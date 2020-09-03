Moody's changes GNI's outlook to positive; affirms ratings

London, 03 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the
outlook on Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) to positive from stable.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's A3
long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)A3 Senior
Unsecured MTN Program rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects the significant reduction in GNI's
leverage and the potential for credit metrics to continue to improve.
GNI's net debt fell to 45.7% of fixed assets as of
December 2019 from 55.7% in 2016, and funds from operations
(FFO)/net debt increased to 20.8% in 2019 from 20.3%
in the prior year. These metrics are strongly positioned for the
current rating.
Lower dividend payments by Ervia, GNI's immediate parent,
would also support a higher rating for GNI. Moody's expects
that dividend payments by Ervia will decline from 2021 when the proceeds
of the Bord Gais sale have been fully distributed, in accordance
with the company's stated financial policy. This will support
further debt reduction for the group, whose credit quality Moody's
considers in assessing GNI. Ervia's adjusted net debt,
which includes the pension deficit, was 49.7% of fixed
assets as of December 2019.
--RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION
GNI's A3 ratings reflect (1) the low business risk profile of its gas
transmission and distribution business operating under a transparent and
predictable regulatory regime; (2) solid performance against the
regulatory contract in the current period; (3) a mature asset base
and modest level of capital spending; and (4) leverage comfortably
below 60%.
As mentioned, GNI's rating also takes into account the consolidated
credit profile of Ervia, which is 100%-owned by the
Irish Government, including the defined benefit pension deficit.
The assessment of Ervia does not take into account its ownership of Irish
Water, reflecting Moody's understanding that it does not face
financial exposure to that business.
Given its government ownership, Moody's considers GNI's rating
according to its methodology for Government-Related Issuers (GRIs).
At A3, however, GNI's rating is based on Moody's evaluation
of the company's standalone credit strength, or Baseline Credit
Assessment, and does not incorporate any uplift for ownership by
the A2-rated government.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if GNI and Ervia appear likely to maintain
net debt/fixed assets in the 40s and FFO/net debt above the mid-
to high-teens, both in percentage terms. Continuing
stability and predictability in the regulatory framework in Ireland under
the Commission for Utilities Regulation (CRU), including as demonstrated
by the CRU's approach to the PR5 price review for electricity networks,
would also support an upgrade.
A downgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given falling
net debt and supportive regulation, as reflected in the positive
outlook. The outlook could be changed to stable if there was a
significant change to GNI's financial policy or capital investment
programme, or if there were unanticipated adverse changes to the
Irish regulatory framework.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas
Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Gas Networks Ireland is the monopoly owner and operator of high-
and low-pressure gas network infrastructure in the Republic of
Ireland. It also owns and operates the natural gas interconnectors
between Scotland and the Republic of Ireland and the transmission network
connecting Northern Ireland with the South. GNI's pipeline network
totals 14,521 kilometres, including the two sub-sea
interconnectors.
GNI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ervia, a multi-utility
business owned by the Government of the Republic of Ireland. Ervia
also owns Irish Water, which since 2014 has been responsible for
delivering water and wastewater services to 1.8 million customers
in the Republic of Ireland. As of 31 December 2019, the gas
business had fixed assets of around EUR2.5 billion.
