Moody's changes Golden Nugget's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Golden Nugget,
LLC's ("Golden Nugget") Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), and
Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition,
Moody's affirmed the company's B2 senior secured bank credit facility
rating, Caa2 senior unsecured notes rating and Caa3 senior subordinated
note rating. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.
"The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects Golden Nugget's
high leverage and weak interest coverage coupled with the uncertainty
of its ability to significantly strengthen credit metrics over the near
term through earnings improvement alone." stated Bill Fahy,
Moody's Senior Credit Officer. For the LTM period ending March
31, 2021, debt to EBITDA was about 11 times while EBIT to
interest was well under 1.0. "However, the change
in outlook to positive reflects Golden Nuggets good liquidity which will
provide the company with the resources needed to drive positive same store
sales and grow earnings back to pre-pandemic levels over time."
stated Fahy.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that as government restrictions
are scaled back or eliminated same store sales will continue to improve
and help drive higher earnings that will result in stronger credit metrics
over time while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook also takes
into consideration that the proposed merger between Fertitta Entertainment
Inc. (FEI) and FAST Acquisition could result in a material reduction
in total debt although the amount of repayment is undetermined at this
time.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa3 (LGD6)
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
B2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Golden Nugget's Caa1 CFR is constrained by its high leverage, weak
coverage, and a history of debt financed transactions. Golden
Nugget benefits from its material scale, the brand value of its
various restaurant and gaming properties, good geographic diversification
and good liquidity.
The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to widespread location
restrictions and closures as well as its sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Golden Nugget's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential
implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective.
Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned
companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions
of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.
Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging,
as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction
are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental
concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit,
they can impact brand image and consumers view of the brands overall.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a higher rating include a sustained improvement
in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Specifically
an upgrade would require debt to EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times
and EBITA to interest sustained above 1.1 times. A higher
rating would also require good liquidity.
Ratings could be downgraded should Golden Nugget be unable to strengthen
credit metric from current levels or should there be any deterioration
in liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Golden Nugget owns and operates the Golden Nugget hotel, casino,
and entertainment resorts in downtown Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada,
Lake Charles Louisiana, Biloxi Mississippi and Atlantic City New
Jersey. The company also owns and operates mostly upscale and casual
dining restaurants under the trade names Landry's Seafood House,
ChartHouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Rainforest Café,
Bubba Gump, McCormick & Schmicks, Dos Caminos, Bill's
Bar & Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, Brick House Tavern +
Tap, Morton's Restaurants, Inc, Del Frisco's Double
Eagle, Del Frisco's Grille, and Mastro's as well as restaurants
from RUI. Golden Nugget is wholly owned indirectly by Fertitta
Entertainment, Inc. which is wholly owned by Tilman J.
Fertitta.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
