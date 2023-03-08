Moody's changes Hotelbeds' outlook to positive, affirms Caa1 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed HNVR Midco Limited's (Hotelbeds or the company) outlook to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 long term corporate family rating (CFR), the Caa1-PD profitability of default rating (PDR) of Hotelbeds and Caa1 ratings of the backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and backed senior secured term loans issued by HNVR Holdco Limited.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

The positive outlook reflects the fact that the speed of Hotelbeds' performance recovery may put upward pressure on the rating in the next 18 months. During this period, we forecast Moody's-adjusted leverage will improve to below 6.5x, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt growing towards mid-single digits. However, execution risk surrounding our projections remains significant, given the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hotelbeds' operating performance rebounded strongly in the fiscal year that ended in September 2022 (fiscal 2022) following a difficult 2020 and 2021. Total transaction value (TTV) reached 2019 levels at €5.9 billion, as lower volumes were compensated by higher average daily rates (ADR). Informed by recent trading and outlook, we now expect a more meaningful recovery during fiscal 2023 with credit metrics strengthening towards levels more consistent with a higher rating in the next 18 months.

Company-adjusted EBITDA was €15 million above budget during the first quarter with a similar outperformance expected for the second quarter. Strong growth in TTV, 75% above the prior year, and an improvement in gross operating margin (7.6% during 1Q 2023 from 6.4% during 1Q2022) drove the improvement in EBITDA in the quarter. The improvement in margin is, among others, due a return of travel patterns that are more similar to those of 2019, including higher margin long-haul and events driven travel. Costs remained in line with budget, highlighting the high operational leverage of the company.

We now project that TTV will rise towards €7.7 billion in 2023, up 31% from 2022, with volumes around 5% above 2019 levels. Gross profit margin estimated to improve to 7.3% from 6.8% in 2022, but still below the 9.3% achieved during 2019. Overall, company-adjusted EBITDA is forecast to improve towards €285 million in 2023. Moody's-adjusted leverage and FCF/debt are consequently forecast to improve to around 6.6x and 4% in 2023, respectively.

The aforementioned forecast is subject to significant execution risk given the highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, which is characterised by challenges to consumer spending including a surge in energy prices, high inflation and significant increases in interest rates, as well as recession-driven unemployment. However, downside risks from weaker economic conditions should be partially mitigated by the positive effect the China reopening will have for travel worldwide and in APAC in particular.

The Caa1 CFR is constrained by weak credit metrics, a competitive accommodation distribution market and risks of disintermediation; and risks from exogenous shocks (for example, pandemics and terrorism), cybersecurity threats and system disruptions. Concurrently, the rating is supported by Hotelbeds' leading market position in a fragmented industry; and diversification of customers, hotel suppliers, and source and destination geographies.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation of a significant improvement in Hotelbeds' operating performance and financial metrics during fiscal 2023. As a result, Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to improve below 6.5x over the next 12-18 months, whilst Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt is expected to grow towards mid-single digits. Any further positive rating action will also take into account the company's ability to manage sizeable debt maturities in 2025 in a higher interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if the company delivers revenue and EBITDA growth, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage remains below 6.5x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt remains in the low-single-digit percentages, on a sustained basis. The rating could also be upgraded if the company maintains adequate liquidity. Better visibility as to how the company will address the 2025 €1 billion maturity is also an important rating consideration.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Hotelbeds does not deliver growth in revenue and profitability, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage remains high, calling into question the sustainability of the company's capital structure. Additionally, negative rating pressure could arise if it becomes clear that the company will not be in a position to refinance its debt facilities at least 12 months before their maturity or if Hotelbeds' liquidity position deteriorates.

LIQUIDITY

We consider Hotelbeds' liquidity adequate. As of 31 December 2022, the company had €679 million of liquidity, consisting of €406 million of cash on balance, a fully undrawn €247.5 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued under HNVR Holdco Limited and other credit lines. Taken together, these will be adequate to cover the expected intra-year working capital swings of around €0.3 billion-€0.4 billion and ensure compliance with a €75 million minimum liquidity covenant.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: HNVR Holdco Limited

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: HNVR Midco Limited

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

HNVR Midco Limited (Hotelbeds) is a leading business-to-business (B2B) technology distribution partner (bedbank), with an around 15% global market share, which makes it around three times as large as the number two bedbank, according to management. The company offers hotel rooms to the travel industry from an inventory of around 300,000 hotels in more than 195 countries. It also distributes tickets and activities on a B2B basis, and operates a range of new travel-related ventures. In the twelve months that ended in December 2022, Hotelbeds reported a gross operating profit (GOP) of €467 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €217 million, according to unaudited financials.

