Related Issuers Go-Ahead Group plc (The) Related Research Credit Opinion: Go-Ahead Group plc (The): Update to reflect the financial impact of the contractual agreement between DfT and GTR Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of The Go-Ahead Group plc Announcement: Moody's: Uncertainty is biggest near-term risk from a Brexit for companies in the UK Rating Action: Moody's affirms Go-Ahead's Baa3 rating; outlook stable Announcement: Moody's: UK bus companies' hedging limits short-term benefit of sharp fall in oil prices Rating Action: Moody's changes Go-Ahead's rating outlook to positive; affirms Baa3 24 Dec 2019 London, 24 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed The Go-Ahead Group plc's (Go-Ahead's) outlook to positive from stable, and affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured rating. "Go-Ahead's positive outlook reflects a stabilisation of the operational challenges facing the group's rail business, coupled with strong financial metrics, which, if continued, could result in a rating upgrade" commented Tomás O'Loughlin, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. To maintain a Baa3 rating, Moody's expects that Go-Ahead would have a retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt ratio of between the mid-teens and the low-twenties in percentage terms. This range has been adjusted higher to reflect challenges in some of Go-Ahead's businesses, in particular in the UK regional bus and UK rail segments. Go-Ahead's financial metrics have been at the top end of Moody's expectations for a Baa3 rating. In particular, the RCF to net debt ratio averaged 19% over the 2014 to 2018 period, and increased to 26% in the 2019 financial year. "Go-Ahead's positive outlook reflects a stabilisation of the operational challenges facing the group's rail business, coupled with strong financial metrics, which, if continued, could result in a rating upgrade" commented Tomás O'Loughlin, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. To maintain a Baa3 rating, Moody's expects that Go-Ahead would have a retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt ratio of between the mid-teens and the low-twenties in percentage terms. This range has been adjusted higher to reflect challenges in some of Go-Ahead's businesses, in particular in the UK regional bus and UK rail segments. Go-Ahead's financial metrics have been at the top end of Moody's expectations for a Baa3 rating. In particular, the RCF to net debt ratio averaged 19% over the 2014 to 2018 period, and increased to 26% in the 2019 financial year. Furthermore, the UK rail business has improved as the operational challenges that had negatively impacted profitability and created financial uncertainty in Go-Ahead's key franchises, Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern (TSGN) and South Eastern, have reduced. Nevertheless, the UK rail business continues to face challenges and uncertainty. RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of Go-Ahead's rating reflects (1) its strong market position in the London bus segment, where Go-Ahead has demonstrated strong commercial and operational performance, (2) its sizeable UK regional bus business, which has exhibited resilience to challenging market conditions, (3) its measured approach to international expansion and (4) Moody's expectation that the company will continue to exhibit a good liquidity profile and prudent financial policy. However, credit weaknesses include (1) Go-Ahead's poor operational performance on the TSGN rail franchise, albeit recognising that recent performance has improved significantly, (2) more generally, Go-Ahead's material presence in the UK rail segment, which exhibits relatively volatile profitability and (3) the trend of decreasing passenger volumes characterising the group's UK regional bus operations. Go-Ahead is the market leader in the London bus segment, with a 23% market share. The group has successfully retained or replaced most of its contracts through the renewal cycle peak of 2016 to 2018, while maintaining solid operating profitability. Profitability and contract extensions have been supported by strong operational performance, as indicated by growing quality incentive revenue generation. The UK regional bus market has faced several years of declining passenger volumes. Go-Ahead's financial performance has historically been resilient in the face of market challenges. However, a focus on growing passenger volumes in the year ended June 2019 resulted in a marked decline in regional bus profitability. Going forward, management has plans to gradually improve yields while also improving volumes. Moody's considers that the UK regional bus market will continue to be challenging. In certain regions in the UK, operators face a potential replacement of the current commercialised market for bus services with a franchising system similar to the London framework, whereby bus operators may not retain revenue risk and would see reduced flexibility over bus operations. Franchising discussions are ongoing in Manchester, where Go-Ahead recently acquired a strategically placed bus depot and associated buses. In the rail segment, following a poor operational and financial performance in recent years, customer satisfaction and punctuality has improved across both the TSGN and South Eastern franchises. The TSGN franchise is scheduled to run until September 2021. A new South Eastern franchise, for which Go-Ahead was a bidder in partnership with Keolis via Govia, was scheduled to be awarded in 2019. However, the Department for Transport terminated the process during 2019. Until a new bidding process is concluded, Moody's expects that Govia will continue to be the operator on South Eastern. The Williams Rail Review was expected to make recommendations for the future of rail franchising as early as Autumn 2019. However, the Review's recommendations have not yet been published. Go-Ahead's Baa3 senior unsecured rating also reflects the fact that the company's rated GBP250 million bond due in 2024 benefits from guarantees from the group's key bus subsidiaries. The provision of these guarantees ensures that the holders of the bonds are not structurally subordinated to providers of the current bank loan facilities to the Go-Ahead group and are an important factor underpinning the current rating. RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK The positive outlook reflects the group's strong financial position compared to Moody's rating guidance, which, if continued, could result in a rating upgrade. This has been supported by operational and profitability improvements at Go-Ahead's key rail franchises, TSGN and South Eastern. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN A rating upgrade could result from a continuation of management's moderate financial policy and further evidence of an improved business profile for the rail business, which may include structural changes to the rail franchising model following the conclusion of the Williams Rail Review, in conjunction with an RCF to net debt ratio above the low-twenties in percentage terms. Given the positive outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate downward rating pressure. However, such pressure may develop if the RCF to net debt ratio were to deteriorate to below the mid-teens in percentage terms. This may result from debt financed corporate activity such as acquisitions or returns of cash to shareholders. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The Go-Ahead Group plc is a UK-based bus and rail operator, predominantly focused on the domestic market. It reported revenues of GBP3.8 billion and operating profit of GBP104.3 million in the year ended June 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Tomas O'Loughlin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

