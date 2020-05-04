Moody's changes Gray Television's outlook to stable; ratings affirmed

New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Gray Television, Inc.'s (Gray) B1 corporate family
rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
the Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility
and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured debt. Concurrently,
Moody's maintained the company's speculative grade liquidity
at SGL-1. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Gray Television, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gray Television, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectations
that, absent any extraordinary debt reduction, the company's
leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) will remain higher
than anticipated, at around 5x in the coming 12-18 months
as the COVID-19 pandemic will have a material impact on advertising
revenue in the second and potentially third quarters of 2020. Moody's
now expects Gray's key credit metrics to remain consistent with
the B1 category through 2020.
We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for health and safety.
Gray's B1 rating reflects the company's exposure to the inherently
volatile TV advertising market with around 50% of the company's
revenues coming from core (excl. political) TV advertising which
is expected to decline materially in 2020 as a result of the impact from
the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The rating also reflects
Moody's expectations that Gray's debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) will remain at or above 5x in the coming 12-18 months
-- and that excess cash flow will be prioritized for shareholder
returns. The ratings also incorporate Moody's expectations
that the company might engage in further debt funded M&A in the coming
year, which would temporarily lead to leverage increasing above
Moody's 5.5x rating guidance.
Gray's B1 rating reflects the company's scale as reflected
in a quasi-national footprint of its network of broadcast stations
as well as the strong market position of these stations in their designated
market areas (DMAs). Gray's 157 big-four affiliates
in 93 DMAs reach around 24% of US households (17% if we
include the UHF discount). Around 65% of Gray's stations
are #1 in their market and 93% rank in the top 2. Gray's
rating is also supported by the company's strong cash flow generation
with $239 million generated in 2019 and expectations of solidly
positive free cash flow in 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruption.
The response to the COVID-19 outbreak with stay at home orders,
rapid unemployment increases and a potential looming recession in 2020
will lead to advertising demand -- which is correlated to
the economic cycle and consumer confidence -- declining
materially in 2020. Our current view on core local TV advertising
is that demand will decline severely in Q2 2020 and remain materially
lower in Q3 2020 compared to 2019. We currently expect Q4 to show
some stabilization and core TV ad demand in 2021 to return to pre-COVID-19
trends of a structural mid-single digit percentage decline.
As is typical for broadcasters, the majority of Gray's costs
are fixed and there are few cost saving measures to mitigate the impact
of a drop in ad revenue on the company's EBITDA.
More positively, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a very
strong increase in viewership of local TV as the concerned audiences have
sought clear, relevant and trustworthy news from their local broadcasters.
While the figures vary by market, Moody's estimates that Gray's
channels will have experienced at least a 30% increase in viewership
during their news programs in April.
Gray has a very good liquidity profile as reflected in the SGL-1
rating of the company. Moody's expects that the company's
liquidity will remain strong despite the COVID-19 disruption,
supported by around $212 million of cash on hand at year end 2019
as well as a fully undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility.
The company is expected to remain free cash flow positive, even
under assumptions of a severe downturn in advertising demand in 2020.
Gray also has the option to pay in kind the dividend on its $650
million preferred shares (8% cash rate, 8.5%
PIK) to conserve cash. If it were to draw on its revolver,
the company would have to comply with a first lien senior secured net
leverage ratio covenant of 4.5x. At the last testing date
(December 2019), the company reported that ratio at 1.93x
and Moody's expects Gray to maintain ample headroom under the covenant
in the coming quarters.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that despite the
disruption caused by the COVID-19, Gray will retain metrics
in line with a B1 rating through 2020, in particular a leverage
(Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) between 4.5x and 5.5x.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company
will maintain a very good liquidity profile in 2020 and beyond.
The Ba2 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured facilities
reflects their priority ranking ahead of the B3 (LGD5) rated unsecured
notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default
of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD PDR, an average
family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured
and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular
instruments' rankings in the capital structure.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,
upwards movement on the rating is currently limited until visibility over
the recovery of the TV advertising market is established. Upwards
pressure would also require the company to maintain leverage (Moody's
adjusted on a two year basis) below 4.5x on a sustained basis while
also maintaining its strong free cash flow generation.
Downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should Gray's leverage
trends above 5.5x on a sustained basis as a result of weak performance
or should liquidity or covenant compliance weaken.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Gray Television, Inc.
is a television broadcast company that owns and operates television stations
across 93 markets, broadcasting over 400 separate program streams
including 157 Big 4 affiliates and reaching 24% of US households
(17% including the UHF Discount). Gray operates the number
1 or 2 ranked stations in about 95% of its markets. Gray
is publicly traded with the family and affiliates of the late J.
Mack Robinson collectively owning approximately 11% of combined
classes of common stock. The dual class equity structure provides
these affiliated entities with roughly 40% of voting share.
In 2019, Gray reported revenue of about $2.1 billion.
