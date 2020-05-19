Moody's changes Gardner Denver's (aka Ingersoll Rand Inc.) ratings outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 CFR

Approximately $4.5 billion of rated debt affected

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Gardner Denver, Inc., (also known as "Ingersoll Rand" or the company) to stable from positive. Gardner Denver, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.). Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. was renamed Ingersoll Rand Inc. as part of Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s merger with the spun off industrial business of Ingersoll-Rand plc (now known as Trane Technologies plc) on February 29, 2020 (the "Merger"). Moody's affirmed Ingersoll Rand's corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating at Ba2 and Ba2-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba2 ratings for the company's revolving credit facility and senior secured bank debt. The company's speculative-grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1, denoting a moderated but still good liquidity profile.

The ratings outlook change to stable from positive reflects Moody's view that the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global macroeconomy and, in turn, the company's top-line and earnings, will prolong the time anticipated for it to achieve the leverage and free cash flow targets that had been anticipated following the recent combination with the former Ingersoll-Rand plc's industrial business. Key credit metrics over the near-term are expected to be under pressure from anticipated lower demand stemming from the coronavirus as well as further pressure on the oil & gas sector that had already experienced a degree of softness which has been exacerbated.

"Once conditions normalize from the ongoing negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect that the company will continue on the path it had been on towards improving its credit profile following its combination with Ingersoll-Rand plc's industrial business earlier this year," said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Vice President. "We expect that the company's good liquidity profile will enable it to withstand the coming market downcycle," added Adamo.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the end-markets the company is exposed to, although diversified, are expected to experience lower demand at varying levels in these unprecedented operating conditions, and Ingersoll Rand remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect Moody's view of the impact on Ingersoll Rand of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the extent to which it has affected the company's credit quality.

The affirmation of the Ba2 CFR is based on Moody's expectation that Ingersoll Rand's credit profile can sustain a temporary declining top-line environment given its strong free cash flow generating capability. Additionally, the Merger further diversifies and enhances the company's scale, doubling its revenue base and solidifying already entrenched market positions and brand strength in the mission critical flow control, pump, compressor and industrial technologies markets it serves.

The downgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile, but that covenant headroom will tighten as earnings compress in 2020, potentially constraining availability under its sizable $1 billion backstop revolving credit facility.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.

.Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Ba2 CFR broadly reflects its well-established position and brand strength in mission critical engineered products across its key segments spanning industrial technologies and services to precision and science technologies as well as high pressure solutions. The CFR also reflects the company's breadth and depth of its sales base following a more than two-fold increase in size due to the Merger; healthy operating margins; and good free cash flow generation. Moody's recognizes that the Merger results in a stronger business profile with an enhanced competitive position in the company's industrial end-markets. In addition, the company is expected to continue to possess a good liquidity profile.

At the same time, the Ba2 CFR also considers that Ingersoll Rand will be operating in a softening global macroeconomic environment compounded by the negative effects of the coronavirus, with continued top-line pressure from the upstream energy business (albeit lower exposure of less than 10% of total revenues following the recent combination). The company's EBITDA margins are anticipated to soften due to meaningful top-line pressure, but are expected to remain above 15%.

The ratings also recognize the integration risk related to the Merger given the sizable nature of the same. Although cost synergies are projected to be meaningful, associated upfront costs are expected to be even more sizable including associated separation and integration costs.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite meaningful downward pressure on the company's revenues and earnings stemming from both the oil price shock and the negative impact of the coronavirus on its business, including industrial operations more broadly. Moody's expects that capital spending by companies in the energy sector will be meaningfully reduced.

From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's notes that the company has prudently allocated its cash flow towards meaningful debt reduction since its May 2017 IPO, and that acquisitions have contributed to EBITDA growth in support of a more manageable level of share repurchases. In addition, financial sponsor KKR's ownership percentage has been diluted post the combination, implicitly further reducing event risk and notwithstanding KKR's maintenance of considerable board representation via its chairman.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could experience downward ratings pressure if liquidity meaningfully erodes such that annual free cash flow falls below $200 million annually and cash balances decline below $300 million. In addition, if debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x and EBITA/interest falls under 4.0x on a sustained basis, the ratings could also be considered for downgrade. More aggressive financial policies including debt-financed share repurchases (whether for KKR's remaining stake or in the open market) and/or the introduction of a meaningful recurring dividend or sizable debt-funded acquisitions could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Although not anticipated in the near-term, ratings could experience upward pressure if the company's top-line and earnings revert to a positive trajectory and debt-to-EBITDA improves to the mid-2x level, EBITA-to-interest exceeds 5.0x and free cash flow-to-debt exceeds 15% -- all on a sustained basis. A normalized governance structure with a diverse group of shareholders that balances debt and equity holder interests would also be considered appropriate for prospectively higher ratings. In addition, a ratings upgrade is predicated on Moody's expectation that Ingersoll Rand will not engage in debt-financed share repurchases and/or dividends over the next twelve to eighteen months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, Ingersoll Rand Inc. is a publicly-traded (NYSE: IR) global manufacturer of compressors, pumps and blowers used in general industrial, energy, medical and other markets. KKR owns approximately 17% of the company's common shares. Pro forma 2019 annual revenues exceed $6 billion.

