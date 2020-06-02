Moody's changes Hexcel ratings outlook to negative, affirms Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings for Hexcel
Corporation ("Hexcel"), including the company's Baa3
senior unsecured debt rating. The ratings outlook has been changed
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects Hexcel's significant exposure to commercial
aerospace markets and Moody's expectation that disruptions from the coronavirus
pandemic will result in fundamentally lower production rates of wide-body
and narrow-body aircraft over the next few years. The lower
production rates will result in earnings pressures and weakening credit
metrics during 2020 and 2021. The weaker financial profile will
be against a backdrop of an adequate liquidity profile involving tightening
financial covenants and reduced availability under the company's revolving
credit facility.
The Baa3 senior unsecured ratings continue to reflect Hexcel's strong
competitive standing as a leading manufacturer of advanced composite materials
used in commercial aerospace, military and industrial markets.
Hexcel's credit profile benefits from meaningful barriers to entry,
long-term customer contracts and content on important aerospace
and defense platforms. The company maintains a relatively robust
financial profile with debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x as
of March 2020, although Moody's anticipates a meaningful weakening
of key credit metrics over the balance of 2020 and into 2021. Additional
tempering considerations include Hexcel's somewhat modest scale (sales
of about $2.4 billion) and the relatively high degree of
customer and platform concentration. The rating implicitly assumes
that Hexcel will seek and receive any necessary relief for its maintenance-based
financial covenants such that the company has continued and unfettered
access to its revolving credit facility.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The aerospace
sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect sensitivity
via the airline industry to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, Hexcel's weakening financial flexibility and
exposure to commercial aerospace leave it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on Hexcel of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are not expected to be upgraded over the near-term
given expectations of difficult operating conditions and weakening credit
metrics. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a more stable
operating environment with increasing aerospace production rates and expectations
of earnings growth. Maintenance of a strong liquidity profile involving
free cash flow-to-debt anticipated to be consistently above
10%-15% along with near-full availability
under the revolver and sizable cash balances would be prerequisites to
any upgrade. A broader product offering and a greater variety of
markets served that enables a more diversified earnings profile could
also result in upward ratings pressure. Any upgrade would be driven
by a continuation of a conservatively capitalized balance sheet with Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA anticipated to remain in the low-2.0x
range, along with a prudent allocation of capital.
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include weakening liquidity
with expectations of a breach of financial covenants, negative free
cash flow or reduced availability under the company's revolving credit
facility. A further weakening of earnings beyond what is already
contemplated would also likely result in a ratings downgrade. A
resumption of dividends, share buybacks or leveraging debt-financed
acquisitions over the next few quarters would also create downward ratings
pressure.
The following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hexcel Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hexcel Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Hexcel Corporation
is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures
and markets lightweight, high performance structural materials,
including carbon fibers, reinforcements for composites, pre-pregs,
honeycomb, matrix systems, adhesives and composite structures
used in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial
applications. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 2020 was
approximately $2.3 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eoin Roche
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
