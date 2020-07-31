Moody's changes Group 1's outlook to stable; affirms Ba1 CFR

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
today affirmed the ratings of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ("Group
1") including the Ba1 corporate family rating. The outlook
was changed to stable from negative. The SGL remains unchanged
at SGL-2.
"The outlook change to stable reflects the effectiveness of Group
1's strategy and execution as it has dealt with decreased revenues
across the board due to the coronavirus, with the end result operating
income is actually higher for the first half of 2020 compared to prior
year despite a 19% drop in revenue," stated Moody's
Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "This validates the
flexibility in Group 1's business model, with management following
a similar playbook as during the 2008-09 recession by quickly reducing
variable costs, with SG&A down almost $100 million year-over-year,
outweighing the reduction in gross profit due to reduced volumes,"
continued O'Shea. "With reductions in borrowing costs
due to April's debt repayment via lower-cost mortgage financing,
Group 1's interest coverage has rebounded to around 4.5 times,
well above Moody's 4 times downgrade trigger."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD6 from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Group 1's Ba1 rating considers its flexible operating model,
with relatively unpredictable new car profitability exceeded by the more
predictable parts and service and growing used car segments, its
brand mix, which is weighted to the historically more stable imports,
and its geographic diversity, with presence in the UK and Brazil,
with used businesses in those markets driving profitability under normal
circumstances. Moody's notes that challenges remain in both of
these international markets, as well as the potential for another
"wave" of pandemic-related pressures in the US, with Group
1's heavy weighting in Texas noteworthy. The stable outlook recognizes
the flexibility in Group 1's cost structure to mitigate the potential
continued negative effect on revenues of the coronavirus such that credit
metrics will largely be maintained at current levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improved and financial
policy remained conservative such that debt/EBITDA was maintained around
3.5 times and EBIT/Interest was sustained above 5 times,
with liquidity remaining at least good. Ratings could be downgraded
if negative trends in operating performance or financial policy decisions
resulted in debt/EBITDA rising above 4.75 times or EBIT/Interest
falling below 4 times, or if liquidity were to weaken.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Group 1 Automotive,
Inc. is a leading retailer and servicer of new and used vehicles
in the US, with operations in the United Kingdom and Brazil as well.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Charles O'Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653