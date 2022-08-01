Moody's changes Gap, Inc.'s outlook to negative; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlook for The Gap, Inc.'s ("Gap") to negative from positive and affirmed its corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba2 and its probability of default rating at Ba2-PD. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba3 rating of Gap's senior unsecured notes. The speculative grade liquidity rating is changed to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

"The change in outlook reflects the much weaker than expected operating performance and our expectation that credit metrics will remain weak as inflationary pressures and an increasing promotional environment result in lower margins and profitability", Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer Mickey Chadha stated. "The uncertain macro-economic environment and the shift in spending patterns from goods to services and from discretionary to non-discretionary items will further exacerbate the pressures faced by the company and make it difficult to change the current operating performance trajectory", Chadha further stated.

The change in the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 (good) from SGL-1 (very good) is primarily due to the much lower expected free cash flow generation in the next 12 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Gap, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: The Gap, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Gap, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Gap, Inc.'s Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's good liquidity and Moody's expectation that Gap, Inc.'s current weak operating performance and credit metrics will recover by the end of 2023. Although credit metrics will be much weaker than expected in 2022 with Moody's estimate of debt/EBITDA and EBIT/interest of over 4.0x and less than 1.5x respectively at the end of the fiscal year. Moody's expect sequential improvement in operating performance and metrics starting in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as supply chain pressures gradually ease and the company resolves excess inventory issues particularly at Old Navy. As a result, debt/EBITDA should improve to around 3.5x and EBIT/interest improving to around 2.5x in the next 12-18 months. However, cost pressures, shifting consumer preferences and assortment missteps especially at the Old Navy brand which has a higher share of fleece and activewear categories that are experiencing lower demand, will continue to pressure profitability, leaving very little room for error.

Although Moody's expects Gap, Inc. to be free cash flow negative for 2022, it had $845 million in cash at the end of the first quarter of 2022 with about $1.85 billion availabiled under its $2.2 billion asset based revolving credit facility after considering the $350 million borrowed under the facility. The company also owns sizable assets that it can monetize. The rating is supported by the company's good market position in the specialty apparel market with its ownership of specialty apparel brands (Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta) and relatively low amount of funded debt. The relatively shorter term of its store leases (approximately five years) has enabled the right sizing of its mature brands (Gap and Banana Republic) while continuing to add stores to its higher growth concepts (Old Navy and Athleta). Investments in its online and mobile business have also strengthened its operational profile and improved its customer experience. Continued integration of its online and store experiences also supports its efforts to increase customer conversion.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the business environment especially for apparel retailers will remain very challenging, which can make it difficult for the company to improve operating performance and causing credit metrics and profitability to remain weaker than expected for a longer period of time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require consistency of performance at all its major brands including sustained sales growth and margin expansion, and very good liquidity, as well as a conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA would need to be sustained below 3.5x and EBIT/interest above 3.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded should operating performance remain weak or liquidity deteriorates for any reason, or financial strategies become detrimental to creditors. Ratings could also be downgraded if operating margins and sales growth of the company particularly at Old Navy do not show improvement. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x or EBIT/interest is sustained below 2.5x.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, The Gap, Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. LTM 4/30/22 net sales were approximately $16 billion. The Gap, Inc. products are available for purchase through its 2,825 company-operated stores and 589 franchise stores that are in operation across 44 countries. Its products are also available to customers online through Company-owned websites and through the use of third parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

