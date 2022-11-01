Moody's changes Gwynt y Mor OFTO PLC's outlook to stable from negative; Baa1 bond rating affirmed

London, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to stable from negative for Gwynt y Mor OFTO PLC (GyM, the OFTO). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 rating on the GBP339.2 million 2.778% senior secured bonds due 2034 (the Bonds) issued by GyM.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following a series of faults within one (SSEC3) of the OFTO's subsea export cables cable in 2020, GyM undertook a significant pre-emptive cable repair that involved the replacement of a 7.5 km section of the subsea cable. This work was completed in July 2022 and the cable was restored to full export capacity on 13th July 2022.

To fund the cable repairs and meet regular operating and debt service costs, GyM had fully depleted its Emergency Reserve Account (ERA) and Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA), as well as drawn down GBP22 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB, Aaa stable) Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE) facility. Following the September 2022 debt service payment date, the ERA and DSRA have been replenished to their contractually required levels. Repayment of amounts drawn under the PBCE are subordinate to senior debt service and funding of the project reserve accounts, and are expected to be fully repaid by 2026.

-- RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK --

The stable outlook reflects (1) the completion of the significant cable repairs in July 2022 and subsequent return of the OFTO to full export capacity; and (2) replenishment of project liquidity reserve accounts. Following the cable repairs, Moody's expects the OFTO will operate at close to 100% availability, with debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) stablising at around 1.3x after 2023 in Moody's base case.

-- RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF BAA1 SENIOR SECURED RATING --

The rating affirmation reflects as benefits (1) the stable and predictable 20-year inflation-linked, availability-based revenue stream under a perpetual licence awarded by Ofgem, the UK electricity and gas regulator; (2) a transparent and predictable regulatory regime; (3) all operating and maintenance activities being sub-contracted to experienced parties; and (4) the on-demand letter of credit from the EIB representing a significant source of liquidity available to GyM for debt service, although the available balance will remain lower until drawn amounts are repaid; and (5) standard project financing structural features including reserve accounts, restrictions on business activities and additional indebtedness, and a security package.

Conversely, the rating also reflects credit risks including: (1) a history of cable failures, the most recent occurring in October 2020; (2) uncertainty over the timing and quantum of cost recovery of cable repair costs, with any recovery dependent on the outcome of income adjustment event (IAE) claims with Ofgem; (3) a difficult natural environment within which to manage major maintenance; and (4) high leverage, albeit this is not uncommon for projects of this nature and is somewhat mitigated by the amortising nature of the bonds and the availability of liquidity, fully subordinated to the Bonds, from the EIB PBCE letter of credit.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating following (1) full repayment of amounts drawn under the EIB PBCE facility; (2) a sustained period of operations without further significant equipment faults; and (3) a sustained period of DSCRs consistent with, or above, Moody's base case forecast.

Moody's could downgrade the rating following (1) another cable fault or other material operational issues resulting in an increase in costs that are not recoverable or there is uncertainty on recovery; (2) further unexpected deterioration in project liquidity; or (3) unfavourable regulatory developments.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GyM is the owner and operator of the Gwynt y Mor offshore transmission assets located approximately 15km off the North Wales coast. The OFTO assets connect the 576 megawatt (MW) Gwynt y Mor wind farm, which comprises 160 Siemens 3.6 MW wind turbine generators, to the onshore transmission network. The project is 60% owned by Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Investments Ltd (indirectly) and 40% by Equitix Transmission 2 Limited

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

