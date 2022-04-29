Moody's changes HDFC Bank's Bahrain branch outlook to stable

Singapore, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings and assessment of HDFC Bank Limited, Bahrain Branch and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating action follows the affirmation of Bahrain's B2 sovereign rating and change in outlook to stable from negative on 22 April 2022.

The list of affected rating is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed HDFC Bank Bahrain Branch's Ba3 and B1 long-term LC and FC counterparty risk ratings (CRR), which are aligned with Bahrain's LC and FC country ceilings. Further, the Bahrain branches' Ba3(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) is also aligned with Bahrain's LC ceiling. The affirmation of the Bahrain branch's (P)Baa3 foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program considers a separate legally irrevocable agreement executed by HDFC Bank Limited (Baa3 stable, baa3) on any notes issued under the MTN program.

Bahrain's Ba3 local currency (LC) and B1 foreign currency (FC) country ceilings remain unchanged after the recent Sovereign rating action.

No ratings for the other branches of HDFC Bank were affected.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of HDFC Bank Bahrain Branch are based on the ratings of HDFC Bank Limited.

An upgrade of HDFC Bank's long term deposit ratings is unlikely as they are at the same level as the India's Baa3 sovereign rating. A raise of Bahrain's local and foreign ceilings will lead to an upgrade of HDFC Bank's Bahrain Branch's long-term CRR and CRA.

Conversely, Moody's would downgrade HDFC Bank's ratings if its financials fundamentals materially deteriorate driven by sharp decline in capital and or a substantial increase in market funding or reduction in liquidity. A lowering of Bahrain's local and foreign ceilings will lead to a downgrade of HDFC Bank's Bahrain Branch's long-term CRR and CRA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HDFC Bank Limited, Bahrain Branch

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba3(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Long-term Local Currency Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: HDFC Bank Limited, Bahrain Branch

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alka Anbarasu

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

