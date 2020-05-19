Moody's changes Gardner Denver's (aka Ingersoll Rand Inc.) ratings outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 CFR

Approximately $4.5 billion of rated debt affected
New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
the ratings outlook for Gardner Denver, Inc., (also
known as "Ingersoll Rand" or the company) to stable from positive.
Gardner Denver, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand Inc.
(formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.).
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. was renamed Ingersoll Rand
Inc. as part of Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s merger with
the spun off industrial business of Ingersoll-Rand plc (now known
as Trane Technologies plc) on February 29, 2020 (the "Merger").
Moody's affirmed Ingersoll Rand's corporate family rating ("CFR")
and probability of default rating at Ba2 and Ba2-PD, respectively.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 ratings for the company's
revolving credit facility and senior secured bank debt. The company's
speculative-grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2
from SGL-1, denoting a moderated but still good liquidity
profile.
The ratings outlook change to stable from positive reflects Moody's view
that the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global macroeconomy
and, in turn, the company's top-line and earnings,
will prolong the time anticipated for it to achieve the leverage and free
cash flow targets that had been anticipated following the recent combination
with the former Ingersoll-Rand plc's industrial business.
Key credit metrics over the near-term are expected to be under
pressure from anticipated lower demand stemming from the coronavirus as
well as further pressure on the oil & gas sector that had already
experienced a degree of softness which has been exacerbated.
"Once conditions normalize from the ongoing negative impact of the
coronavirus pandemic, we expect that the company will continue on
the path it had been on towards improving its credit profile following
its combination with Ingersoll-Rand plc's industrial business
earlier this year," said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Vice
President. "We expect that the company's good liquidity
profile will enable it to withstand the coming market downcycle,"
added Adamo.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been one of the
sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. More specifically, the end-markets
the company is exposed to, although diversified, are expected
to experience lower demand at varying levels in these unprecedented operating
conditions, and Ingersoll Rand remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect
Moody's view of the impact on Ingersoll Rand of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the extent to which it has affected the
company's credit quality.
The affirmation of the Ba2 CFR is based on Moody's expectation that
Ingersoll Rand's credit profile can sustain a temporary declining
top-line environment given its strong free cash flow generating
capability. Additionally, the Merger further diversifies
and enhances the company's scale, doubling its revenue base and
solidifying already entrenched market positions and brand strength in
the mission critical flow control, pump, compressor and industrial
technologies markets it serves.
The downgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-2
from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain a good liquidity profile, but that covenant headroom
will tighten as earnings compress in 2020, potentially constraining
availability under its sizable $1 billion backstop revolving credit
facility.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.
.Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded
to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company's Ba2 CFR broadly reflects its well-established
position and brand strength in mission critical engineered products across
its key segments spanning industrial technologies and services to precision
and science technologies as well as high pressure solutions. The
CFR also reflects the company's breadth and depth of its sales base
following a more than two-fold increase in size due to the Merger;
healthy operating margins; and good free cash flow generation.
Moody's recognizes that the Merger results in a stronger business
profile with an enhanced competitive position in the company's industrial
end-markets. In addition, the company is expected
to continue to possess a good liquidity profile.
At the same time, the Ba2 CFR also considers that Ingersoll Rand
will be operating in a softening global macroeconomic environment compounded
by the negative effects of the coronavirus, with continued top-line
pressure from the upstream energy business (albeit lower exposure of less
than 10% of total revenues following the recent combination).
The company's EBITDA margins are anticipated to soften due to meaningful
top-line pressure, but are expected to remain above 15%.
The ratings also recognize the integration risk related to the Merger
given the sizable nature of the same. Although cost synergies are
projected to be meaningful, associated upfront costs are expected
to be even more sizable including associated separation and integration
costs.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
maintain a good liquidity profile amid the coronavirus pandemic,
despite meaningful downward pressure on the company's revenues and earnings
stemming from both the oil price shock and the negative impact of the
coronavirus on its business, including industrial operations more
broadly. Moody's expects that capital spending by companies in
the energy sector will be meaningfully reduced.
From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the
company has prudently allocated its cash flow towards meaningful debt
reduction since its May 2017 IPO, and that acquisitions have contributed
to EBITDA growth in support of a more manageable level of share repurchases.
In addition, financial sponsor KKR's ownership percentage has been
diluted post the combination, implicitly further reducing event
risk and notwithstanding KKR's maintenance of considerable board representation
via its chairman.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could experience downward ratings pressure if liquidity meaningfully
erodes such that annual free cash flow falls below $200 million
annually and cash balances decline below $300 million. In
addition, if debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x and EBITA/interest
falls under 4.0x on a sustained basis, the ratings could
also be considered for downgrade. More aggressive financial policies
including debt-financed share repurchases (whether for KKR's remaining
stake or in the open market) and/or the introduction of a meaningful recurring
dividend or sizable debt-funded acquisitions could also lead to
a ratings downgrade.
Although not anticipated in the near-term, ratings could
experience upward pressure if the company's top-line and
earnings revert to a positive trajectory and debt-to-EBITDA
improves to the mid-2x level, EBITA-to-interest
exceeds 5.0x and free cash flow-to-debt exceeds 15%
-- all on a sustained basis. A normalized governance
structure with a diverse group of shareholders that balances debt and
equity holder interests would also be considered appropriate for prospectively
higher ratings. In addition, a ratings upgrade is predicated
on Moody's expectation that Ingersoll Rand will not engage in debt-financed
share repurchases and/or dividends over the next twelve to eighteen months.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, Ingersoll Rand
Inc. is a publicly-traded (NYSE: IR) global manufacturer
of compressors, pumps and blowers used in general industrial,
energy, medical and other markets. KKR owns approximately
17% of the company's common shares. Pro forma 2019 annual
revenues exceed $6 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
