Moody's changes Group 1's outlook to negative; affirms Ba1 corporate family rating

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today affirmed all ratings of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ("Group 1") including the Ba1 corporate family rating. The outlook was changed to negative from stable. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained.

"The outlook change to negative reflects the potential stress to Group 1's credit metrics, which at FYE 2019 were already testing downward rating triggers, due to the effects on all aspects of its business model of the coronavirus," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "The affirmation of the Ba1 rating recognizes the flexibility in Group 1's business model, which is already being demonstrated by significant cost reductions in reaction to the loss of volume due to the coronavirus, and which Moody's expects will alleviate some, but potentially not all, of the negative pressure on credit metrics," continued O'Shea.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Group 1's Ba1 rating considers its flexible operating model, with relatively unpredictable new car profitability exceeded by the more predictable parts and service and growing used car segments, its brand mix, which is weighted to the historically more stable imports, and its geographic diversity, with presence in the UK and Brazil, with used businesses in those markets driving profitability. The negative outlook reflects concern that the impact of coronavirus may stress Group 1's credit metrics which at FYE 2019 were already approaching, and in the case of interest coverage, slightly breaching the downgrade triggers.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The new auto sales are one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Moody's believes Group 1's new vehicle sales are vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Group 1's level of new vehicle sales remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuingo spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improved and financial strategy remained conservative such that debt/EBITDA was maintained around 3.5 times and EBIT/Interest was sustained above 5 times, with liquidity remaining at least good. Ratings could be downgraded if negative trends in operating performance or financial strategy decisions resulted in debt/EBITDA rising above 4.75 times or EBIT/Interest falling below 4 times, or if liquidity were to weaken.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Group 1 Automotive is a leading retailer and servicer of new and used vehicles, with operations in the UK and Brazil as well as a significant presence in the US. Annual revenues are around $11 billion.

