Moody's changes Hexcel ratings outlook to negative, affirms Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Hexcel Corporation ("Hexcel"), including the company's Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating. The ratings outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Hexcel's significant exposure to commercial aerospace markets and Moody's expectation that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will result in fundamentally lower production rates of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft over the next few years. The lower production rates will result in earnings pressures and weakening credit metrics during 2020 and 2021. The weaker financial profile will be against a backdrop of an adequate liquidity profile involving tightening financial covenants and reduced availability under the company's revolving credit facility.

The Baa3 senior unsecured ratings continue to reflect Hexcel's strong competitive standing as a leading manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in commercial aerospace, military and industrial markets. Hexcel's credit profile benefits from meaningful barriers to entry, long-term customer contracts and content on important aerospace and defense platforms. The company maintains a relatively robust financial profile with debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x as of March 2020, although Moody's anticipates a meaningful weakening of key credit metrics over the balance of 2020 and into 2021. Additional tempering considerations include Hexcel's somewhat modest scale (sales of about $2.4 billion) and the relatively high degree of customer and platform concentration. The rating implicitly assumes that Hexcel will seek and receive any necessary relief for its maintenance-based financial covenants such that the company has continued and unfettered access to its revolving credit facility.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect sensitivity via the airline industry to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Hexcel's weakening financial flexibility and exposure to commercial aerospace leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Hexcel of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are not expected to be upgraded over the near-term given expectations of difficult operating conditions and weakening credit metrics. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a more stable operating environment with increasing aerospace production rates and expectations of earnings growth. Maintenance of a strong liquidity profile involving free cash flow-to-debt anticipated to be consistently above 10%-15% along with near-full availability under the revolver and sizable cash balances would be prerequisites to any upgrade. A broader product offering and a greater variety of markets served that enables a more diversified earnings profile could also result in upward ratings pressure. Any upgrade would be driven by a continuation of a conservatively capitalized balance sheet with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA anticipated to remain in the low-2.0x range, along with a prudent allocation of capital.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include weakening liquidity with expectations of a breach of financial covenants, negative free cash flow or reduced availability under the company's revolving credit facility. A further weakening of earnings beyond what is already contemplated would also likely result in a ratings downgrade. A resumption of dividends, share buybacks or leveraging debt-financed acquisitions over the next few quarters would also create downward ratings pressure.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hexcel Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hexcel Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high performance structural materials, including carbon fibers, reinforcements for composites, pre-pregs, honeycomb, matrix systems, adhesives and composite structures used in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 2020 was approximately $2.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

