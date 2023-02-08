Moody's changes Franklin Square Holdings' outlook to stable; affirms Ba1 CFR

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.'s ("FSH") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Ba1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Ba1-PD. Moody's has also affirmed FSJV Holdco, LLC's ("FSJV") Ba1 senior secured bank credit facilities ratings. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Summary of the rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

..Issuer: FSJV Holdco, LLC

.... Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

.... Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Franklin Square Holdings, L.P.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects improvements in FSH's leverage and profitability supported by fundraising gains and the roll-off of the FSK fee waiver and the expected benefits from the company's recently announced acquisition of Portfolio Advisors ("PA"), a $38 billion institutional-oriented alternative asset manager, which will include increased scale as well as improved asset class, client type and geographic diversification.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FSH's Ba1 corporate family rating is supported by the company's strong recurring revenue base, healthy pretax income margins, declining leverage trends and positive shareholder equity base. These credit strengths are balanced by integration uncertainty arising from the transaction, as well as increasing exposure to illiquid, opaque private investments geared towards retail investors which exposes it to greater reputational and asset valuation risks.

Since 2021, FSH's AUM, revenue and pre-tax income has grown steadily and led to organic deleveraging – debt/EBITDA ratio has declined from 5.3x to 3.7x. FSH has also ended its fee-waiver payments of $15mm per quarter, leading to an expected increase in forward EBITDA. Combined with these organic credit improvements, the acquisition is expected to result in a lower leverage of multiple of 3.5x pro-forma.

This business combination increases the firm's scale and will result in greater business diversification and distribution capabilities as PA manages a broad range of primary, secondary and direct and co-investment strategies across private equity, private credit and private real estate asset classes, and has a global, institutional client base across North America, Europe and Asia.

At the same time, the acquisition will entail integration uncertainties, introduce a greater portion of lower-margin advisory business alongside traditional fee-paying commingled strategies, and increase the firm's exposure to illiquid, opaque private investments with greater valuation risks. The acquisition will be predominantly funded by equity which will partially mitigate these risks and is expected to align the interests of both firms. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

FSH's stable outlook reflects our expectations that EBITDA generation will remain steady due to the long-duration nature of the firm's investments and the high fees with favorable fee structures that the firm earns on its core products. The firm's integration with PA will increase scale, geographic and business diversification.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

1) Debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x;

2) Successful integration with PA where strategic benefits of acquisition are fully realized; and

3) pre-tax margins above 25% on a consistent basis.

Moody's said factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

1) Debt/EBITDA sustained over 4.5x;

2) pre-tax income margins fall below 15% on a consistent basis;

3) implementation of regulations that curtail demand for alternatives in retail channels.

4) incidents of reputational risk or material deficiencies in the valuations of private investment assets.

Founded in 2007, Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. has developed niche alternative investments offerings and distribution capacity focused on private debt and liquid credit strategies for individual investors. Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. is the largest manager of business development company (BDC) assets through FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, which serves as the investment adviser to a BDC with approximately $19.5 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2022. As of 30 September 2022, Franklin Square Holdings, L.P. had approximately $35.1 billion in AUM.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

