Moody's changes Hilong's outlook to stable

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Rating Action: Moody's changes Hilong's outlook to stable 23 Mar 2020 Hong Kong, March 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Hilong Holding Limited's outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hilong's B1 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE "The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that Hilong's earnings will weaken over 2020-21, amid increasingly challenging market conditions and oil price volatility," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Hilong's exposure to the oilfield equipment and services businesses, which are linked to volatile global oil prices, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hilong's B1 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE "The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that Hilong's earnings will weaken over 2020-21, amid increasingly challenging market conditions and oil price volatility," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Hilong's exposure to the oilfield equipment and services businesses, which are linked to volatile global oil prices, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. "The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the company's modest debt leverage will provide a financial buffer against its working capital needs and industry volatility," adds Lu. Hilong's B1 ratings also continue to reflect its product, service and geographic diversification, as well as its strong customer base, including major national oil companies. These strengths leave its operations relatively resilient when compared with its peers and partly offset industry cyclicality. Moody's expects Hilong's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will increase to 4.1x this year from 3.6x for the 12 months ended June 2019, mainly because of softer earnings. Such a level of leverage is weaker than Moody's had previously expected but still supports its B1 rating. Moody's expects the company's revenue will stay flat in 2020 but grow by 5% in 2021, following strong estimated 13% growth in 2019. This assumption is supported by the continued growth momentum for its extended coating services offerings and line pipe business, which support the deployment of China's natural gas network. This is offset by lower demand for drill pipe products and oilfield services, as upstream oil and gas companies cut back on capital spending amid the deteriorating economic outlook and volatile oil prices. Moody's expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will decline to around 21.5%-22.0% over the next 12-18 months from 24.2% for the 12 months ended June 2019, because of pricing pressures amid weaker demand. This decline is partially mitigated by the company's continued cost and expense controls. Moody's further expects the company to prudently manage its working capital cycle and remain cautious on its capital spending. As a result, Moody's expects the company's overall debt levels to remain largely steady. Hilong's liquidity profile is modest. At the end of June 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB625 million and restricted cash of RMB191 million. The company also issued USD200 senior notes in September 2019. These liquidity sources and Moody's expected operating cash flows of around RMB200-250 million over the next 12 months were insufficient to cover its RMB2.9 billion of short-term debt, including the USD310 million notes due in June 2020, RMB221 million of bills payable, and the estimated RMB150 million of maintenance capital expenditure over the same period. However, this modest liquidity position is mitigated by Hilong's track record of prudent financial management and good access to the offshore and domestic banks and debt markets, as well as to the equity capital markets. For instance, Hilong issued USD200 million bonds in September 2019. Moody's further expects the company will seek refinancing to address its remaining USD165 million bonds maturing in June 2020. Hilong's B1 corporate family rating reflects its strong global market positions in the drill pipe and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) coating materials and services sectors. This global strength is based on the company's high-quality products, technological capabilities and long-term relationships with its major customers. Hilong's rating is constrained by its relatively small size, high customer concentration, and performance volatility caused by the cyclical nature of the drill pipe and oilfield services businesses, which are exposed to the unpredictability of global oil prices. The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. Firstly, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However, Hilong has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal. Secondly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Hilong of the breadth and severity of the outbreak, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Thirdly, on the governance front, the company's ownership is concentrated in its key shareholder, Jun Zhang, who held a total 58.7% stake in the company at the end of June 2019. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good corporate governance, its listed status, and disciplined dividend policy. The ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) achieves strong growth in its revenue and earnings; (2) further expands its product, service and geographic diversification while maintaining its profit margin; (3) improves its debt leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 3.5x-4.0x on a sustained basis; and (4) sustains positive free cash flow generation that results in an adequate liquidity position. The ratings could be downgraded if (1) revenue growth weakens as a result of the low and volatile oil prices as well as a decline in profit; (2) the strain on its working capital increases, prompting it to raise a large amount of debt; (3) its debt leverage rises, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x on a sustained basis; or (4) its liquidity position weakens. Signs of an inability to refinance its upcoming maturities and prolonged challenging industry conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices would also add downward rating pressure. The principal methodology used in theser ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Hilong Holding Limited is an integrated oilfield equipment and services provider. The company's four main businesses are (1) oilfield equipment manufacturing and services, (2) line pipe technology and services, (3) oilfield services, and (4) offshore engineering services. The company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2011. Jun Zhang, the chairman and founder of the company, is the controlling shareholder, with a 58.7% equity interest as of the end of June 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or ites agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating. Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

