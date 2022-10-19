Moody's changes Glencore's outlook to positive from stable; affirms ratings

London, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed Glencore plc's (Glencore) outlook to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed Glencore's Baa1 long term issuer rating and the ratings of its subsidiaries, including the P-2 short term rating and (P)Baa1 senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme.

"The positive outlook reflects Glencore's tightened financial policy, progress in addressing governance risks and strong credit metrics that provide for greater resilience through different commodity price scenarios. The rating remains underpinned by the company's scale and diversification." says Tobias Wagner, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Glencore.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Glencore's tightened financial policy and progress in addressing governance risks following the conclusion of key investigations and a range of governance improvements. Glencore currently also has very strong credit metrics on the back of strong earnings, especially from its coal and marketing operations.

Glencore has a very comprehensive financial policy and the company tightened its debt guidance to a $10 billion net debt cap (after readily-marketable inventories) from a $10-16 billion range prior. The company's net debt as of June 2022 was $2.3 billion and the company dividends will be capped at a $1 billion dividend from its Marketing business and 25% of its Industrial FCF if net debt reaches the $10 billion cap. The cap represents a significant tightening of financial policy because Glencore's net debt has been above the $10 billion mark in the last 10 years.

Governance risk has also reduced for Glencore following the conclusion of key investigations into the company's past conduct. Moody's also takes note of several material changes and developments. Firstly, the company underwent a change in senior management also with several board changes over the last years. Secondly, it has invested in and strengthened its compliance function, tightened its policies and undertook employee training. Thirdly, the company has been able to conclude the key investigations at a manageable cost and impact for the company. In Moody's view, this has reduced governance risks somewhat although the company will need to continue to improve on its governance track record. Governance will remain a risk until Glencore can demonstrate a multi-year track record of strong governance.

Glencore's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA stood at 0.6x as of June 2022, which is the lowest level in the last 10 years. The company benefits from the elevated metal prices in recent quarters but also a strong trading performance. In particular, the continued high thermal coal prices will support a record profit and cash flow generation for 2022. For 2023, based on Moody's price assumptions for key metals, Moody's expects leverage to increase towards 1.1x and to remain in the 1-2x range absent a substantial and prolonged market downturn.

Coal will represent 40-50% of this year's EBITDA, a historic high on the back of elevated thermal coal prices. The company's substantial thermal coal exposure continues to represent a challenge from an environmental perspective. Glencore has committed to not increase production and manage to an overall emissions decline of 15% by 2026 and 50% by 2035 (net zero by 2050), a strategy that has been supported by shareholders so far. However, the perspective among shareholders or other stakeholders, including financial institutions, could change which represents a risk. In any case, if the coal assets would no longer form part of the company's strategic portfolio or experiences a faster decline than anticipated, we would expect the company to accordingly adjust its financial policy for the reduced contribution.

The ratings continue to reflect Glencore's business profile as a diversified company combining mining assets across various metals, downstream and marketing operations. While Glencore has significant coal exposure, it also has one of the largest exposures to copper, cobalt, nickel and zinc among diversified miners with one of the largest global copper reserves. These commodities benefit from positive long-term demand prospects, for example for batteries or renewable energy projects. In its Marketing operations, Glencore is the largest metals trader and in energy among the top 5 independent traders globally. In the last year Glencore has also reduced its exposure to higher risk regions with its exit from Bolivia, Chad and Zambia.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations especially with regard to financial strategy & risk management, credibility & track record and compliance & reporting have been relevant for this rating action. As mining company, especially with thermal coal exposure, environmental and social risk exposure remain very highly negative and highly negative, respectively, and in line with Moody's view on the sector. Overall, Moody's continues to consider the impact on Glencore's ratings from ESG considerations as highly negative.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an increased likelihood of an upgrade over the next 12-24 months considering the tightened financial policy, strong metrics and progress regarding governance. An upgrade will depend on the company's continued governance and financial policy track record as well as metrics evolution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Glencore continues to make progress regarding its governance track record and overall ESG profile, continues to build track record under its conservative and comprehensive financial policy and maintains a strong credit profile in a range of commodity price scenarios. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Glencore's financial metrics deteriorate for a prolonged period, with adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x on a sustained basis, or liquidity weakens because of sustained negative FCF or a reduction in the provision for committed liquidity facilities that support marketing operations. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the company's governance or overall ESG risks rise.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Glencore plc

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Glencore Capital Finance DAC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Glencore Finance (Europe) Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Glencore Funding LLC

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Xstrata Canada Corporation

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Xstrata Canada Financial Corp

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Xstrata Finance (Canada) Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Glencore plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Glencore Capital Finance DAC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Glencore Finance (Europe) Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Glencore Funding LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Xstrata Canada Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Xstrata Canada Financial Corp

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Xstrata Finance (Canada) Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Xstrata Finance (Dubai) Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Glencore plc (Glencore) is a large publicly listed natural resources group that combines a large and well diversified portfolio of mining and downstream assets with an extensive third-party marketing business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tobias Wagner, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

