Moody's changes GFL Environmental's outlook to positive from stable; B1 CFR affirmed

Approximately $5.8 billion of rated debt affected

Toronto, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed GFL Environmental Inc's (GFL) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the ratings on the company's debt instruments, including the Ba3 term loan and senior secured notes rating and B3 senior unsecured notes rating. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable. The SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

Today's rating actions follow the company's announced plans to dispose of three non-core assets in the US for a gross consideration of C$1.5 billion over the next six months. Moody's understands that one of the three assets, equal to roughly half of the proceeds, has been signed with the other two having a signed letter of intent. Management has indicated they are targeting to conclude the disposals by Q3 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GFL Environmental Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GFL Environmental Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of GFL's B1 CFR with a positive outlook reflects the company's intention to reduce financial leverage by allocating the majority of the C$1.5 billion disposal proceeds to repay its more expensive debt. Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) would fall to 4.5x in 2023 and further toward 4x in 2024 from 5.6x (pro forma for acquisitions) at the end of 2022. The pace of deleveraging assumes GFL will adhere to its guided target of up to C$500 million of tuck-in acquisitions in 2023 funded mostly from free cash flow. The action is further supported by the company's stronger business profile and track record of good operating performance since its IPO three years ago. Since 2019 GFL has densified its operations and grown its market position to become the fourth largest solid waste services company in North America, doubling its revenue and Moody's adjusted EBITDA to C$6.76 billion and C$1.61 billion, respectively. For 2023, Moody's expects revenue to grow to C$7.4 billion with EBITDA of C$1.85 billion, driven by rollover of strong pricing actions taken in 2022, full 12-month contributions from the C$1.2 billion of acquisitions made in 2022 and extraction of ongoing cost synergies.

GFL's credit quality is constrained by: 1) its history of aggressive debt financed acquisition growth which has led to financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) remaining between 5x and 5.5x since its IPO in March 2020; 2) the short time frame between acquisitions which increases the potential for integration risks; and 3) GFL's majority ownership by private equity firms, which may hinder deleveraging.

However, GFL benefits from: 1) the company's growing and diversified business model; 2) high recurring revenue supported by long term contracts; 3) its good market position in the stable Canadian and US nonhazardous waste industry; 4) EBITDA margin that compares favorably with those of its higher rated industry peers; and 5) good liquidity.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GFL will operate with lower financial leverage such that adjusted debt/EBITDA will trend lower over the next 12-18 months aided by debt repayment from asset sale proceeds. The positive outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation of continued strong operational performance, solid free cash flow and good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.

GFL has good liquidity (SGL-2). The sources total around C$780 million compared to around C$33 million ($25 million) of mandatory debt payments over the next 12 months. As of December 31, 2022, GFL had cash of around C$82 million, around C$300 million available under its revolving credit facilities and Moody's expectation of around C$400 million of free cash flow in 2023. GFL's revolver is subject to a net leverage and an interest coverage covenant, which Moody's expects will have sufficient buffer over the next four quarters. GFL's next debt maturity is in 2025 comprising of $1.25 billion senior secured notes, equivalent to around 18% of total debt.

GFL has a highly negative score (CIS-4) primarily driven by the risks associated with its ongoing acquisitions strategy and aggressive financial policies that keep leverage elevated and difficult to monitor. It also reflects the highly negative exposure to environmental risks associated with the collection, treatment and disposal of waste. This is balanced by the good operating track record and positive social trends of recycling and promoting the circular economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if GFL continues to deliver solid operating performance and demonstrates a commitment to maintain a more conservative and predictable financial policy, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA steadily improves toward 4x. We would also expect GFL to maintain a strong free cash flow position and a good liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, possibly caused by negative free cash flow, if there is a material and sustained decline in operating margin due to challenges integrating acquisitions or if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GFL Environmental Inc., headquartered in Toronto, provides solid waste and liquid waste collection, treatment and disposal solutions and soil remediation services to municipal, industrial and commercial customers in Canada and the US. GFL reported revenue of C$6.8 billion for 2022.

