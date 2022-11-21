Moody's changes Hanesbrands' outlook to negative; downgrades SGL to SGL-3

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today changed Hanesbrands, Inc.'s ("Hanesbrands") and Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A's ("HF Lux") outlook to negative from stable. Moody's also downgraded Hanesbrands' speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Hanesbrands' ratings, including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default (PDR), the Ba3 senior unsecured rating and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating at the HF Lux entity.

The outlook change to negative reflects Moody's view that the company's credit metrics will continue to weaken in 2022 due to soft customer demand, high inventory levels and still elevated input costs. These factors have led Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 4.6x for the LTM ending Oct 1, 2022 from 3.3x at year-end 2021. Moody's EBITA/interest has also eroded to 4.3x from 5.0x over the same time period. Moody's anticipates leverage to further increase to >5.0x and EBITA/Interest coverage to decline to <3.5x by year-end 2022.

The SGL change to SGL-3 (Adequate) from SGL-2 (Good) reflects Hanesbrands' weakened cash flow generation and the fact that the company will also need to address $1.4 billion of bonds coming due in 2Q'24. The maturing debt will likely need to be refinanced at higher rates which will also pressure interest coverage and free cash flow. The bond debt maturity also causes a springing maturity on Hanesbrands' $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and $980 million Term Loan to 1Q'24 if the bond maturities are not extended by that time.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hanesbrands, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Hanesbrands Finance Luxembourg S.C.A

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hanesbrands, Inc.'s Ba2 CFR reflects the company's significant scale in the global apparel industry, its well-known brands, leading share in the innerwear product category and low-cost supply chain. We expect that the company will remain focused on maintaining moderate leverage while executing its multiyear growth strategy (Full Potential Plan). The company has adequate liquidity through 2023 and sufficient covenant cushion following a recent amendment. However, the company is dealing with currently weak customer demand, a material customer concentration, elevated costs, increasing leverage and refinancing risk. Longer-term, we expect Hanesbrands' operating performance and credit metrics to improve as customer demand reverts to historical patterns and as the company executes on new product launches, inventory de-stocking and optimizes its manufacturing capacity and distribution center footprint.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded following a sustained improvement in operating performance and credit metrics, a successful refinance of the 2Q'24 bond maturities and the maintenance of good liquidity with adequate covenant cushion. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4.0x and EBITA/Interest is maintained above 3.75x.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company fail to reverse its current negative cash flow or should liquidity deteriorate further including the inability to refinance the 2Q'24 bond maturities at manageable rates ahead of these liabilities becoming current. Ratings could also be downgraded should operating performance remain pressured resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained above 4.75x and EBITA/Interest sustained below 2.75x.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, Hanesbrands is a manufacturer and distributor of basic apparel products under brands that include Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, Bonds and Playtex. Revenue is about $6.5 billion for the twelve months ending October 1, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Tellis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

