Moody's changes Garff's outlook to stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
today affirmed all ratings of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC ("Garff")
including the Ba2 corporate family rating, and changed the outlook
to stable from negative.
"The change in outlook to stable recognizes the continuing improvement
in Garff's quantitative credit profile as it has thus far successfully
navigated the COVID-19 related volatility in the auto retail segment,"
stated Moody's Lead Garff Analyst Charlie O'Shea. "Q2
2020 performance actually improved over Q2 2019 driven by higher gross
profit per vehicle, which has outweighed drops in unit volumes,
and parts and service has stabilized following several difficult weeks
this past spring," continued O'Shea. "Debt/EBITDA
has continued to progress towards 4 times, and EBIT/interest is
steadily progressing towards 3 times, both of which are increasing
the potential 'distance to downgrade', and Moody's
believes that the company has demonstrated the operating flexibility of
its business model on the cost side will preserve profitability even in
the event of a recurrence of negative demand drivers."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ken Garff Automotive, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Garff's Ba2 rating considers its favorable position in its chosen markets,
predominantly in its home state of Utah, its brand mix with heavy
domestic weighting, its good liquidity, its flexible business
model, with shifting emphasis towards used vehicles as this segment
lags the rated universe, and its stable ownership and management
befitting a third-generation company. The stable outlook
reflects Moody's view that Garff will continue to manage its costs
to 'flex' with potential negative demand drivers such that
current credit metrics are largely preserved.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance and financial policy
decisions result in debt/EBITDA sustained below 4 times, and EBIT/interest
sustained above 3.5 times with liquidity remaining at least good.
Ratings could be downgraded should operating performance or financial
policy decisions result in debt/EBITDA climbing above 5 times or EBIT/interest
persistently below 2.5 times.
Ken Garff Automotive, LLC, headquartered in Salt Lake City,
Utah, is a top-ten US auto retailer.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
