Moody's changes Hitachi's outlook to stable; affirms A3 rating

Tokyo, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Hitachi, Ltd.'s (Hitachi) A3 senior unsecured rating and P-2 commercial paper rating.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings, including that for Hitachi's supported subsidiaries, is provided at the end of this press release.

"The change to a stable outlook reflects Hitachi's successful execution on its plan to divest non-core assets and applying those proceeds to lower leverage," says Roman Schorr, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hitachi successfully deleveraged as planned through asset disposals and reducing reported debt by JPY322 billion (down 10% from March 2022) during the first six months of fiscal 2022, which ended September 2022. Hitachi expects a net gain of JPY297 billion on the sale of its stakes in Hitachi Transport Systems and listed subsidiaries Hitachi Metals and Hitachi Construction Machinery and others by the end of fiscal 2022. In paying down debt from recent years' acquisitions, in line with Hitachi's prudent financial policy, Moody's expects its debt-to EBITDA will decline to around 2.5x at the end of fiscal 2022 from 3.0x at the end of fiscal 2020.

Hitachi's solid business profile is supported by its diversified business portfolio. Japan's largest manufacturing company by revenue, Hitachi has diversification and scale that have helped stabilize its margins during the pandemic and amid ongoing macro headwinds such as cost inflation and growing economic uncertainty.

Hitachi cash flow is becoming more durable, driven by its increased focus on contracted services and infrastructure businesses and divestment of cyclical segments, such as construction machinery. Its services and infrastructure businesses (Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries), which comprised around 74% of its EBITA, performed solidly through the pandemic and against the effects of ongoing cost inflation and growing economic uncertainty.

Hitachi's profitability gap compared with its peers' constrains its rating. Its EBITA margin has remained in the single-digit percentage range due to its lower margin, albeit more stable, business mix and higher fixed cost base than its rivals, while its global peers such as Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (A1 stable) and ABB Ltd (A3 stable) have maintained EBITA margins of around 10%-15%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Hitachi will reduce its debt to fiscal 2019 levels on a constant-dollar basis; maintain EBITA margins in the 7%-8% range; and adhere to its prudent financial policy to manage its debt levels.

Hitachi's low profitability relative to its global peers' limits prospects for an upgrade. An upgrade would require the company to increase its profitability, demonstrate growth in the businesses it has acquired in recent years, and improve its credit metrics, such that its EBITA margin is sustained above 10% and its debt/EBITDA, falls below 2.0x.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Hitachi's earnings weaken because of a significant decline in its market position, such that its EBITA margin remains below 6%, its debt/EBITDA stays above 3.0x, or it sustains negative free cash flow. Any change to a more aggressive financial policy, including taking on debt-financed acquisitions, would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing (Japanese) published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75073. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi, Ltd. is the largest diversified manufacturing company in Japan.

RATINGS AFFECTED:

Issuer: Hitachi, Ltd.

...Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures (Local Currency), Affirmed at A3

...Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

...Outlook, Changed To Stable from Negative

Issuer: Hitachi America Capital, Ltd.

...Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed at P-2

Issuer: Hitachi International Treasury Ltd.

...Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed at (P)A3

...Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed at P-2

...Outlook, Changed To Stable from Negative

