Moody's changes Gray Television's outlook to stable; ratings affirmed

New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Gray Television, Inc.'s (Gray) B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured debt. Concurrently, Moody's maintained the company's speculative grade liquidity at SGL-1. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Gray Television, Inc.

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Gray Television, Inc.

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectations that, absent any extraordinary debt reduction, the company's leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) will remain higher than anticipated, at around 5x in the coming 12-18 months as the COVID-19 pandemic will have a material impact on advertising revenue in the second and potentially third quarters of 2020. Moody's now expects Gray's key credit metrics to remain consistent with the B1 category through 2020.

We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety.

Gray's B1 rating reflects the company's exposure to the inherently volatile TV advertising market with around 50% of the company's revenues coming from core (excl. political) TV advertising which is expected to decline materially in 2020 as a result of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations that Gray's debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain at or above 5x in the coming 12-18 months -- and that excess cash flow will be prioritized for shareholder returns. The ratings also incorporate Moody's expectations that the company might engage in further debt funded M&A in the coming year, which would temporarily lead to leverage increasing above Moody's 5.5x rating guidance.

Gray's B1 rating reflects the company's scale as reflected in a quasi-national footprint of its network of broadcast stations as well as the strong market position of these stations in their designated market areas (DMAs). Gray's 157 big-four affiliates in 93 DMAs reach around 24% of US households (17% if we include the UHF discount). Around 65% of Gray's stations are #1 in their market and 93% rank in the top 2. Gray's rating is also supported by the company's strong cash flow generation with $239 million generated in 2019 and expectations of solidly positive free cash flow in 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruption.

The response to the COVID-19 outbreak with stay at home orders, rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession in 2020 will lead to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in 2020. Our current view on core local TV advertising is that demand will decline severely in Q2 2020 and remain materially lower in Q3 2020 compared to 2019. We currently expect Q4 to show some stabilization and core TV ad demand in 2021 to return to pre-COVID-19 trends of a structural mid-single digit percentage decline. As is typical for broadcasters, the majority of Gray's costs are fixed and there are few cost saving measures to mitigate the impact of a drop in ad revenue on the company's EBITDA.

More positively, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a very strong increase in viewership of local TV as the concerned audiences have sought clear, relevant and trustworthy news from their local broadcasters. While the figures vary by market, Moody's estimates that Gray's channels will have experienced at least a 30% increase in viewership during their news programs in April.

Gray has a very good liquidity profile as reflected in the SGL-1 rating of the company. Moody's expects that the company's liquidity will remain strong despite the COVID-19 disruption, supported by around $212 million of cash on hand at year end 2019 as well as a fully undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility. The company is expected to remain free cash flow positive, even under assumptions of a severe downturn in advertising demand in 2020. Gray also has the option to pay in kind the dividend on its $650 million preferred shares (8% cash rate, 8.5% PIK) to conserve cash. If it were to draw on its revolver, the company would have to comply with a first lien senior secured net leverage ratio covenant of 4.5x. At the last testing date (December 2019), the company reported that ratio at 1.93x and Moody's expects Gray to maintain ample headroom under the covenant in the coming quarters.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19, Gray will retain metrics in line with a B1 rating through 2020, in particular a leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) between 4.5x and 5.5x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile in 2020 and beyond.

The Ba2 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured facilities reflects their priority ranking ahead of the B3 (LGD5) rated unsecured notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD PDR, an average family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, upwards movement on the rating is currently limited until visibility over the recovery of the TV advertising market is established. Upwards pressure would also require the company to maintain leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) below 4.5x on a sustained basis while also maintaining its strong free cash flow generation.

Downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should Gray's leverage trends above 5.5x on a sustained basis as a result of weak performance or should liquidity or covenant compliance weaken.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company that owns and operates television stations across 93 markets, broadcasting over 400 separate program streams including 157 Big 4 affiliates and reaching 24% of US households (17% including the UHF Discount). Gray operates the number 1 or 2 ranked stations in about 95% of its markets. Gray is publicly traded with the family and affiliates of the late J. Mack Robinson collectively owning approximately 11% of combined classes of common stock. The dual class equity structure provides these affiliated entities with roughly 40% of voting share. In 2019, Gray reported revenue of about $2.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

