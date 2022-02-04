Moody's changes Hammerson's outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 ratings

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Hammerson Plc (Hammerson). At the same time, the rating agency has affirmed the Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating of Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC. The outlook of both entities has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's changed Hammerson's outlook to stable because (1) the recovery in operating performance (including footfall and retail sales that are now close to their pre pandemic levels) will support improved credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months (2) recovering investment markets for retail assets make further large value drops in asset values far less likely (and reduce the risk of decreased capacity under the company's covenants) and will support the company's ongoing asset disposal plans that will aid further deleveraging (3) the progress company has made in managing its balance sheet including accessing debt markets and refinancing its upcoming debt maturities.

Hammerson's Baa3 rating affirmation is supported by (1) the prime quality of its flagship destination portfolio in the UK, with good tenant diversification and long lease maturities; (2) its good geographical diversification across multiple countries and various retail property formats; and (3) its significant financial flexibility from well-staggered debt maturities, with no material refinancing needs not covered by existing cash until 2025, moderate development activities and substantial drawing capacity under long-dated committed revolving credit facilities. These credit strengths are offset by (1) weak interest cover and (2) a difficult operating environment, especially in the UK, which has seen demand for physical space fall, particularly at lower-quality locations. Moody's views the relatively complex group structure and Hammerson's significant reliance on joint ventures as moderately credit negative on balance.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. A resurgence of the pandemic that leads to widespread and prolonged social restrictions will negatively impact Hammerson's business.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Hammerson's credit profile include the company's financial policy of maintaining leverage levels compatible with an investment grade rating.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued improvement in the operating environment helping the company to (1) increase and stabilise its rental income and maintain good rent collection (2) avoid any large drops in asset values.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

For the 12 months ending 30 June 2021, Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA was 13.9x and this ratio is expected to be around 10x for FY2021 and reduce to around the 9x level for FY2022. Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage remains weak and is expected to be around the 2x level for FY 2021 and improve above the 2.5x level from 2022 onwards.

As of 30 June 2021, Hammerson's leverage was 44.1% based on Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets based on the equity consolidation of its stake in Value Retail (VR) premium outlets, which increases to 48.8% when including Hammerson's share of VR's non-recourse debt. Moody's expects low single digit percentage value declines in Hammerson's portfolio for H2 2021 when it reports updated valuations for year-end 2021, and similar declines in each of the next two years but leverage to remain stable or trend lower because of capital spend additions to the portfolio and potential debt reduction from proceeds of asset disposals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if the company posts sustainable and consistently strong operating performance including positive rental growth and stable asset values. Other factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 3x

» Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustained below 8x

Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's expects a high level of retailer distress to translate into sustained weakened credit quality. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» If Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not stabilise around the 10x level during 2022, or Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets deteriorates significantly from its 30 June 2021 level

» Weak operating performance, including unsustainably high occupancy costs for retailers or a persistent, widespread and structural inability to sustain or improve like-for-like (LFL) net rental income (NRI), footfall and overall retail sales across the company's portfolio

» Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.5x for a prolonged period

» If the company does not maintain sufficient capacity under its financial covenants, or does not address upcoming debt maturities well ahead of their due date

LIQUIDITY

As of 30 June 2021, the company had GBP1.4 billion of liquidity comprising GBP0.4 billion of cash and GBP1 billion of undrawn committed facilities. Moody's expects the company to have a similar amount of liquidity as of year-end 2021.

The company reported that as of 30 June 2021, gearing was 68%, comfortably within the maximum covenant level of 150% (a 28% valuation decline headroom) while the unencumbered asset ratio was 1.83 compared to the covenant level of 1.5x (a 18% valuation decline headroom). The interest cover stood at 2.08x well above the minimum level of 1.25x (a 40% net rental income decline capacity).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: Hammerson Plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed at Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hammerson Ireland Finance DAC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Hammerson Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PROFILE

As at 30 June 2021, Hammerson's portfolio of high-quality venues had a value of GBP5.5 billion and included 21 flagship destinations in thriving cities and investments in premium outlet villages through its partnership with Value Retail. Key venues include Bullring, Birmingham, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille, and investments in premium outlets at Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, La Vallée, Paris, and Las Rozas, Madrid.

