Moody's changes Group 1's outlook to negative; affirms Ba1 corporate family rating

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
today affirmed all ratings of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ("Group
1") including the Ba1 corporate family rating. The outlook
was changed to negative from stable. The SGL-2 speculative
grade liquidity rating is maintained.
"The outlook change to negative reflects the potential stress to
Group 1's credit metrics, which at FYE 2019 were already testing
downward rating triggers, due to the effects on all aspects of its
business model of the coronavirus," stated Moody's Vice
President Charlie O'Shea. "The affirmation of the Ba1
rating recognizes the flexibility in Group 1's business model,
which is already being demonstrated by significant cost reductions in
reaction to the loss of volume due to the coronavirus, and which
Moody's expects will alleviate some, but potentially not all,
of the negative pressure on credit metrics," continued O'Shea.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Group 1's Ba1 rating considers its flexible operating model,
with relatively unpredictable new car profitability exceeded by the more
predictable parts and service and growing used car segments, its
brand mix, which is weighted to the historically more stable imports,
and its geographic diversity, with presence in the UK and Brazil,
with used businesses in those markets driving profitability. The
negative outlook reflects concern that the impact of coronavirus may stress
Group 1's credit metrics which at FYE 2019 were already approaching,
and in the case of interest coverage, slightly breaching the downgrade
triggers.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The new auto sales are
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Moody's believes Group 1's new vehicle sales are vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Group
1's level of new vehicle sales remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuingo
spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improved and financial
strategy remained conservative such that debt/EBITDA was maintained around
3.5 times and EBIT/Interest was sustained above 5 times,
with liquidity remaining at least good. Ratings could be downgraded
if negative trends in operating performance or financial strategy decisions
resulted in debt/EBITDA rising above 4.75 times or EBIT/Interest
falling below 4 times, or if liquidity were to weaken.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Group 1 Automotive is a leading
retailer and servicer of new and used vehicles, with operations
in the UK and Brazil as well as a significant presence in the US.
Annual revenues are around $11 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Charles O'Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653