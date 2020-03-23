Moody's changes Hilong's outlook to stable

Hong Kong, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Hilong Holding Limited's outlook
to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's
has affirmed Hilong's B1 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation
that Hilong's earnings will weaken over 2020-21, amid
increasingly challenging market conditions and oil price volatility,"
says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
More specifically, Hilong's exposure to the oilfield equipment
and services businesses, which are linked to volatile global oil
prices, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the company's
modest debt leverage will provide a financial buffer against its working
capital needs and industry volatility," adds Lu.
Hilong's B1 ratings also continue to reflect its product, service
and geographic diversification, as well as its strong customer base,
including major national oil companies. These strengths leave its
operations relatively resilient when compared with its peers and partly
offset industry cyclicality.
Moody's expects Hilong's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted
debt/EBITDA, will increase to 4.1x this year from 3.6x
for the 12 months ended June 2019, mainly because of softer earnings.
Such a level of leverage is weaker than Moody's had previously expected
but still supports its B1 rating.
Moody's expects the company's revenue will stay flat in 2020 but grow
by 5% in 2021, following strong estimated 13% growth
in 2019. This assumption is supported by the continued growth momentum
for its extended coating services offerings and line pipe business,
which support the deployment of China's natural gas network.
This is offset by lower demand for drill pipe products and oilfield services,
as upstream oil and gas companies cut back on capital spending amid the
deteriorating economic outlook and volatile oil prices.
Moody's expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will decline to around
21.5%-22.0% over the next 12-18
months from 24.2% for the 12 months ended June 2019,
because of pricing pressures amid weaker demand. This decline is
partially mitigated by the company's continued cost and expense
controls.
Moody's further expects the company to prudently manage its working
capital cycle and remain cautious on its capital spending. As a
result, Moody's expects the company's overall debt levels
to remain largely steady.
Hilong's liquidity profile is modest. At the end of June 2019,
the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB625 million and restricted
cash of RMB191 million. The company also issued USD200 senior notes
in September 2019. These liquidity sources and Moody's expected
operating cash flows of around RMB200-250 million over the next
12 months were insufficient to cover its RMB2.9 billion of short-term
debt, including the USD310 million notes due in June 2020,
RMB221 million of bills payable, and the estimated RMB150 million
of maintenance capital expenditure over the same period.
However, this modest liquidity position is mitigated by Hilong's
track record of prudent financial management and good access to the offshore
and domestic banks and debt markets, as well as to the equity capital
markets. For instance, Hilong issued USD200 million bonds
in September 2019.
Moody's further expects the company will seek refinancing to address its
remaining USD165 million bonds maturing in June 2020.
Hilong's B1 corporate family rating reflects its strong global market
positions in the drill pipe and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) coating
materials and services sectors. This global strength is based on
the company's high-quality products, technological capabilities
and long-term relationships with its major customers.
Hilong's rating is constrained by its relatively small size, high
customer concentration, and performance volatility caused by the
cyclical nature of the drill pipe and oilfield services businesses,
which are exposed to the unpredictability of global oil prices.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
Firstly, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations
for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However,
Hilong has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related
to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal.
Secondly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Hilong of the breadth and severity of the outbreak, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Thirdly, on the governance front, the company's ownership
is concentrated in its key shareholder, Jun Zhang, who held
a total 58.7% stake in the company at the end of June 2019.
This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good
corporate governance, its listed status, and disciplined dividend
policy.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) achieves strong growth
in its revenue and earnings; (2) further expands its product,
service and geographic diversification while maintaining its profit margin;
(3) improves its debt leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA falls
below 3.5x-4.0x on a sustained basis; and (4)
sustains positive free cash flow generation that results in an adequate
liquidity position.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) revenue growth weakens as a result
of the low and volatile oil prices as well as a decline in profit;
(2) the strain on its working capital increases, prompting it to
raise a large amount of debt; (3) its debt leverage rises,
such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x on a sustained basis;
or (4) its liquidity position weakens. Signs of an inability to
refinance its upcoming maturities and prolonged challenging industry conditions
amid the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices would also add downward
rating pressure.
The principal methodology used in theser ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
Hilong Holding Limited is an integrated oilfield equipment and services
provider. The company's four main businesses are (1) oilfield equipment
manufacturing and services, (2) line pipe technology and services,
(3) oilfield services, and (4) offshore engineering services.
The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2011. Jun
Zhang, the chairman and founder of the company, is the controlling
shareholder, with a 58.7% equity interest as of the
end of June 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or ites agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077