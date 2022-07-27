Moody's changes GPS Hospitality's outlook to negative from positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed GPS Hospitality Holding Company LLC's ("GPS") outlook to negative from positive. At the same time Moody's affirmed all of GPS' ratings including its Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Caa1 rating on its senior secured notes due 2028.

The outlook change to negative reflects GPS' weakened operating performance and unsustainably high financial leverage at its current earnings level. Macroeconomic pressures, including wage and commodity inflation, which, along with industry wide staffing shortages, have resulted in a decline in revenue, customer traffic and significantly lower profit margins. Credit metrics have significantly weakened with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA at over 10 times as of March 27, 2022 and EBIT/interest coverage of zero. Weakened earnings, capital investments and its sizable interest payment due August 11 will also pressure free cash flow over the very near term.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that GPS' performance and credit metrics will begin to show improvement in late 2022 and 2023, and that the company has adequate liquidity to weather the challenging environment over the next twelve months. Liquidity is supported by $24.5 million of balance sheet cash as of March 2022 and excess availability under its $70 million revolver. The company is subject to a springing senior secured leverage ratio when more than 35% of its revolver is utilized. While cushion could tighten due to reduced earnings and cash flow over the very near term, Moody's does not expect the test to be triggered. GPS debt maturity profile is also long dated with its nearest maturity being its revolving credit facility in August 2026.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GPS Hospitality Holding Company LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GPS Hospitality Holding Company LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

GPS' Caa1 rating is constrained by governance considerations, particularly its aggressive financial strategy which, along with weaker earnings, has led to unsustainably high financial leverage and weak interest coverage. For the twelve month period ended March 27, 2022, debt/EBITDA exceeded 10x and EBIT/interest was zero. We also expect that free cash flow will likely come under some pressure in 2022 due to weakened earnings, capital investments and its sizable interest payment due August 11. Also considered are GPS' geographic concentration in Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan resulting in its operating performance being driven in large part by economic and environmental conditions in these three states. GPS benefits from its top three position as a franchisee in the Burger King system in terms of units as well as its ownership of Popeyes and Pizza Hut restaurants which performed well during the pandemic. The company's well balanced day-part and adequate liquidity also support the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a downgrade include an inability to strengthen credit metrics from current levels, a deterioration in liquidity for any reason, or any increase in the probability of default.

Factors that could result in an upgrade include a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Specifically, an upgrade would require at least adequate liquidity with sustained positive free cash flow, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and EBIT/interest expense sustained around 1.0x.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GPS Hospitality Holding Company LLC owns and operates around 394 Burger King restaurants, 19 Popeyes and 62 Pizza Hut locations across 11 states. GPS Hospitality is privately held and is majority owned by Tom Garrett, the company's founder and CEO. Annual revenue exceeds $600 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

