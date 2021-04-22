Moody's changes Honghua's outlook to stable from positive; affirms B1 ratings

Hong Kong, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Honghua Group Limited's outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1 corporate family and backed senior unsecured ratings.

"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects the slower-than-expected improvement in Honghua's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA. We expect the ratio to stabilize at round 6.0x-6.5x over the next 12-18 months amid oil price volatility and a gradually recovering global economy. This level of leverage is consistent with its standalone credit profile," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Honghua's improving operating environment as well as continued strong support and operational benefits from its largest shareholder, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC), will drive an earnings recovery over the next 12-18 months after weak oil prices and the pandemic fallout during most of 2020," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honghua Group Limited's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its standalone credit strength and a one-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation that Honghua will receive extraordinary support from its largest shareholder, CASIC, in times of financial distress. CASIC has fully consolidated Honghua in its financial reporting since May 2017.

Honghua's standalone credit strength reflects the operational benefits from CASIC; its strong market position and competitive edge in its land drilling rigs and equipment business; and its good geographic diversification.

Honghua's standalone credit strength is constrained by its exposure to oil price volatility and emerging market risks, high but slowly improving debt leverage, and weak liquidity.

Moody's forecasts the company's revenue will increase by about 9% in 2021 and 6% in 2022 because steady oil prices and the gradual global recovery will increase oil and gas companies' exploration and production activities, raising demand for Honghua's products and services. Given its exposure to the natural gas sector in China, Honghua will also benefit from increased natural gas and shale gas production activities in the country over the next two years.

Moody's also expects Honghua's adjusted EBITDA margin to increase to 14%-15% over the next 12-18 months from 12.2% in 2020, driven by improved operational efficiencies; continuing cost and expense controls; and the absence of large impairment losses on receivables.

Excluding higher-than-normal impairment losses on financial and contract assets in 2020, Honghua's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to 6.0x-6.5x over the next 12-18 months from 7.2x in 2020. Underpinning this improvement are higher earnings and a modest decrease in adjusted debt, driven by more prudent capital spending and management of the working capital cycle. This level of leverage is consistent with its standalone credit quality.

Honghua's liquidity position remains weak. The company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB952 million and pledged bank deposits of RMB280 million as of the end of 2020. Moody's projects Honghua's cash flow from operations will be RMB125 million to RMB150 million over the next 12 months. These cash sources are insufficient to cover its maturing short-term debt of RMB2.3 billion; bill payables of RMB755 million; and estimated maintenance capital spending of RMB100 million.

However, Honghua's good access to funding mitigates its weak liquidity, as reflected in its large amount of undrawn domestic credit facilities that are supported by CASIC. In addition, Honghua's improving operational and financial performance will support its liquidity.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. First, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However, to date, Honghua has not experienced any major compliance violations related to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal.

Second, in terms of governance considerations, the rating takes into account the strong management oversight of the company's largest shareholder, CASIC.

Honghua's senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company, Moody's expects support from CASIC to Honghua to flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, mitigating any differences in expected loss that could result from structural subordination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade pressure could emerge if the company (1) increases its revenue and earnings and maintains a healthy order backlog, (2) reduces its adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x on a sustained basis, and (3) improves its liquidity position. Honghua's rating could also be upgraded if its support from CASIC strengthens.

Downward pressure could emerge if (1) Honghua's order book and profitability decline materially, (2) its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7.0x on a sustained basis, (3) its corporate governance deteriorates or (4) its support from CASIC or funding access weakens.

A moderate weakening of Honghua's standalone credit strength will not affect its ratings given the strong support from CASIC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Honghua Group Limited listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2008. The company manufactures land drilling equipment and related products. It also engages in oil and gas engineering services.

As of the end of 2020, the company was majority owned (29.98%) by Kehua Technology Co., Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

