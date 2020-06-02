Moody's changes Galileo's outlook to negative

Madrid, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Galileo Global Education Finance S.a r.l. ("Galileo"), Europe's largest higher education group.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 ratings on the existing €720 million senior secured first lien term loan B and the €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility, both due in 2026. The rating agency has also assigned a B2 rating to the new €90 million add-on to the existing senior secured first lien term loan B (B2).

"The change in outlook to negative reflects the increase in leverage following the recent change in ownership and the downside risks related to the effects that coronavirus may have on the company's operating and financial performance in fiscal year 2021," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for Galileo.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the acquisition of Galileo by an equity consortium formed by CPP Investments (36%), Tethys Invest (35%), Montagu (16%) and Bbifrance (10%) along with the management team (3%), the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will increase to 6.8x in fiscal year ended June 2020 (fiscal 2020) compared to the rating agency's previous expectation of 5.8x. Moreover, Moody's forecasts a further increase in leverage in fiscal 2021 to around 7.0x mainly driven by the operational disruptions related to the coronavirus outbreak, before reducing towards 6.0x in fiscal 2022.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's expects that Galileo's enrollments for the academic year 2020/2021 and its cost structure and profitability will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, owing to delays in enrollment decisions and increased student's unwillingness to purse degrees abroad in favor of more local alternatives (15% of Galileo's students are international). Furthermore, Galileo targets students in the middle class and vocational students which makes the group, to some extent, vulnerable in an economic downturn. Pricing pressures could also arise as a result of the migration of students to online learning.

As a result of the operational disruptions related to the coronavirus outbreak, the rating agency forecasts that Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021 will drop by 2% year-on-year to €164 million from €167 million in fiscal 2020.

Despite the high leverage and the downside risks related to the coronavirus, Moody's derives comfort from Galileo's (1) large scale of operations and geographic diversification; (2) successful track record of organic and inorganic growth strategy; (3) strong digital footprint with high proportion of online students and on blended learning; and (4) good liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Galileo's liquidity profile is good. At transaction closing the company is expected to have €82 million of cash on balance sheet and full access to its €100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2026. The RCF is subject to a net leverage springing covenant when drawings exceed 40%. Moody's expects comfortable headroom under this covenant over the next 12-18 months. While Moody's expects Galileo to generate positive FCF on an annual basis, its cash flow profile is seasonal, heavily influenced by the traditional academic year.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The capital structure includes (1) a €810 million senior secured term loan B due in November 2026, including the new €90 million add-on, (2) a €100 million RCF due in May 2026, ranking pari passu with the TLB, and (3) a €80 million senior secured second lien loan due in November 2027. The TLB and RCF are rated B2 in line with the company's CFR. All facilities are guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries and benefit from a guarantor coverage test of not less than 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. The security package includes shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of material subsidiaries.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the high leverage of the company and the operational and financial downside risks related to the operational disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A stabilization of the outlook would require Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to reduce below 6.0x while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop over time if Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA declines and is sustained well below 5.0x and free cash flow to debt improves above 5% while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile at all times.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if earnings deteriorate or further debt raises prevent a decrease in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to comfortably below 6.0x, or if FCF or the company's liquidity profile weakens. A continuation of the historical aggressive debt-funded acquisitive growth strategy and recurring large shareholder distributions could also put negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Galileo Global Education Finance S.a r.l.

Assignments:

BACKED Senior Secure Term Loan B add-on, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

BACKED Senior Secured Term loan B, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Galileo Global Education Finance S.a r.l. is an international schools group offering tertiary private education across 40 brands predominantly in France, Italy, Cyprus, Germany and Mexico. Founded in 2011, the group teaches over 100,000 private-pay students as of June 2020. An equity consortium form by CPP Investments (36%) Tethys Invest (35%), Montagu (16%) and Bbifrance (10%) along with the senior management team (3%) bought Galileo from Providence Private Equity in May 2020 for an enterprise value of €2.3 billion. In the fiscal year ending June 2020, the group is expected to report €568 million of revenue and €137.5 million of company adjusted EBITDA.

