Moody's changes Gardner Denver's (aka Ingersoll Rand) outlook to positive from stable; affirms Ba1 CFR

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for Gardner Denver, Inc. (also known as "Ingersoll Rand" or the company) to positive from stable and affirmed all ratings for the company, including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating at Ba1 and Ba1-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the senior secured bank credit facilities of Gardner Denver, Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Services Company at Ba1. The company's speculative grade liquidity remains unchanged at SGL-1.

"Ingersoll Rand has proven its ability to navigate amid challenging macroeconomic conditions over the last two years while increasing revenues and cash generation" says Gigi Adamo, Vice President and Senior Analyst. "Further, debt repayment and strong execution of its acquisition strategy have resulted in meaningful deleveraging, which supports a stronger credit profile."

The change in outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain EBITDA margins in excess of 20% over the next 12 to 18 months, while generating free cash flow in excess of $700 million annually over the next two years. This will allow the company to maintain debt-to-EBITDA at below 3.0x over this period, absent sizable acquisitions.

The affirmation balances the fundamental strength of the business and strong credit metrics with the currently all secured nature of the company's capital structure. This constrains upward pressure of the rating to a degree, as this type of capital structure is highly unusual for an investment grade company. Moody's expects that, over time, the company will make progress towards putting in place an unsecured debt structure.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gardner Denver, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Ingersoll-Rand Services Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR reflects the company's well-established market position and brand strength in mission critical engineered products globally. The company sells to diverse markets within both its Industrial Technologies and Services as well as Precision and Science Technologies business segments. The company also benefits from a recurring service and aftermarket business that comprises over one third of revenue. Moody's expects that the company will sustain very good liquidity, supported by strong cash flow attributable to solid operating margins and modest capital expenditures.

The rating is constrained by execution and integration risk associated with the significant portfolio transformation that the company has undertaken in recent years. Following the sizeable 2020 merger with Ingersoll-Rand plc's industrial business, the company has also made a series of bolt-on acquisitions totaling over $1 billion and meaningful divestitures since 2021. Event risk related to future acquisitions is also a consideration. Further, the company is exposed to macroeconomic-related pressures such as supply chain and inflationary cost pressures, which Moody's expects will remain a headwind through at least part of 2023. Lastly, the all secured nature of the company's capital structure is a constraining factor.

The company's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain strong liquidity over the next twelve to eighteen months, underscored by strong cash generation, availability under the company's undrawn and sizable revolving credit facility and ample covenant headroom. The company also had ample cash, with $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could experience upward pressure if the company establishes a primarily unsecured capital structure which would remove a current ratings constraint. If the company is able to continue to successfully manage through macroeconomic related supply chain and cost headwinds, the ratings could be upgraded. A ratings upgrade could also occur if the company demonstrates the continued maintenance of a well-balanced financial policy including sustaining debt/EBITDA at below 3.0x while continuing to expand EBITDA margins beyond 20% as the company's top line grows. Successful execution of its acquisition integration and related synergies could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could experience downward pressure if the company reverts to a less conservative financial profile with debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.0x. More aggressive financial policies including debt-financed share repurchases or a more meaningful recurring dividend or sizable debt-funded acquisition could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, Ingersoll Rand Inc, the parent company of Gardner Denver, Inc., is a publicly-traded global manufacturer of compressors, pumps and blowers used in general industrial and other markets. Revenues for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $5.7 billion.

