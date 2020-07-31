Moody's changes Group 1's outlook to stable; affirms Ba1 CFR

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ("Group 1") including the Ba1 corporate family rating. The outlook was changed to stable from negative. The SGL remains unchanged at SGL-2.

"The outlook change to stable reflects the effectiveness of Group 1's strategy and execution as it has dealt with decreased revenues across the board due to the coronavirus, with the end result operating income is actually higher for the first half of 2020 compared to prior year despite a 19% drop in revenue," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "This validates the flexibility in Group 1's business model, with management following a similar playbook as during the 2008-09 recession by quickly reducing variable costs, with SG&A down almost $100 million year-over-year, outweighing the reduction in gross profit due to reduced volumes," continued O'Shea. "With reductions in borrowing costs due to April's debt repayment via lower-cost mortgage financing, Group 1's interest coverage has rebounded to around 4.5 times, well above Moody's 4 times downgrade trigger."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Group 1's Ba1 rating considers its flexible operating model, with relatively unpredictable new car profitability exceeded by the more predictable parts and service and growing used car segments, its brand mix, which is weighted to the historically more stable imports, and its geographic diversity, with presence in the UK and Brazil, with used businesses in those markets driving profitability under normal circumstances. Moody's notes that challenges remain in both of these international markets, as well as the potential for another "wave" of pandemic-related pressures in the US, with Group 1's heavy weighting in Texas noteworthy. The stable outlook recognizes the flexibility in Group 1's cost structure to mitigate the potential continued negative effect on revenues of the coronavirus such that credit metrics will largely be maintained at current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improved and financial policy remained conservative such that debt/EBITDA was maintained around 3.5 times and EBIT/Interest was sustained above 5 times, with liquidity remaining at least good. Ratings could be downgraded if negative trends in operating performance or financial policy decisions resulted in debt/EBITDA rising above 4.75 times or EBIT/Interest falling below 4 times, or if liquidity were to weaken.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is a leading retailer and servicer of new and used vehicles in the US, with operations in the United Kingdom and Brazil as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

