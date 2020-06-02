Moody's changes Galileo's outlook to negative

Madrid, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Galileo
Global Education Finance S.a r.l. ("Galileo"),
Europe's largest higher education group.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2
corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) and the B2 ratings on the existing €720 million senior
secured first lien term loan B and the €100 million senior secured
revolving credit facility, both due in 2026. The rating agency
has also assigned a B2 rating to the new €90 million add-on
to the existing senior secured first lien term loan B (B2).
"The change in outlook to negative reflects the increase in leverage
following the recent change in ownership and the downside risks related
to the effects that coronavirus may have on the company's operating
and financial performance in fiscal year 2021," says Víctor
García Capdevila, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and
lead analyst for Galileo.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Following the acquisition of Galileo by an equity consortium formed by
CPP Investments (36%), Tethys Invest (35%),
Montagu (16%) and Bbifrance (10%) along with the management
team (3%), the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage will increase to 6.8x in fiscal year ended June
2020 (fiscal 2020) compared to the rating agency's previous expectation
of 5.8x. Moreover, Moody's forecasts a further
increase in leverage in fiscal 2021 to around 7.0x mainly driven
by the operational disruptions related to the coronavirus outbreak,
before reducing towards 6.0x in fiscal 2022.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's expects that Galileo's enrollments for the academic
year 2020/2021 and its cost structure and profitability will be affected
by the coronavirus outbreak, owing to delays in enrollment decisions
and increased student's unwillingness to purse degrees abroad in
favor of more local alternatives (15% of Galileo's students
are international). Furthermore, Galileo targets students
in the middle class and vocational students which makes the group,
to some extent, vulnerable in an economic downturn. Pricing
pressures could also arise as a result of the migration of students to
online learning.
As a result of the operational disruptions related to the coronavirus
outbreak, the rating agency forecasts that Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA in fiscal 2021 will drop by 2% year-on-year
to €164 million from €167 million in fiscal 2020.
Despite the high leverage and the downside risks related to the coronavirus,
Moody's derives comfort from Galileo's (1) large scale of
operations and geographic diversification; (2) successful track record
of organic and inorganic growth strategy; (3) strong digital footprint
with high proportion of online students and on blended learning;
and (4) good liquidity profile.
LIQUIDITY
Galileo's liquidity profile is good. At transaction closing
the company is expected to have €82 million of cash on balance sheet
and full access to its €100 million revolving credit facility (RCF)
due in 2026. The RCF is subject to a net leverage springing covenant
when drawings exceed 40%. Moody's expects comfortable
headroom under this covenant over the next 12-18 months.
While Moody's expects Galileo to generate positive FCF on an annual basis,
its cash flow profile is seasonal, heavily influenced by the traditional
academic year.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The capital structure includes (1) a €810 million senior secured
term loan B due in November 2026, including the new €90 million
add-on, (2) a €100 million RCF due in May 2026,
ranking pari passu with the TLB, and (3) a €80 million senior
secured second lien loan due in November 2027. The TLB and RCF
are rated B2 in line with the company's CFR. All facilities
are guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries and benefit from a guarantor
coverage test of not less than 80% of the group's consolidated
EBITDA. The security package includes shares, bank accounts
and intercompany receivables of material subsidiaries.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the high leverage of the company and the
operational and financial downside risks related to the operational disruptions
caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A stabilization of the outlook
would require Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to reduce below
6.0x while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile at all times.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop over time if Moody's adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA declines and is sustained well below 5.0x
and free cash flow to debt improves above 5% while maintaining
an adequate liquidity profile at all times.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if earnings deteriorate or
further debt raises prevent a decrease in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
to comfortably below 6.0x, or if FCF or the company's liquidity
profile weakens. A continuation of the historical aggressive debt-funded
acquisitive growth strategy and recurring large shareholder distributions
could also put negative pressure on the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Galileo Global Education Finance S.a
r.l.
Assignments:
BACKED Senior Secure Term Loan B add-on, Assigned
B2
Affirmations:
Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2
Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD
BACKED Senior Secured Term loan B, Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Galileo Global Education Finance S.a r.l. is an international
schools group offering tertiary private education across 40 brands predominantly
in France, Italy, Cyprus, Germany and Mexico.
Founded in 2011, the group teaches over 100,000 private-pay
students as of June 2020. An equity consortium form by CPP Investments
(36%) Tethys Invest (35%), Montagu (16%) and
Bbifrance (10%) along with the senior management team (3%)
bought Galileo from Providence Private Equity in May 2020 for an enterprise
value of €2.3 billion. In the fiscal year ending June
2020, the group is expected to report €568 million of revenue
and €137.5 million of company adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Victor Garcia, CFA
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454