Moody's changes Gopher's outlook to stable, affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Gopher Resource, LLC ("Gopher"), including the Caa1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and senior secured debt rating, and Caa1-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation for credit metrics to improve steadily, driven by improved plant efficiencies and performance as well as a supportive automotive battery replacement cycle. With higher pricing and improved operating leverage at the facilities, Moody's anticipates a return to margin improvement and steady de-leveraging with stronger earnings pushing down adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 7x into 2024. The stable outlook incorporates expectations for Gopher to maintain adequate liquidity over the next year.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gopher Resource, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gopher Resource, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Gopher's modest scale, high degree of customer concentration, limited product diversification and reliance on two recycling facilities that make its earnings vulnerable to unplanned plant disruptions or operating inefficiencies. Gopher also has high financial leverage, exacerbated by plant disruptions in 2022 from labor and supply chain issues, but which Moody's expects to fall steadily towards 7x in 2023 and 6x in 2024. This is based on higher pricing implemented, along with improved labor and plant efficiencies, and a backdrop of healthy demand for recycled lead that should also drive an improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins closer to 20%. As well, Moody's believes the regulatory investigation around lead/toxin exposure to workers at the Tampa plant over the past 12-18 months is largely behind the company. Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures less dividends, is constrained by annual dividend distributions, an aggressive financial policy given the company's risk profile. However, the distributions are discretionary and historically tailored around the level of cash on hand and cash flow generation.

Gopher benefits from a largely contracted book of business (about 90% of revenue), including price and volume commitments, with the leading lead-acid battery manufacturers. This reflects the essential service the company provides, with demand for recycled lead expected to exceed available recycling capacity and supply for the foreseeable future. Demand for recycled lead is driven by battery manufacturers with a large installed base of automotive lead-acid batteries in North America, which creates a recurring replacement cycle. The fee-for-service operating model minimizes commodity price risk with less than 10% of volumes and revenue vulnerable to spot market fluctuations. Despite its modest revenue size, Gopher's leading position in the lead-acid battery recycling industry and longstanding customer relationships also support the ratings.

Liquidity is adequate but modest for the company's business risk. Unrestricted cash of approximately $18 million (at December 31, 2022) and revolver availability modestly cover annual interest expense, which approximated $30 million at December 31, 2022, and mandatory term loan amortization of about $6 million annually. Moody's expects free cash flow to turn modestly positive in 2023. The $40 million revolving credit facility due 2024 had roughly $18 million available at December 31, 2022, net of posted letters of credit. The facility is subject to a springing total net leverage ratio, tested at quarter-end if the aggregate amount drawn, including L/Cs above a $10 million carveout, exceeds 35% or $14 million of the facility. The first-lien term loan due 2025 has no financial maintenance covenants and there are no near-term debt maturities other than the scheduled amortization of approximately $6 million annually.

Gopher benefits from an environmental incentive for battery manufacturers to support a closed-loop industry as automotive batteries are banned from landfills and incineration due to lead's toxicity. Lead can be infinitely recycled without a loss in quality and recycled lead is cheaper than virgin or imported lead, making battery production more affordable and providing an economic incentive that drives customer demand for recycled lead. Further, with no primary lead smelting in the US (the last domestic smelter shuttered in 2013), the North American lead market is short on recycling capacity and supply. Nevertheless, Gopher has smelting capabilities that can produce a wide variety of high-value alloys to meet customer specifications.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could result from a significant increase in scale, reduced reliance on/concentration to key customers, and material growth in margins and free cash flow, boosted by meaningful volumes that translate into higher operating efficiencies. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 5.5x and free cash flow-to-debt approaching 5% could also support an upgrade. Additionally, an improvement in the debt maturity profile would be an important consideration for upward ratings momentum.

The ratings could be downgraded with meaningful disruption in plant operations and/or unfavorable developments related to lead-acid battery recycling initiatives. Inability to address the requirements by regulators from the outcome of the Tampa plant investigation could also drive downwards rating pressure. A lack of margin growth, including due to lower than expected efficiency improvements or weaker volumes, could also negatively impact the ratings. Debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain at or above 6.5x or weakening liquidity, including negative free cash flow, could also result in a downgrade, as could an accident related to lead handling or processing.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gopher Resource, LLC is a leading recycler of lead-acid batteries in North America with a majority of the refined lead being re-used in automotive and industrial batteries. Gopher Resource takes spent batteries, separates the lead, plastic and acid and through smelting and refining processes, produces lead, metal alloys and plastic pellets for its customers. Revenue approximated $340 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Gopher is owned by private equity firm, Energy Capital Partners, following a leveraged buyout in January 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

