Moody's changes Golden Nugget's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Golden Nugget, LLC's ("Golden Nugget") Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating, Caa2 senior unsecured notes rating and Caa3 senior subordinated note rating. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.

"The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects Golden Nugget's high leverage and weak interest coverage coupled with the uncertainty of its ability to significantly strengthen credit metrics over the near term through earnings improvement alone." stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. For the LTM period ending March 31, 2021, debt to EBITDA was about 11 times while EBIT to interest was well under 1.0. "However, the change in outlook to positive reflects Golden Nuggets good liquidity which will provide the company with the resources needed to drive positive same store sales and grow earnings back to pre-pandemic levels over time." stated Fahy.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that as government restrictions are scaled back or eliminated same store sales will continue to improve and help drive higher earnings that will result in stronger credit metrics over time while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook also takes into consideration that the proposed merger between Fertitta Entertainment Inc. (FEI) and FAST Acquisition could result in a material reduction in total debt although the amount of repayment is undetermined at this time.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Golden Nugget, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Golden Nugget's Caa1 CFR is constrained by its high leverage, weak coverage, and a history of debt financed transactions. Golden Nugget benefits from its material scale, the brand value of its various restaurant and gaming properties, good geographic diversification and good liquidity.

The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures as well as its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Golden Nugget's private ownership is a rating constraint given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial strategies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regards to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. While these factors may not directly impact the credit, they can impact brand image and consumers view of the brands overall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a higher rating include a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Specifically an upgrade would require debt to EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times and EBITA to interest sustained above 1.1 times. A higher rating would also require good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded should Golden Nugget be unable to strengthen credit metric from current levels or should there be any deterioration in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Golden Nugget owns and operates the Golden Nugget hotel, casino, and entertainment resorts in downtown Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, Lake Charles Louisiana, Biloxi Mississippi and Atlantic City New Jersey. The company also owns and operates mostly upscale and casual dining restaurants under the trade names Landry's Seafood House, ChartHouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump, McCormick & Schmicks, Dos Caminos, Bill's Bar & Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, Brick House Tavern + Tap, Morton's Restaurants, Inc, Del Frisco's Double Eagle, Del Frisco's Grille, and Mastro's as well as restaurants from RUI. Golden Nugget is wholly owned indirectly by Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. which is wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta.

