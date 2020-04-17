Moody's changes Ghana's outlook to negative from positive, affirms B3 rating

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government
of Ghana's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and foreign
currency senior unsecured bond ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to
negative from positive. Moody's has concurrently affirmed the local
and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN ratings at (P)B3 and the rating
of the bond enhanced by a partial guarantee from the International Development
Association (IDA, Aaa stable) at B1.
The decision to change the outlook to negative reflects the rising risks,
ultimately emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, to Ghana's
funding and debt service, with financing beyond immediate official
creditor emergency support looking increasingly vulnerable. The
outbreak has caused an unprecedented shock across a wide range of global
sectors, markets and regions. Moody's views it as a
social risk under its ESG framework, given the implications for
public health and safety and, indirectly, sovereigns'
economic and fiscal strength. Ghana is particularly vulnerable
to these shocks, due to high reliance on external financing both
in local and in foreign currency, and very weak debt affordability.
However, while financing pressures are rising, they are not
yet acute, and Ghana has emerging strengths that were previously
reflected in the positive outlook assigned in January this year.
The affirmation of the B3 rating balances rising financing pressures and
longstanding weaknesses relating for example to high debt and revenue
underperformance, against those positive features exemplified in
a return to primary surpluses and smoothing of the debt maturity profile,
an improving -- albeit still fragile - current account position,
and the restoration of power supply and renewed infrastructure investment.
Should Ghana pass through the crisis with a contained weakening in debt,
liquidity and external metrics, those growing underlying strengths
could be expected to dominate the profile once again.
Ghana's foreign- and local-currency bond and deposit ceilings
remain unchanged, namely the foreign-currency bond ceiling
at B1, the foreign-currency deposit ceiling at Caa1,
and the local-currency bond and deposit ceilings at Ba3.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
EXPOSURE TO TIGHTENING DOMESTIC AND EXTERNAL FUNDING CONDITIONS EXACERBATE
DEBT AFFORDABILITY CHALLENGES
With estimated gross borrowing needs of 15-20% of GDP,
Ghana is acutely exposed to the tightening of external and domestic funding
conditions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Widening risk
premia and a sharp decline in revenue collection this year -- including
via lower oil revenues -- imply a decline in already low debt affordability
as measured by interest/revenue that Moody's estimates will exceed
40% starting 2020.
In order to ease the interest burden, the government is considering
deferring interest payments on non marketable instruments held by the
Bank of Ghana. Although this will help ease debt-affordability
challenges at the margin, it highlights the mounting liquidity challenges
facing the government in meeting its debt service obligations, the
more so the longer the shock persists.
Financing pressures are rising, although they are not yet acute.
The $3 billion Eurobond (4.6% of GDP) issuance in
January and the $1 billion (1.5% of GDP) disbursement
under the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) have provided an important
external funding backstop for this year. However, the balance
of payment pressures created by a wider current account deficit (projected
at 4.5% of GDP in 2020) and by anticipated capital outflows
from non-resident investors in the local currency market will weigh
on net international reserves and on the stability of the currency with
direct repercussions for government debt dynamics.
Against that backdrop, financing beyond immediate official creditor
emergency support and the drawdown of oil saving funds is looking increasingly
vulnerable. While not Moody's current expectation, indications
that Ghana's government was likely to participate in debt relief
initiatives which the rating agency concluded were likely to entail losses
for private sector creditors would be negative for the rating.
In addition, the materialization of contingent liabilities in the
energy sector from "take or pay" contracts with energy producers
extending until 2023 will add to funding needs in foreign currency,
depending on oil price developments. While stability in the nation's
power supply has been restored, according to the government's Energy
Sector Recovery Program (ESRP), in a scenario where these contracts
are not renegotiated the government faces annual costs of between $1.6
billion (2.3% of GDP) and $2.6 billion (3%
of GDP) from 2020-23 which, added to outstanding energy sector
arrears of $2.7 billion (or 4.1% of GDP) at
the end of 2018 could sum to around $12.5 billion,
or about 14% of GDP by 2023.
Moody's debt projections include an assumption that these contingent liabilities
add an additional 2% of GDP annually, implying a further
increase in the debt ratio to close to 70% of GDP in 2020 from
64% in 2019. How far and for how long the debt/GDP ratio
rises will depend in part on the government's success in restoring a fiscal
surplus position in 2021, in preserving exchange rate stability
and in renegotiating energy sector contracts.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE B3 RATING
The decision to affirm the B3 rating balances rising debt level and affordability
challenges including a track record of revenue target underperformance
and exposure to international capital flow reversals, against a
number of emerging improvements which were previously reflected in the
positive outlook.
In recent years, Ghana has seen a number of positive developments
in key credit features, which partly reflect the institutional and
fiscal reforms implemented under the four-year IMF program that
was completed in April 2019. These have supported a return to sustained
strong economic growth at around 5% on average, including
the development of domestic hydrocarbon resources and the prospect of
sustained non-oil growth driven by the restoration of power supply
and renewed infrastructure investment.
Key fiscal reforms have included the Public Financial Management Act (2016)
which has improved fiscal governance and the Fiscal Responsibility Law
(2018) requiring adherence to an overall fiscal deficit ceiling of 5%
of GDP and a primary surplus, except under crisis conditions.
These facilitated a return to primary surpluses prior to the outbreak
of the pandemic, and the continued smoothing of the debt maturity
profile that has shifted the next Eurobond maturity to 2026.
Beyond the fiscal sphere, measures taken over the past couple of
years to recapitalize the financial sector and restructure outstanding
legacy debts of power utilities have also contributed to renewed credit
growth supporting non-oil growth. The ramping up of oil
and gas production over the past decade has also contributed to improved
current account dynamics.
Taken together, these developments suggest active and increasingly
effective policymaking. This provides a measure of confidence in
policymakers' ability to respond to shocks such as the coronavirus outbreak
and potential shocks to economic and financial stability over the medium
term. Should Ghana pass through the crisis with a contained weakening
in debt, liquidity and external metrics, those growing underlying
strengths could be expected to reemerge.
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for Ghana. The cocoa
sector is a large contributor to GDP and to exports and remains an important
source of employment. The weight of the agricultural sector exposes
the economy to weather-related disruptions and (over the longer
term) the effects of climate change.
Social considerations are not generally material for Ghana's credit profile.
The country's improved development indicators over time have supported
a relatively peaceful and democratic political backdrop, as reflected
in our low assessment of political risk. At this stage, Moody's
views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
For Ghana, the shock mainly materializes through a sharp tightening
in financing conditions.
Governance considerations are material for Ghana's credit profile.
As previously noted, the B3 rating partly reflects remaining institutional
challenges within the policymaking apparatus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would likely change the outlook to stable if the rating
agency were to conclude that financing pressures were abating, either
from increasing evidence that the government is able to limit the increase
in its funding needs or confidence it will be able to secure sufficient
funding at moderate costs. Over the medium term, a stabilization
and reduction in the debt ratio would ease refinancing risks and support
an improvement in debt affordability metrics. The implementation
of measures that arrested the rise in the direct and contingent debt burden
and gave confidence that the burden would fall would also support a return
of the outlook to stable. Ultimately, as the current pressures
dissipate, the positive drivers of the rating identified in the
action in January could be expected to reemerge.
A further weakening in debt affordability amid persisting refinancing
risks would indicate a fundamental deterioration in the government's
debt service capacity that would likely be consistent with a lower rating.
While not Moody's current expectation, indications that the government
was likely to participate in relief initiatives which Moody's concluded
were likely to entail losses for private sector creditors would be negative
for the rating.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 6,492 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 6.3% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 9.4%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.8%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -3.1% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 35.6% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: ba2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 15 April 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Government of Ghana. The main points raised during the discussion
were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic
strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions
and governance strength, have not materially changed. The
issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased. The systemic risk in which the issuer
operates has materially increased.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
