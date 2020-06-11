Moody's changes HollyFrontier's outlook to negative from stable

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
HollyFrontier Corp.'s (HFC) outlook to negative from stable
and affirmed it's Baa3 senior unsecured and long-term issuer
ratings.
"HollyFrontier's renewable diesel projects will modestly diversify
its business profile and improve its ESG profile," said Arvinder
Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "However,
the change in the rating outlook reflects that this will also reduce its
crude distillation capacity and that the anticipated increase in debt
will weaken its leverage profile amidst a weak refining industry backdrop."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: HollyFrontier Corp.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: HollyFrontier Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
In early June, HFC announced its updated plan to expand into renewable
diesel generation. After completion of the planned construction
projects by year-end 2021, HFC will have renewable diesel
units at its Artesia and Cheyenne refinery locations, and a pre-treatment
unit (PTU) at Artesia (collectively, the renewable projects).
HFC expects the related capital spending to be between $650 million
and $750 million, financed with a mix of balance sheet cash
and capital markets activity in the second half of 2020. These
projects will improve HFC's business diversity modestly and offset adverse
Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandated credits (RINs) obligations.
However, these projects involve both execution and integration risk
as well as exposure to a potentially changing regulatory environment.
Moody's is assuming that post-completion, the renewable
projects will produce enough renewable diesel to substantially mitigate
HFC's RIN exposure which has been volatile for merchant refiners
over the past few years. The projects will allow some diversification
from traditional fuels refining, although they will further reduce
HFC's already modest refining footprint by over 50,000 bpd
(>10%) of crude distillation capacity as it re-purposes
its Cheyenne asset to only produce renewable diesel. In addition,
HFC's renewable diesel will also be transported to California,
where a state-specific program, LCFS (Low Carbon Fuel Standard)
Program, will allow it to enhance its projects' returns by
receiving LCFS credit value. LCFS credits could fluctuate in value
overtime, especially as the industry-wide supply of renewable
diesel increases. Even though the contemplated PTU will give HFC
some feedstock flexibility for renewable diesel production, the
majority of the feedstock is expected to be soybean oil, which has
a higher carbon intensity than other non-agricultural feedstocks
such as used cooking oil.
Despite their still potentially solid IRRs, we view these projects
to be a step-out transaction due to HFC's history as a traditional
fuels refiner. As such, there is some execution and integration
risk associated with them, along with HFC's dependence on regional
regulatory regimes for lowering carbon intensity in the transportation
fuels pool. In addition, with these projects, HFC's
consolidated leverage metrics including Holly Energy Partners L.P.
(HEP, Ba2 stable), HFC's midstream subsidiary,
will get stretched in the near term due to the severe down-cycle
in its primary refining business.
HFC's Baa3 rating reflects the company's long track record of conservative
financial policies with historically low leverage, financial performance
that has been one of the strongest in the refining industry and its complementary
logistics capability. The rating is also supported by the strategic
location of HFC's refining assets, which allows for access to advantaged
crudes in the current commodity price environment. Its specialty
lubricants segment, largely built through acquisitions, produces
higher margin products for diverse industrial and consumer end-markets.
In addition, it enhances HFC's scale, and business and geographic
diversity modestly, but is not sizeable enough to move the ratings
up.
HFC's rating is restrained by its limited scale. The rating
considers the challenges facing the refining industry over the longer
term, including potential changes in market dynamics, and
risk associated with regulatory capital expenditures that may not produce
any additional cash flow. We expect HFC to maintain supportive
consolidated leverage metrics, including HEP, over the cycle
despite potential EBITDA volatility, manage its share buybacks in
a conservative and measured manner, and use its sizeable balance
sheet cash prudently.
We expect HFC to have excellent liquidity with a March 31, 2020
cash balance of $890 million (standalone) and a $1.35
billion undrawn senior unsecured revolving credit facility (with $4.9
million of letters of credit outstanding). We expect that HFC will
manage its non-discretionary capital spending and share repurchases
from internally generated cash flow. In November 2019, HFC's
Board approved a $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing
the previous existing $1 billion share repurchase program in September
2018 which had $281 million outstanding at the time. At
March 31, HFC had not repurchased common stock under its share repurchase
authorization. HFC's revolver matures in February 2022, and
we anticipate it will remain undrawn absent any further acquisitions.
HFC's nearest debt maturity is for its revolver in 2022.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of higher debt
levels which will worsen credit metrics amidst challenging refining industry
conditions, and the possible execution risk regarding the development
of the renewable projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's expects that improving refining margins after 2020 and earnings
contributions from the renewable projects starting in 2022 will allow
HFC to maintain supportive over-the-cycle consolidated leverage
metrics for its Baa3 ratings. A downgrade could result if refining
margins do not look likely to improve meaningfully beyond 2020,
if HFC's strategy and financial policies were to become less conservative,
or if HFC were to experience material operational issues or construction
issues for the projects.
An upgrade for HFC is unlikely in the near term due to HFC's modest scale.
If the company grows through acquisitions and meaningfully increases its
asset diversity, while maintaining its conservative financial profile,
then an upgrade may be considered.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HollyFrontier Corporation
is an independent US refining company with five refineries and 457,000
bpd of total throughput capacity.
