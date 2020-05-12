Moody's changes French Polynesia's outlook to stable, affirms A3 long-term rating

Paris, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook on French Polynesia (Polynésie Française) to stable from positive and affirmed its A3 long-term issuer rating and (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN programme debt rating. At the time, Moody's downgraded French Polynesia's short-term issuer rating to P-2 from P-1.

"The sharp drop in global economic activity and international travel will impede French Polynesia's ability to continue with reforms and strengthen its financial position further" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for French Polynesia. "At the same time, Moody's expects French Polynesia's financials to remain strong thanks to the continuous fiscal consolidation efforts implemented."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change to stable from positive of French Polynesia's outlook reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on French Polynesia's credit profile.

Whilst Moody's had previously anticipated a decrease in the local government's debt burden, the coronavirus outbreak will depress tax revenues in 2020 and the direct debt-to-revenue ratio will likely rise. The one-month lockdown in French Polynesia will result in a 10% decline in the region's tax revenues for 2020 -- including value added tax proceeds which represent a significant part of French Polynesia's revenue (37% in 2018). An only gradual recovery of the economy and tourism, consistent with Moody's macroeconomic projections globally, will continue to weigh on revenue in the medium term. Moody's assessment also takes into account the resulting impacts on the majority owned airline company, Air Tahiti Nui, and the heightened risks on its debt, which is partially guaranteed by French Polynesia.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For French Polynesia, the shock materializes as a marked slowdown in economic growth and revenue as well as increasing risks on indirect debt.

The affirmations of the A3 rating and the Baseline Credit Assessment of baa1 reflect Moody's view that the region's strong gross operating balance (GOB) provides some shock absorption capacity and that the regional government has a strong track record of successful fiscal consolidation. This is evidenced by the amendments decided in March to the region's budget to cut operating expenditures, transfers and subsidies and to reallocate budgeted capital expenditures to be able to fund supporting measures to the economy, with a minor impact on direct debt. We also note that French Polynesia benefits from a comfortable liquidity position. Cash on hand represented 2.5 years of debt repayment as of the end of April and the region does not use credit lines or other short-term instruments for its liquidity needs.

Moody's has downgraded Polynesia's short-term issuer rating to P-2 from P-1. A long-term rating at the A3 level typically maps to P-2 on the short-term rating scale.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental considerations are not material to French Polynesia's credit profile. French Polynesia is exposed to climate change. However, the dedicated "calamity fund" (XPF 400 million in 2019) has hitherto been enough to mitigate the economic and financial impact of natural disasters. The sharing of responsibilities with the central government, which provides support to French Polynesia in the event of a natural disaster, is an additional feature limiting the impact of these risks on French Polynesia's intrinsic financial situation.

Social considerations are material to French Polynesia's credit profile. Low population growth, linked to a negative migratory balance, and an aging population, tend to negatively impact French Polynesia's social security. We also view the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its expected impact on economic growth, the associated relief measures and consequently the impacts on French Polynesia's revenues and expenditures.

Governance considerations are material to French Polynesia's credit profile. We assess that French Polynesia's governance and management is good, as illustrated by prudent budgetary practices and sound debt and liquidity management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A prolonged slowdown of the economy, leading to a significant deterioration in GOB and debt ratios and/or a reversal of French Polynesia's commitment to structural reforms and fiscal performance would put downward pressure on the rating. A weakening in French Polynesia's liquidity position would also put downward pressure on the rating.

The rating could come under upward pressure should French Polynesia's continue to improve its governance and management practices and reduce its debt burden.

Any upgrade/downgrade of France's sovereign rating (Aa2 stable) would most likely have positive/negative implications for French Polynesia.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Polynesie francaise. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,893 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.7% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 07 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Polynesie francaise. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased; the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased; the systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially increased; the issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

The amended budget, adopted on March 26, 2020 prompted the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar published on www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

