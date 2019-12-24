Moody's changes Go-Ahead's rating outlook to positive; affirms Baa3

London, 24 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed The Go-Ahead Group plc's (Go-Ahead's)
outlook to positive from stable, and affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured
rating.
"Go-Ahead's positive outlook reflects a stabilisation
of the operational challenges facing the group's rail business,
coupled with strong financial metrics, which, if continued,
could result in a rating upgrade" commented Tomás O'Loughlin,
Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.
To maintain a Baa3 rating, Moody's expects that Go-Ahead
would have a retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt ratio of between the
mid-teens and the low-twenties in percentage terms.
This range has been adjusted higher to reflect challenges in some of Go-Ahead's
businesses, in particular in the UK regional bus and UK rail segments.
Go-Ahead's financial metrics have been at the top end of
Moody's expectations for a Baa3 rating. In particular,
the RCF to net debt ratio averaged 19% over the 2014 to 2018 period,
and increased to 26% in the 2019 financial year. Furthermore,
the UK rail business has improved as the operational challenges that had
negatively impacted profitability and created financial uncertainty in
Go-Ahead's key franchises, Thameslink, Southern
and Great Northern (TSGN) and South Eastern, have reduced.
Nevertheless, the UK rail business continues to face challenges
and uncertainty.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Go-Ahead's rating reflects (1) its strong market
position in the London bus segment, where Go-Ahead has demonstrated
strong commercial and operational performance, (2) its sizeable
UK regional bus business, which has exhibited resilience to challenging
market conditions, (3) its measured approach to international expansion
and (4) Moody's expectation that the company will continue to exhibit
a good liquidity profile and prudent financial policy.
However, credit weaknesses include (1) Go-Ahead's poor operational
performance on the TSGN rail franchise, albeit recognising that
recent performance has improved significantly, (2) more generally,
Go-Ahead's material presence in the UK rail segment,
which exhibits relatively volatile profitability and (3) the trend of
decreasing passenger volumes characterising the group's UK regional bus
operations.
Go-Ahead is the market leader in the London bus segment,
with a 23% market share. The group has successfully retained
or replaced most of its contracts through the renewal cycle peak of 2016
to 2018, while maintaining solid operating profitability.
Profitability and contract extensions have been supported by strong operational
performance, as indicated by growing quality incentive revenue generation.
The UK regional bus market has faced several years of declining passenger
volumes. Go-Ahead's financial performance has historically
been resilient in the face of market challenges. However,
a focus on growing passenger volumes in the year ended June 2019 resulted
in a marked decline in regional bus profitability. Going forward,
management has plans to gradually improve yields while also improving
volumes. Moody's considers that the UK regional bus market
will continue to be challenging.
In certain regions in the UK, operators face a potential replacement
of the current commercialised market for bus services with a franchising
system similar to the London framework, whereby bus operators may
not retain revenue risk and would see reduced flexibility over bus operations.
Franchising discussions are ongoing in Manchester, where Go-Ahead
recently acquired a strategically placed bus depot and associated buses.
In the rail segment, following a poor operational and financial
performance in recent years, customer satisfaction and punctuality
has improved across both the TSGN and South Eastern franchises.
The TSGN franchise is scheduled to run until September 2021. A
new South Eastern franchise, for which Go-Ahead was a bidder
in partnership with Keolis via Govia, was scheduled to be awarded
in 2019. However, the Department for Transport terminated
the process during 2019. Until a new bidding process is concluded,
Moody's expects that Govia will continue to be the operator on South
Eastern.
The Williams Rail Review was expected to make recommendations for the
future of rail franchising as early as Autumn 2019. However,
the Review's recommendations have not yet been published.
Go-Ahead's Baa3 senior unsecured rating also reflects the fact
that the company's rated GBP250 million bond due in 2024 benefits from
guarantees from the group's key bus subsidiaries. The provision
of these guarantees ensures that the holders of the bonds are not structurally
subordinated to providers of the current bank loan facilities to the Go-Ahead
group and are an important factor underpinning the current rating.
RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects the group's strong financial position
compared to Moody's rating guidance, which, if continued,
could result in a rating upgrade. This has been supported by operational
and profitability improvements at Go-Ahead's key rail franchises,
TSGN and South Eastern.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
A rating upgrade could result from a continuation of management's
moderate financial policy and further evidence of an improved business
profile for the rail business, which may include structural changes
to the rail franchising model following the conclusion of the Williams
Rail Review, in conjunction with an RCF to net debt ratio above
the low-twenties in percentage terms.
Given the positive outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate
downward rating pressure. However, such pressure may develop
if the RCF to net debt ratio were to deteriorate to below the mid-teens
in percentage terms. This may result from debt financed corporate
activity such as acquisitions or returns of cash to shareholders.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The Go-Ahead Group plc is a UK-based bus and rail operator,
predominantly focused on the domestic market. It reported revenues
of GBP3.8 billion and operating profit of GBP104.3 million
in the year ended June 2019.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
