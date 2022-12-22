Moody's changes Guala's outlook to stable from negative; affirms its B1 ratings

Milan, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to stable from negative the outlook on Guala Closures S.p.A.'s ("Guala" or "the company") ratings. Guala is the world leading manufacturer of plastic and aluminium closures for the beverage industry. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Guala's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), its B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B1 rating on its €500 million backed senior secured notes due 2028.

"The outlook change to stable from negative reflects Guala's stronger-than-expected operating performance in the first nine months of 2022 and its improved credit metrics, which position the company more strongly in the B1 rating category," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Guala.

"Despite the strong positioning based on credit metrics, the stable outlook also takes into account potential near-term earnings volatility due to the risks posed by a global economic slowdown, the company's exposure to Ukraine and potential energy disruption in Europe", adds Ms Maso.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Guala's operating performance in the first nine months of 2022 exceeded Moody's previous expectations. The company's reported revenue and EBITDA increased by 37% and 46% respectively, year-on-year, supported by three waves of price increases to compensate for cost inflation, continued post-Covid demand volume recovery and improved product mix, which offset some operational disruptions in Ukraine and Belarus. LTM September 2022 EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's increased to €159 million, a level that the company never reached historically.

As a result, Guala was able to strengthen its credit metrics, including its Moody's adjusted leverage ratio, which improved to 3.7x as of LTM September 2022, compared to 5.4x at the end of 2021, which compares strongly with the 4.0x-5.0x guidance for the B1 rating category.

There is uncertainty regarding Guala's ability to continue to grow and sustain its EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months. This is because of the high inflationary environment, which could hamper the consumer demand and particularly the out-of-home consumption of beverage with a negative effect on volumes and profit margins, the company's presence in Ukraine, which still represents 14% of group's EBITDA, and potential gas supply disruptions in several European countries where Guala operates, albeit the reliance on gas is marginal.

Nevertheless, these risks will be partly mitigated by benefits from the price increases implemented in 2022, the full year contribution of Labrenta, an Italian premium closures manufacturer, which was acquired in October 2022, and savings from the closure of its Luxembourg headquarters.

Moody's base case assumes that Guala's EBITDA will moderately decline in 2023 from a very high level in prior year before recovering in 2024. Moody's also expects that the company's free cash flow (FCF) generation will be negative in 2023 and in 2024 mainly due to approximately €50 million of special projects aiming to increase the existing capacity and improve the production efficiency. These investments, which consist in the construction of new plants in Scotland and in China, in the expansion of its Mexican facilities and in the enhancement of the company's IT infrastructure, are likely to be funded with debt, constraining the company's deleveraging profile. The rating agency thus expects Guala's leverage to increase and remain slightly above 4.0x, over the next 12 to 18 months.

Guala's B1 rating is also constrained by its small scale compared with its much larger and consolidated customer base; the fact that more than 50% of its revenue is derived from more commoditised products (standard closures) that are subject to more intense competition; its exposure to raw material price volatility, particularly for aluminium and plastic resins; and its exposure to foreign-exchange fluctuations because of the currency mismatch between cash flow and debt, which is mainly euro denominated.

On the positive side, the B1 rating is supported by Guala's solid business profile, which is underpinned by its market-leading position (with a global share of around 60%) in the niche and less-standardised safety and luxury closure segments; its presence in the less discretionary food and beverage end markets; its good geographical diversification; the positive industry trends driven by the increased need for safety closures in emerging markets where the risk of counterfeiting is higher, and by the ongoing substitution of cork with aluminium screw caps.

LIQUIDITY

The rating is supported by an adequate liquidity profile. The company had access to €90 million of cash on balance sheet as of the end of September 2022; full availability under its €96 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2028 and the company has no significant debt maturities until 2028, when the backed senior secured notes are due. These sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover intra-year working capital swings because of seasonality, capital spending (excluding IFRS 16 lease repayments) of 6% of revenue per year; special projects for €50 million, the bulk of it to be spent in 2023, and dividends to minority shareholders.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1-PD rating is aligned with the B1 CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt.

The B1 rating on the €500 million backed senior secured notes is the same as the CFR because they represent most of the debt in the capital structure. They rank behind the €96 million super senior RCF and the debt sitting in non-guarantor subsidiaries. Both the notes and the super senior RCF are mainly secured against share pledges of certain companies of the group. Moody's typically view debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. As of September 2022, the notes benefitted from the guarantees of subsidiaries representing, together with the issuer, 42% of consolidated revenue, 36% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and 50% of total assets, which the rating agency considers to be weak.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Guala will able to withstand challenges posed by a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, and will maintain leverage at around 4.0x as well as an adequate liquidity profile. The outlook assumes that the company will not embark in material debt funded acquisitions or shareholders distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if Guala demonstrates its ability to sustain the level EBITDA achieved in 2022, its profitability (measured as EBITDA margin) remains in the high teens, its financial leverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) below 4.0x, its FCF/debt stays above 5%, while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward rating pressure could arise if Guala's operating performance deteriorates so that its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 5.0x, free cash flow remains negative from 2024 onwards and liquidity weakens, or there is evidence for a more aggressive financial policy from its owners.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Guala Closures S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Guala Closures S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Italy, Guala is a global leader in the production of safety closures for spirits and aluminium closures for wine and a major global player in the production and sale of aluminium closures for the beverage industry. The company operates on five continents with 30 production facilities, and employs over 4,800 people.

For the 12 months ended September 2022, Guala generated €834 million of revenue and €159 million of EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis). Guala is majority-owned by private equity sponsor Investindustrial VII L.P..

