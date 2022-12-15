Moody's changes G-III's outlook to negative, downgrades senior secured rating to B1 and SGL to SGL- 2

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.'s ("G-III") outlook to negative from positive, downgraded the senior secured rating to B1 from Ba3 and downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-2 from SGL-1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed G-III's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR).

The outlook change to negative reflects the risks associated with the announced loss of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licenses between December 2025-2027[1]. These licenses comprise approximately 50% of G-III's revenue and 57% of LTM 10/31/22 operating income. In order to replace this significant level of lost business, G-III will need to successfully execute on some combination of a buildout of existing owned brands and licenses, winning new licenses or purchasing new brands. The pressure to replace the earnings associated with the lost licenses is compounded by the fact that G-III will also have to address its $650 million asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") and $400m secured notes which mature in August 2025, shortly ahead of the commencement of the license roll-offs.

The downgrade to SGL-2 (good) from SGL-1 (very good) reflects projected negative free cash flow in the first half of the fiscal year ending Jan 2024 which will result in a full year free cash flow deficit when considering G-III's $125 million debt maturity in fiscal 2024, $75 million of which is due in June 2023. The SGL downgrade also reflects G-III's increased reliance on its $650 million ABL. However, G-III still has good liquidity supported by $150 million of cash and $290 million of availability under its ABL at October 31, 2022.

The downgrade of the senior secured notes rating to B1 from Ba3 reflects the sustained higher level of borrowings under the ABL than previously anticipated over the next 12 months to manage operational needs and the LVMH note maturities which places more debt ahead of the secured notes in the capital structure.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

G-III 's Ba3 CFR reflects its solid market position, well known brands, broad product offering and track record of growth, both organically and through new licenses and acquisitions. The rating also considers governance considerations, specifically a conservative leverage policy that targets debt reduction and maintaining moderate leverage. For the LTM period ending October 31, 2022, G-III's debt/EBITDA was 3.3x and EBITA to interest was 3.8x.

G-III's credit profile is constrained by the company's ongoing reliance on licensed brands for nearly two-thirds of its sales the large majority of which relates to the contracts that govern the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licenses which will not be renewed. As an apparel wholesaler/retailer, G-III has exposure to fashion risk and changes in consumer spending. G-III also has significant wholesale customer concentration, with Macy's, TJX Companies and Ross Stores comprising around 24%, 15% and 13% of fiscal 2022 sales, respectively.

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that G-III's credit metrics will erode as the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger licenses roll-off barring the company successfully executing on a strategy to replace the lost EBITDA associated with these licenses over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely at the present time. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company sustainably captures additional revenue and EBITDA to replace the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger losses while maintaining conservative financial policies, good liquidity and refinancing its existing debt at manageable rates. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's-Adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5 times and EBITA/interest expense above 3.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or earnings deteriorated, or if liquidity materially weakened or financial policies turned more aggressive, such as through shareholder returns or debt-financed acquisitions, that led to materially higher leverage. Failure to sustainably replace lost license income, reduce leverage or to refinance maturing debt in a timely fashion ahead of license expirations could also lead to a downgrade. Specific metrics include Moody's-Adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5 times or Moody's-Adjusted EBITA/interest expense below 2.5 times.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands, as well as major professional and collegiate sports leagues. The company also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands. Revenue for the twelve-month period ended October 2022 was approximately $3.12 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 30-Nov-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Tellis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

