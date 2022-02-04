Moody's changes Hammerson's outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 ratings

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3
issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Hammerson Plc (Hammerson).
At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed the Baa3 backed
senior unsecured rating of Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC. The outlook
of both entities has been changed to stable from negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's changed Hammerson's outlook to stable because (1) the recovery
in operating performance (including footfall and retail sales that are
now close to their pre pandemic levels) will support improved credit metrics
in the next 12 to 18 months (2) recovering investment markets for retail
assets make further large value drops in asset values far less likely
(and reduce the risk of decreased capacity under the company's covenants)
and will support the company's ongoing asset disposal plans that
will aid further deleveraging (3) the progress company has made in managing
its balance sheet including accessing debt markets and refinancing its
upcoming debt maturities.
Hammerson's Baa3 rating affirmation is supported by (1) the prime quality
of its flagship destination portfolio in the UK, with good tenant
diversification and long lease maturities; (2) its good geographical
diversification across multiple countries and various retail property
formats; and (3) its significant financial flexibility from well-staggered
debt maturities, with no material refinancing needs not covered
by existing cash until 2025, moderate development activities and
substantial drawing capacity under long-dated committed revolving
credit facilities. These credit strengths are offset by (1) weak
interest cover and (2) a difficult operating environment, especially
in the UK, which has seen demand for physical space fall,
particularly at lower-quality locations. Moody's views
the relatively complex group structure and Hammerson's significant
reliance on joint ventures as moderately credit negative on balance.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. A resurgence of the pandemic that leads to widespread
and prolonged social restrictions will negatively impact Hammerson's business.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile
include the company's financial policy of maintaining leverage levels
compatible with an investment grade rating.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued improvement
in the operating environment helping the company to (1) increase and stabilise
its rental income and maintain good rent collection (2) avoid any large
drops in asset values.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
For the 12 months ending 30 June 2021, Moody's-adjusted Net
debt/EBITDA was 13.9x and this ratio is expected to be around 10x
for FY2021 and reduce to around the 9x level for FY2022. Moody's-adjusted
fixed charge coverage remains weak and is expected to be around the 2x
level for FY 2021 and improve above the 2.5x level from 2022 onwards.
As of 30 June 2021, Hammerson's leverage was 44.1%
based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets based on the
equity consolidation of its stake in Value Retail (VR) premium outlets,
which increases to 48.8% when including Hammerson's
share of VR's non-recourse debt. Moody's expects
low single digit percentage value declines in Hammerson's portfolio
for H2 2021 when it reports updated valuations for year-end 2021,
and similar declines in each of the next two years but leverage to remain
stable or trend lower because of capital spend additions to the portfolio
and potential debt reduction from proceeds of asset disposals.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could develop if the company posts sustainable
and consistently strong operating performance including positive rental
growth and stable asset values. Other factors that could lead to
an upgrade include:
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 3x
» Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustained below 8x
Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level
of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality.
Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
» If Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not stabilise around
the 10x level during 2022, or Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total
assets deteriorates significantly from its 30 June 2021 level
» Weak operating performance, including unsustainably high
occupancy costs for retailers or a persistent, widespread and structural
inability to sustain or improve like-for-like (LFL) net
rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales across the
company's portfolio
» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained
below 2.5x for a prolonged period
» If the company does not maintain sufficient capacity under its
financial covenants, or does not address upcoming debt maturities
well ahead of their due date
LIQUIDITY
As of 30 June 2021, the company had GBP1.4 billion of liquidity
comprising GBP0.4 billion of cash and GBP1 billion of undrawn committed
facilities. Moody's expects the company to have a similar
amount of liquidity as of year-end 2021.
The company reported that as of 30 June 2021, gearing was 68%,
comfortably within the maximum covenant level of 150% (a 28%
valuation decline headroom) while the unencumbered asset ratio was 1.83
compared to the covenant level of 1.5x (a 18% valuation
decline headroom). The interest cover stood at 2.08x well
above the minimum level of 1.25x (a 40% net rental income
decline capacity).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Hammerson Plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed at Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Hammerson Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PROFILE
As at 30 June 2021, Hammerson's portfolio of high-quality
venues had a value of GBP5.5 billion and included 21 flagship destinations
in thriving cities and investments in premium outlet villages through
its partnership with Value Retail. Key venues include Bullring,
Birmingham, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, and Les Terrasses
du Port, Marseille, and investments in premium outlets at
Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, La Vallée, Paris,
and Las Rozas, Madrid.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ramzi Kattan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
