Moody's changes Hilcorp Energy's outlook to positive

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.'s (Hilcorp) rating outlook to positive from stable, and affirmed its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects Hilcorp's continued execution of its strategy of value creation, reduced debt, and improved metrics after the debt funded acquisition of BP p.l.c's Alaskan assets in June 2020," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hilcorp Energy I, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hilcorp's Ba2 CFR reflects its improving credit metrics, a significant portfolio of mature, long-lived assets, and an operational strategy underpinned by a disciplined approach to ongoing cost reduction. Hilcorp's production scale is about 250 mboe/day with 52% of the production being oil, 39% natural gas, and 9% NGLs. It has a sizeable proved developed reserve base in Alaska and Lower 48 US states, with low exploration needs and production that has lower capital intensity. After having repaid almost $1.5 billion of debt related to its 2020 acquisition of Alaskan assets from BP p.l.c. (BP, A2 stable) and Moody's expectation of continued free cash flow generation, which is likely to be used toward further debt repayment, Hilcorp is expected to achieve and maintain modest debt leverage.

Hilcorp is constrained by the high cash call of asset retirement obligations, but not of future development given its focus on mature, legacy fields. Due to the nature of Hilcorp's assets, Hilcorp assesses its ARO obligations on a semi-annual basis and has historically set aside $100 million per year to cover future P&A obligations. Lastly, Mr. Jeffery Hildebrand has singular control over its operations through his ownership of Hilcorp's general partner. The CFR considers Hilcorp's partnership and governance structure, concentrated ownership, commercial relationships with affiliated entities controlled by Mr. Hildebrand, but also recognizes that the company has prospered and grown under his control and leadership.

The Ba3 rating on Hilcorp's senior unsecured notes reflects their subordinate position to the company's $1.2 billion secured borrowing base revolving credit's priority claim to the company's assets. The presence of the potential senior secured claims ahead of Hilcorp's outstanding senior unsecured notes results in the notes being rated one notch below the Ba2 CFR.

Moody's expects the company's liquidity position to remain very good through 2023. At June 30, 2022, Hilcorp had a cash balance of $51 million and roughly $1.17 billion available under its $1.2 billion of elected commitments under the credit facility, which expires in June 2026. The revolving credit facility has a $3.5 billion borrowing base, indicative of the extent of potential additional liquidity available to the company beyond the $1.2 billion revolver commitment amount. The revolving credit facility has two maintenance covenants: 1) maximum total debt-to-EBITDA and 2) minimum current ratio. The company is expected to remain well in compliance with these covenants through 2023.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate free cash flow and reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if Hilcorp continues to reduce debt and its future growth strategy does not materially deviate from its historic focus on the acquisition of mature, longer-lived assets whose potential avail themselves to future exploitation upside. Consistent free cash flow generation along with maintenance of debt/average daily production below $18,000 per Boe, RCF/debt above 30%, and conservative financial policies that limit owner distributions even in a high commodity price environment would also be supportive of an upgrade consideration. A downgrade is possible should Hilcorp's debt/average daily production increase above $25,000 per Boe, RCF/debt drop below 20%, or debt levels increase significantly to fund a major acquisition or distributions.

Hilcorp Energy I, L.P. is a private limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's primary producing assets are located in Alaska, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and the Utica Shale.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

