Moody's changes French Polynesia's outlook to stable, affirms A3 long-term rating

Paris, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed
the outlook on French Polynesia (Polynésie Française) to
stable from positive and affirmed its A3 long-term issuer rating
and (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN programme debt rating. At the time,
Moody's downgraded French Polynesia's short-term issuer
rating to P-2 from P-1.
"The sharp drop in global economic activity and international travel
will impede French Polynesia's ability to continue with reforms
and strengthen its financial position further" says Matthieu Collette,
Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for
French Polynesia. "At the same time, Moody's
expects French Polynesia's financials to remain strong thanks to
the continuous fiscal consolidation efforts implemented."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change to stable from positive of French Polynesia's outlook
reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on French Polynesia's
credit profile.
Whilst Moody's had previously anticipated a decrease in the local
government's debt burden, the coronavirus outbreak will depress
tax revenues in 2020 and the direct debt-to-revenue ratio
will likely rise. The one-month lockdown in French Polynesia
will result in a 10% decline in the region's tax revenues
for 2020 -- including value added tax proceeds which represent a
significant part of French Polynesia's revenue (37% in 2018).
An only gradual recovery of the economy and tourism, consistent
with Moody's macroeconomic projections globally, will continue
to weigh on revenue in the medium term. Moody's assessment
also takes into account the resulting impacts on the majority owned airline
company, Air Tahiti Nui, and the heightened risks on its debt,
which is partially guaranteed by French Polynesia.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial
market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across
many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
For French Polynesia, the shock materializes as a marked slowdown
in economic growth and revenue as well as increasing risks on indirect
debt.
The affirmations of the A3 rating and the Baseline Credit Assessment of
baa1 reflect Moody's view that the region's strong gross operating
balance (GOB) provides some shock absorption capacity and that the regional
government has a strong track record of successful fiscal consolidation.
This is evidenced by the amendments decided in March to the region's
budget to cut operating expenditures, transfers and subsidies and
to reallocate budgeted capital expenditures to be able to fund supporting
measures to the economy, with a minor impact on direct debt.
We also note that French Polynesia benefits from a comfortable liquidity
position. Cash on hand represented 2.5 years of debt repayment
as of the end of April and the region does not use credit lines or other
short-term instruments for its liquidity needs.
Moody's has downgraded Polynesia's short-term issuer
rating to P-2 from P-1. A long-term rating
at the A3 level typically maps to P-2 on the short-term
rating scale.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's view, environmental considerations are not material
to French Polynesia's credit profile. French Polynesia is
exposed to climate change. However, the dedicated "calamity
fund" (XPF 400 million in 2019) has hitherto been enough to mitigate
the economic and financial impact of natural disasters. The sharing
of responsibilities with the central government, which provides
support to French Polynesia in the event of a natural disaster,
is an additional feature limiting the impact of these risks on French
Polynesia's intrinsic financial situation.
Social considerations are material to French Polynesia's credit
profile. Low population growth, linked to a negative migratory
balance, and an aging population, tend to negatively impact
French Polynesia's social security. We also view the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its expected
impact on economic growth, the associated relief measures and consequently
the impacts on French Polynesia's revenues and expenditures.
Governance considerations are material to French Polynesia's credit
profile. We assess that French Polynesia's governance and
management is good, as illustrated by prudent budgetary practices
and sound debt and liquidity management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A prolonged slowdown of the economy, leading to a significant deterioration
in GOB and debt ratios and/or a reversal of French Polynesia's commitment
to structural reforms and fiscal performance would put downward pressure
on the rating. A weakening in French Polynesia's liquidity
position would also put downward pressure on the rating.
The rating could come under upward pressure should French Polynesia's
continue to improve its governance and management practices and reduce
its debt burden.
Any upgrade/downgrade of France's sovereign rating (Aa2 stable)
would most likely have positive/negative implications for French Polynesia.
The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation,
are not available for Polynesie francaise. The following national
economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which
was used as an input to this credit rating action.
Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE
On 07 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Polynesie francaise. The main points raised during the discussion
were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic
strength, have materially decreased; the issuer's fiscal or
financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially
decreased; the systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially
increased; the issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event
risks.
The amended budget, adopted on March 26, 2020 prompted the
publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from
the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar
published on www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
