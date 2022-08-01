Moody's changes Freshworld's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Freshworld Holding III GmbH (Freshworld), the holding company for TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the rating on the B2 instrument ratings of the guaranteed senior secured term loan B2 maturing in 2026 and the guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026, and assigned a B2 instrument rating to a new €200 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B3 maturing in 2026, all issued by Freshworld Holding IV GmbH. The outlook on both entities changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows Freshworld's announcement that it intends to fund the purchase price for the acquisition of Sebach, a leading regional provider of portable sanitary solutions in Italy and France, through an additional guaranteed senior secured term loan B3 facility of €200 million and cash from balance sheet of €7 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B2 CFR with a positive outlook reflects the increased pro forma scale and diversification with the acquisition of Sebach, its strong operating performance since LBO in 2019 and Moody's expectation that operating performance improvements will be sustained in a weaker macroeconomic environment, resulting in Moody's adjusted Debt /EBITDA below 4.5x and continued positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation, with FCF/Debt in mid-single digits in the next 18-24 months. Pro forma the transaction, Moody's estimates that the company's leverage ratio (defined as gross Debt/EBITDA with Moody's adjustments) will increase by around 0.4x to 4.6x as of last twelve months ended March 2022.

Freshworld's B2 CFR is further supported by (1) its strong market positions in the sanitary route-based services market with strong brands and a competitive advantage in terms of cost structure; (2) favourable underlying growth trends, due to strict regulatory requirements and increased hygiene standards following the coronavirus pandemic, which will continue to support demand for its premium products; (3) its good ability to pass on cost price increases to its customers, because sanitary services are highly regulated and represent only a small portion of cost of construction projects; (4) low historical sensitivity of its operating performance to a range of economic scenarios, as shown by flat reported revenues in 2009 and mid-single digit revenue growth 2020; (5) a track record of strong profitability improvements and consistently positive FCF generation following the LBO by Apax Partners in 2019.

Constraining factors for Freshworld's rating include: (1) a relatively small revenue size (€0.6 billion on a pro forma basis in 2021) due to the operations in a niche market, although improved with the acquisition of Sebach; (2) its exposure to the cyclical construction market, however the company has around 50% sales exposure to a more resilient renovation segment; (3) some event risk associated with its private equity ownership; and (4) downside risks to the forecast of sustained operating performance improvements due to lower than expected demand amid a potential gas curtailment in Europe.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity ownership, which tends to tolerate a higher level of leverage and risks, as demonstrated by two debt-financed dividends in 2020 and in 2021 and a fully debt-funded acquisition of Sebach. Moody's also takes into account the company's track record of solid execution with respect to earnings growth and FCF generation, which allowed the company to reduce its leverage to around 4.6x Moody's adjusted debt/ EBITDA as of last twelve months ended March 2022 from around 6.0x in 2019.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Freshworld's liquidity to be good. The transaction is expected to leave around €28 million of cash on balance sheet as of March-end 2022 and Freshworld also has access to the guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, which will be upsized by €30 million to €135 million with proposed transaction, which will be fully available at transaction closing.

Moody's forecasts Freshworld's annual FCF will be around €50 million - €60 million in 2022 and 2023. FCF generation is supported by its high margins and low net working capital requirements, partly offset by capital spending requirements of around 9%-10% of sales, representing mostly expansionary capex which can be postponed in a scenario of weaker than expected macroeconomic environment. Moody's expects that positive FCF will be used for repayment of RCF drawings and to fund bolt-on acquisitions.

The RCF is subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to maintain an ample headroom under its covenant in the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure includes the guaranteed senior secured term loan and the RCF, which rank pari passu. Accordingly, the B2 instrument rating is aligned with the CFR. The facilities are guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries and benefit from a guarantor coverage test of not less than 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. The security collateral includes shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of material subsidiaries.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Freshworld's operating performance improvements will be sustained in a weaker macroeconomic environment, resulting in Moody's adjusted Debt /EBITDA below 4.5x and continued positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation, with FCF/Debt in mid-single digits in the next 18-24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise based on expectations for (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30% on a sustained basis; (3) FCF/debt in the mid to high single digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis; and (4) good liquidity. A higher rating would also require the company to commit to maintaining this less aggressive capital structure.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 6.0x; (2) FCF turns negative on a sustained basis resulting in deterioration of company's liquidity profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TOI TOI & DIXI Group GmbH is based in Ratingen, Germany, operates the well-known DIXI and Toi Toi brands, providing portable toilet and sanitation equipment rental and services worldwide. The company is a market leader in eight of its top 10 focus countries. Its pro forma net sales and company-adjusted EBITDA were around €601 million and €195 million, respectively, in 2021. The company is owned by the funds advised by Apax Partners and management.

