ended November 3, 2022, and EBITA/interest was 1.0x, a level that is weak for the rating.

The downgrade to SGL-3 reflects Franchise Group's negative free cash flow and Moody's expectation that while expected to significantly improve from current levels, free cash flow will remain negative over the very near term. Despite this, liquidity remains adequate, with approximately $73 million of balance sheet cash and $265 million of availability under its $400 million asset-based ("ABL") revolving credit facility as of September 24, 2022 which is projected to more than cover expected cash flow needs over the next 12 months. Moody's also expects the company to maintain adequate cushion under financial maintenance covenants despite contractual tightening of its net leverage covenant in 2023.

The downgrade of Franchise Group's senior secured first lien term loan rating to B1 from Ba3 reflects the increase in size of the company's ABL to $400 million from $250 million and the expectation that the company will continue to draw under the facility to fund cash flow needs. While Franchise Group's senior secured first lien term loan is secured by substantially all assets of the company, it has a second lien position to the ABL on more liquid assets, including accounts receivable and inventory.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Franchise Group, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Franchise Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Franchise Group, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Franchise Group's B1 CFR incorporates governance factors including the company's aggressive financial policies, including an acquisitive growth strategy and the use of significant amount of free cash flow to pay dividends and, more recently, repurchase shares. Franchise Group's rapid acquisition activity increases operating risk and diminishes the visibility of near term earnings. However, this is balanced against a more moderate leverage policy, with a recent track record of issuing equity to help fund acquisitions and significant debt reduction following transactions. The rating is supported by the strategic benefits of recent acquisitions, including increased scale, industry and product diversification, and synergy realization. Franchise Group operates in five separate retail segments and one services segment, with no one segment representing more than 28% year-to-date revenue.

While Moody's continues to expect Franchise Group to maintain moderate leverage levels over the longer term, future acquisitions could once again temporarily increase leverage. Franchise Group's limited operating history with ownership of the recently acquired groups is also a key consideration. Given that the company has rapidly grown through many successive acquisitions since being formed in July 2019, it has yet to prove that its business strategies and financial policies are sustainable over the longer term. The December 2021 acquisition of Badcock came on the heels of the debt-funded Pet Supplies Plus, LLC acquisition in March 2021 and Sylvan cash acquisition in September 2021. While having successfully paid down acquisition debt using proceeds from asset sales, the integration of Badcock remains incomplete because it has not transitioned customer financing to a third party as planned. The timing of this transition remains uncertain.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or credit metrics deteriorate, through sales or profit declines or more aggressive financial policies, such as maintaining higher leverage through significant debt-funded shareholder returns or acquisitions, or retaining its customer financing business longer term. Any deterioration in liquidity, such as through continued negative free cash flow or an emergence of financial covenant concerns, could also lead to a downgrade. Specific metrics include Moody's debt/EBITDA maintained above 4x or EBIT/interest expense below 2x.

Ratings could be upgraded over time if Franchise Group demonstrates steady revenue and profit growth, successful acquisition integration and synergy realization, and positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also require a balanced financial policy that allows the company to maintain Moody's debt/EBITDA below 3x and EBIT/interest expense above 2.5x.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), through its subsidiaries, operates franchised and franchisable businesses including The Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, LLC, Badcock Home Furniture & More, American Freight, Buddy's Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. Revenue for the twelve month period ended November 2021 is approximately $4.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

