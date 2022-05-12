Moody's changes Frasers Hospitality Trust's outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 rating

Singapore, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the SGD1 billion multicurrency medium-term securities program issued by FH-REIT Treasury Pte. Ltd. - a wholly owned subsidiary of FHT - and the Baa3 ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the program.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects an improvement in FHT's liquidity and our expectation that the trust's credit metrics will improve over the next 18 months, supported by a recovery in operating performance and recent asset divestment," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

"The affirmation of FHT's Baa3 rating continues to reflect the trust's diversified portfolio of good-quality property assets, which benefit from partial revenue visibility because of its long-term master lease agreements," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's forecasts FHT's EBITDA will rise to SGD60 million in fiscal 2022 ending 30 September 2022, and SGD75 million in fiscal 2023, from SGD49 million for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022. The improvement will be supported by a recovery in business and leisure travel in the second half of 2022 as borders reopen.

Moody's estimates that the trust's leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, will improve to less than 9.0x by fiscal 2023 from 18.8x for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022, helped by earnings recovery and debt reduction. At the same time, EBITDA interest coverage will improve to more than 3.0x from 2.4x over the same period. The improvement in credit metrics will position FHT well within its Baa3 rating parameters.

On 29 April 2022, FHT completed the divestment of its hotel property, Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, for net proceeds of SGD277 million. The trust used part of the proceeds to repay AUD120 million (SGD120 million) of bank loans. Moody's expects FHT to use the remaining proceeds to fund its portfolio growth.

FHT has excellent liquidity. As of 31 March 2022, the trust had cash and cash equivalents of SGD67 million, and together with the net proceeds from the divestment of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, these sources are sufficient to cover its debt repayment and capital spending through June 2023.

FHT's Baa3 rating is supported by its portfolio of 14 hospitality properties, which are geographically diversified across six countries and largely unencumbered. The trust is well-positioned to capture recovery in business and leisure travel as its assets are strategically located in the prime areas of their respective cities.

FHT also enjoys partial revenue visibility under its long-term master lease agreements. The trust receives rental income from the master lessees comprising of fixed and variable components. The fixed rent component provides revenue visibility and downside protection to FHT because the trust receives minimum rental income regardless of the property's performance.

Moody's estimates that FHT receives fixed rental income of around SGD50 million-SGD60 million per annum. In a worst case scenario where the variable rent component falls to zero, the fixed rent component will ensure an EBITDA/interest cover of around 1.5x-1.7x.

Nonetheless, FHT's rating remains constrained by the trust's small asset size and significant tenant concentration risk. Following the divestment of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, FHT's property portfolio was valued at less than SGD2 billion as of 31 March 2022, which is small relative to its global peers. At the same time, the trust is exposed to significant tenant concentration, as 12 of its 14 master lease agreements are with its sponsor, Frasers Property.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered governance risk stemming from significant related-party transactions between the trust and its sponsor, Frasers Property Limited. At the same time, there is concentrated ownership as the Sirivadhanabhakdi family controls both Frasers Property Limited and TCC Group Investments Limited, which together hold a 63% stake in FHT. This risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the trust's five-member board of directors, which includes four independent directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade FHT's rating if the trust is able to improve its scale while maintaining prudent financial policies. Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include (1) net debt/EBITDA below 8x; (2) EBITDA/interest coverage of more than 3x; and (3) debt/total deposited assets below 40%, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade FHT's rating if (1) the operating environment fails to improve from current levels, such that FHT's credit metrics do not recover to a level more appropriate for its rating; or (2) FHT engages in debt-funded acquisitions that weaken its credit metrics materially from current levels. Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include (1) adjusted net debt/EBITDA remaining above 9.0x-9.5x; (2) EBITDA/interest remaining below 2.5x; and (3) adjusted debt/deposited assets exceeding 45%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Frasers Hospitality Trust is a stapled investment trust consisting of Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (FH-REIT) and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust (FH-BT). FHT owns a portfolio of serviced residences and hotels, and was listed on the Singapore Exchange since July 2014.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

