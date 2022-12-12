Moody's changes Goodpack's outlook to stable, affirms B3 rating

Singapore, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlook for IBC Capital Limited (Goodpack) to stable from negative.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Goodpack's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3 senior secured rating of the first lien term loan due September 2023 and the Caa1 senior secured rating of the second lien term loan due September 2024. The rated loans are issued by Goodpack as the parent borrower and IBC Capital US LLC as the US co-borrower, and substantially guaranteed by all of Goodpack's subsidiaries.

"The change in Goodpack's rating outlook to stable reflects the improvement in the company's liquidity and debt maturity profile following the signing of its new senior loan facilities and the mezzanine debt facility at its parent, IBC Capital I Limited. Goodpack will use proceeds from the new facilities to repay its existing debts," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Lead Analyst for Goodpack.

Utilisation of the new facilities is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent by Goodpack and its parent, which include documentation and know-your-customer requirements.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Goodpack will grow its revenue following its investment ramp-up in new containers, as well as maintain its high profit margins," adds Sim.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 5 December, Goodpack and its parent signed a senior loan facility at Goodpack and a debt facility at its parent. The amounts available under these facilities are sufficient to refinance Goodpack's existing term loans and revolving credit facilities that will mature over the next two years. Proceeds from the mezzanine debt facility at IBC Capital I Limited will be injected into Goodpack as equity to repay the latter's existing debts. Moody's expects Goodpack's liquidity to be very good over the next 18 months after the drawdown of the new facilities. The new facilities entail low debt amortization amounts over the initial two years.

Pro forma for the new facilities, Moody's forecasts Goodpack's leverage — as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA — will be 5.0x-5.5x over the next 12-18 months. Goodpack's leverage will be elevated at 7.0x-7.5x after including the mezzanine debt at its parent that will be drawn down to refinance existing debts.

Moody's estimates that Goodpack's EBITDA margin will be around 45%-46% over the next 12-18 months. Goodpack has recently seen higher success rates in recovering freight and trucking costs from customers via the introduction of surcharges. This has led to an improvement in EBITDA margins from the past two years, which weakened during the pandemic because of lengthening supply chains and high freight costs. However, slower economic growth over the next 12 months could dampen further improvement in Goodpack's profit margins, as weaker consumer sentiment may affect demand for containers as transportation volumes decline and the company's customers minimize inventory levels.

Moody's expects Goodpack's revenue to grow 3%- 5% year on year to around $300 million over the next 12 months. Goodpack's revenue will continue to increase over the next two years given the company's investment in new containers. According to Goodpack's latest guidance, cash outflows from capital spending will increase 84% year on year to $132.9 million over the fiscal year ending 30 June 2023. Consequently, Moody's expects Goodpack's free cash flow to remain negative over the next 12-18 months, and the company will have to fund part of its capital spending via drawdowns of its new senior facilities.

Goodpack is also acutely exposed to the risk of rising interest rates given its highly leveraged capital structure. Majority of its new debts will be tied to floating interest rates. An increase in interest rates by one per cent will lift its interest expense to about $8.5 million at Goodpack based on its reported interest-bearing loans and borrowings of around $852 million as of 30 September 2022. The incremental interest cost is material to Goodpack and will reduce its cash flow from operations (CFO). During the twelve months ended 30 September 2022, the company generated around $60 million of CFO. Moody's understands that Goodpack is exploring interest rate swaps or hedges to mitigate against interest rate risks.

The new debt facilities will help to stem cash outflows from interest costs at Goodpack as interest at its parent's mezzanine debt facility is payment-in-kind (PIK). Terms at the new senior debt facility generally restrict Goodpack from paying dividends to its parent unless the company reduces its leverage to a certain threshold. Moody's estimates that Goodpack's adjusted EBITA to interest will be around 1.0x-1.5x over the next 12-18 months.

Goodpack's B3 CFR reflects its (1) high customer, channel and supplier concentration, which exposes its business to headwinds in the automotive industry; (2) aggressive financial policies, following its acquisition by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. (KKR); and (3) small scale when compared with rated peers'. These factors are balanced against the company's leading position in the niche logistics market for rubber and synthetic rubber and high EBITDA margins.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Goodpack's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative, reflecting its concentrated ownership by KKR, a fully non-independent board of directors, and the company's aggressive financial policy and tolerance for high leverage. Goodpack is a private company with no publicly stated policies or stock exchange filing requirements. However, the company hosts quarterly earnings calls and provides quarterly financial statements to its investors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade of Goodpack's ratings if the company is able to maintain its strong profit margins and improve its capital structure. Quantitative metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and adjusted EBITA/interest above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Goodpack's rating if the company's earnings and liquidity are weaker than the agency's expectations. Quantitative metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.5x, EBITA/interest below 1.0x as well as cash and availability under committed revolving facilities below $40 million.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

IBC Capital Limited (Goodpack) was acquired by KKR in September 2014 for $1.4 billion and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund affiliated and advised by KKR.

Headquartered in Singapore, Goodpack owns a fleet of more than 4 million intermediate bulk containers used for the packaging, transportation and storage of cargo; primarily natural rubber and synthetic rubber.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Hui Ting Sim

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

