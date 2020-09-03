Moody's changes GNI's outlook to positive; affirms ratings

London, 03 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's A3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)A3 Senior Unsecured MTN Program rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the significant reduction in GNI's leverage and the potential for credit metrics to continue to improve. GNI's net debt fell to 45.7% of fixed assets as of December 2019 from 55.7% in 2016, and funds from operations (FFO)/net debt increased to 20.8% in 2019 from 20.3% in the prior year. These metrics are strongly positioned for the current rating.

Lower dividend payments by Ervia, GNI's immediate parent, would also support a higher rating for GNI. Moody's expects that dividend payments by Ervia will decline from 2021 when the proceeds of the Bord Gais sale have been fully distributed, in accordance with the company's stated financial policy. This will support further debt reduction for the group, whose credit quality Moody's considers in assessing GNI. Ervia's adjusted net debt, which includes the pension deficit, was 49.7% of fixed assets as of December 2019.

--RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION

GNI's A3 ratings reflect (1) the low business risk profile of its gas transmission and distribution business operating under a transparent and predictable regulatory regime; (2) solid performance against the regulatory contract in the current period; (3) a mature asset base and modest level of capital spending; and (4) leverage comfortably below 60%.

As mentioned, GNI's rating also takes into account the consolidated credit profile of Ervia, which is 100%-owned by the Irish Government, including the defined benefit pension deficit. The assessment of Ervia does not take into account its ownership of Irish Water, reflecting Moody's understanding that it does not face financial exposure to that business.

Given its government ownership, Moody's considers GNI's rating according to its methodology for Government-Related Issuers (GRIs). At A3, however, GNI's rating is based on Moody's evaluation of the company's standalone credit strength, or Baseline Credit Assessment, and does not incorporate any uplift for ownership by the A2-rated government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if GNI and Ervia appear likely to maintain net debt/fixed assets in the 40s and FFO/net debt above the mid- to high-teens, both in percentage terms. Continuing stability and predictability in the regulatory framework in Ireland under the Commission for Utilities Regulation (CRU), including as demonstrated by the CRU's approach to the PR5 price review for electricity networks, would also support an upgrade.

A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given falling net debt and supportive regulation, as reflected in the positive outlook. The outlook could be changed to stable if there was a significant change to GNI's financial policy or capital investment programme, or if there were unanticipated adverse changes to the Irish regulatory framework.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Gas Networks Ireland is the monopoly owner and operator of high- and low-pressure gas network infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland. It also owns and operates the natural gas interconnectors between Scotland and the Republic of Ireland and the transmission network connecting Northern Ireland with the South. GNI's pipeline network totals 14,521 kilometres, including the two sub-sea interconnectors.

GNI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ervia, a multi-utility business owned by the Government of the Republic of Ireland. Ervia also owns Irish Water, which since 2014 has been responsible for delivering water and wastewater services to 1.8 million customers in the Republic of Ireland. As of 31 December 2019, the gas business had fixed assets of around EUR2.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

