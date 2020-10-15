Moody's changes Global Ship Lease's outlook to positive; ratings affirmed

London, 15 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL, the company) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B3 instrument rating for the first priority senior secured notes due 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change reflects the resilient performance of both the company and its end markets through 2020 and Moody's expectation that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will start trending below the threshold required for a higher rating. While the company's performance should be supportive of refinancing efforts, these positive developments are partly balanced by the sizeable debt maturities in 2022, notably the first priority secured notes in November of that year.

GSL leases out container ships to liner companies typically on longer-term contracts and as a result has significant contract cover with 2020 EBITDA largely contracted, and 81% of 2021. While some contracts include option periods this nevertheless provides for meaningful forward visibility and Moody's expects the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to start reducing below 5.0x. The container market has been more resilient in 2020, particularly compared with past economic downturns, and current freight and charter rates are on a positive trajectory with supportive underlying industry fundamentals including on the supply side. While this may change in a relatively volatile industry, it nevertheless also supports the positive outlook because of GSL's need to recharter part of its fleet in 2021 that is partly on high rates relative to market prices.

While Moody's expects the company to continue to generate solid free cash flow, also supported by its cash balances, GSL faces substantial quarterly and annual debt repayments as well as the gradually approaching maturity of its largest debt instrument, the first priority senior secured notes due in November 2022. Although the company's performance in 2020 should support any refinancing efforts, the maturity profile of the debt partially balances the positive pressure on the ratings. Also, Moody's would expect the company to return its focus on growth through vessel acquisitions or M&A after the maturity profile has been addressed. For an upgrade Moody's would expect leverage to remain sustainably below 5.0x and progress on its refinancing efforts.

In addition to the considerations mentioned above, the ratings continue to reflect (1) its modern and diverse fleet of medium-sized and smaller container ships that benefit from good market demand and lesser supply than bigger vessels; (2) the consistent historical positive free cash flow generation, which is expected to continue; and (3) its strong asset base of a wholly owned fleet with some above-market charters. The ratings also continue to take into account (1) GSL's scale, niche focus and degree of historically driven customer concentration; (2) the market risk associated with rechartering vessels, particularly related to GSL's above-market charter contracts; and (3) continued material leverage and high ongoing annual debt repayments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive pressure could result if leverage is sustained below 5.0x, rechartering risks remain manageable and the company progresses on its refinancing efforts. Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings or the outlook could develop if the company's (funds from operations + interest)/interest is sustained below 1.5x and debt/EBITDA ratio significantly exceeds 6.0x for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on the ratings could also result if GSL experiences strained liquidity and difficulties in terms of the rechartering of vessels when contracts expire.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a Republic of the Marshall Islands corporation, with administrative offices in London. GSL owns a fleet of 43 container vessels with a combined capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and a TEU-weighted average age of 13.2 years.

GSL has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 15 August 2008. Its largest shareholders include Kelso, a US private equity firm, with 42.5% and CMA CGM S.A., a top five global container liner. GSL generated revenue of $275.8 million and EBITDA of $161.7 million for the LTM period to June 2020.

